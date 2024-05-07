5 restaurants in the Fox Valley to visit for this year's Mother's Day

Shrimp & Lemon Rice is available Monday, May 6, 2024, at Fox River Brewing Company in Appleton, Wisconsin. The dish is part of the restaurants’ special Mother’s Day menu. It consists of shrimp with house mad lemon rice, served with a parmesan and sundried tomato cream sauce and fresh asparagus. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

APPLETON - Mother's Day is on May 12 this year and you're likely wondering where to take the motherly figure in your life out to eat. Restaurants in the Fox Valley are preparing to serve breakfast, lunch and even dinner for families celebrating the holiday with special buffets and custom menus.

Gifts and a meal are some of the best ways to show appreciation to a motherly figure, but can also be difficult decisions to make without a guide. If you're having trouble finding the perