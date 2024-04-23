Where can you find inclusive playgrounds in the Fox Valley and beyond?

Volunteers Brandon Harrison, left, and Derek Sanderson build a SpyroSlide on the new playground Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Hortonville Elementary School in Hortonville, Wis. The two are employees with Meijer.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

The weather is warming up, and parents may be looking for places for their kids to play. That includes parents with kids with a variety of physical, mental and emotional abilities — and that's where inclusive playgrounds come in.

Inclusive playgrounds are meant for children with a wide range of physical, mental and emotional abilities to play together.

More and more communities are seeing the value in creating these kinds of spaces, even though inclusive features on a playground can be more expensive than traditional playground equipment.

Common inclusive features at playgrounds can include poured-in-place rubber surfacing, ramps, adaptive swings, communication boards and others.

A number of these projects are in the works, namely one at Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay, La Follette Park in Kaukauna, Verhagen Park in Kimberly and Highlands Elementary School in Appleton.

We drove throughout the Fox Cities, Oshkosh and Green Bay to find as many playgrounds with inclusive features as we could. Here's what we found.

Playgrounds near Oshkosh, Appleton and Green Bay with inclusive features

Northeastern Wisconsin already has a slew of playgrounds designed specifically to be inclusive. There are even more playgrounds that aren't branded as inclusive but have inclusive features.

To see the playgrounds on an interactive map, visit bit.ly/FoxValleyInclusivePlaygrounds.

We put both types of these outdoor playgrounds on a map, along with the features they offer. That way, before families visit a playground, they can have an idea as to whether it meets their children's needs. We've also noted whether the playground is at a school or in a public park, which can affect when they're open to the public.

Please note that this is not a comprehensive map; not every playground with inclusive elements may be on the map, and a playground may have more accessible or inclusive features than are listed. Click on each symbol to learn more about the features.

We plan to update the map this summer as more playgrounds with inclusive features open. For now, let us know if we are missing your favorite playground with inclusive elements by sending an email to rloroff@gannett.com or mlammert@gannett.com.

Here's a list of inclusive playgrounds in the Fox Cities, Oshkosh and Green Bay

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and may not include every possible inclusive feature.

Parks specifically designed to be inclusive:

Pamperin Park , 2801 Brown County RK, Green Bay

Resch Miracle Field , 1650 Libal St., Green Bay

Robert Cloud Memorial Playground at the CP Center , 2801 S. Webster Ave., Green Bay.

Voyageur Park , 100 William St., De Pere

Emmanuel Lutheran Inclusive Community Playground , 349 N. Main St., Seymour

Universal Playground at Appleton Memorial Park , East Witzke Boulevard, Appleton

Washington Park , 631 Winneconne Ave., Neenah

Menominee Park , Hazel Street and Merritt Avenue, Oshkosh

Oshkosh Inclusive Park - South Park, 659 W. South Park Ave., Oshkosh

Parks and schools with five or more inclusive features:

VFW Park, 730 Grant St., De Pere

Hortonville Elementary School , 240 Warner St., Hortonville

Greenville Elementary School , W6822 Greenridge Drive, Greenville

Dr. H. B. Tanner Elementary School , 2500 Fieldcrest Drive, Kaukauna

Electa Quinney Elementary School , 2601 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna

City Park , 500 E. Franklin St., Appleton

Jaycee Park , 1200 S. Jefferson St., Appleton

Pierce Park , 1035 W. Prospect Ave., Appleton

Vosters Park , Ashbury Drive and Sourapple Drive, Appleton

Huntley Elementary School , 2224 N. Ullman St., Appleton

Janet Berry Elementary School , 3601 S. Telulah Ave., Appleton

Gegan Elementary School , 675 W. Airport Road, Menasha

Horace Mann Elementary School, 1021 Oak St., Neenah

Congress Ave Tot Lot , 1410 Beech St., Oshkosh

Westhaven Circle Park , 1625 Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh

Read Elementary School, 1120 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh

Parks with some inclusive features:

Braisher Park , 630 N. Winnebago St., De Pere

Jim Martin Park , 255 Libal St., De Pere

Legion Park , 1212 Charles St., De Pere

Optimist Park , 801 Cook St., De Pere

Patriot Park , 1101 Colleen Lane, De Pere

Sand Acres Park , 3687 Misty Meadow Lane, De Pere

Doyle Park , 100 Van Buren St., Little Chute

Van Lieshout Park , 721 W. Elm Drive, Little Chute

Treaty Park , 508-200 E. Maes Ave., Kimberly

Van Daalwyk Park , 1320 W. Third St., Kimberly

Arrowhead Park , 5000 Aster Lane, Appleton

Derks Park , 3220 Guyette Drive, Appleton

Erb Park , 1800 N. Morrison St., Appleton

Green Meadows Park , 65 Pheasant Court, Appleton

Hoover Park , 600 E. Roeland Ave., Appleton

Jones Park , 301 W. Lawrence St., Appleton

Kiwanis Park , 2315 N. Nicholas St., Appleton

Lions Park , 1920 S. Matthias St., Appleton

Lions Park - Grand Chute , 3155 N. Longwood Lane, Appleton

Lutz Park , 1320 S. Lutz Drive, Appleton

Palisades Park , 2525 Theresa Ave., Appleton

Prairie Hill Park , 2901 N. Abendroth St., Appleton

Providence Park , N. Providence Ave., Appleton

Telulah Park , 1300 E. Newberry St., Appleton

Town Center Park , 1900 Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton

Veterans Park , 1208 S. Memorial Drive, Appleton

Woodland Park , 1815 Schaefer Circle, Appleton

Butte Des Morts Park , 301-373 Frances St., Menasha

Clovis Park , 974 Ninth St., Menasha

Fritsch Park , 1651 Sandys Lane, Menasha

Palisades Park , 2525 Theresa Avenue, Menasha

Wittmann Park , 920 W. Airport Road, Menasha

Anunson Farm Park , 2085 Big Bend Drive, Neenah

Apple Blossom Playground at Neenah Memorial Park , 1175 Apple Blossom Drive, Neenah.

Baldwin Park , 897 Baldwin St., Neenah

Castle Oak Park , 2696 Marathon Ave., Neenah

Fritse Park, 937 N. Lake St., Neenah

O'Hauser Park , 1986 Oleary Road, Neenah

Riverside Rocket Playground , 147 N. Park Ave., Neenah

Schildt Park , 1780 Cold Spring Road, Neenah

Southview Park , 200 W. Bell St., Neenah

Fugleberg Park , 2000 Doty St., Oshkosh

Stoegbauer Park , 6th Avenue and Idaho Street, Oshkosh

Roe Park, 408 Washington Ave., Oshkosh

Schools with playgrounds that have some inclusive features:

Chappell Elementary School , 205 N. Fisk St., Green Bay

Jackson Elementary School , 1306 S. Ridge Road, Green Bay

Sullivan Elementary School , 1567 Deckner Ave., Green Bay

North Greenville Elementary School , N2468 Learning Way, Greenville

Park Community Charter School , 509 Lawe St., Kaukauna

Victor Haen Elementary School , 1130 Haen Drive, Kaukauna

Horizons Elementary School , 2101 Schaefer Circle, Appleton

Johnston Elementary School , 2725 E. Forest St., Appleton

Spring Road Elementary School , 1191 Winnebago County II, Neenah

Tullar Elementary School, 925 Tullar Road, Neenah

Emmeline Cook Elementary School , 1600 Hazel St., Oshkosh

Oaklawn Elementary School , 112 Viola Ave., Oshkosh

Oakwood Elementary School , 1225 N. Oakwood Road, Oshkosh

Roosevelt Elementary School, 910 N. Sawyer St., Oshkosh

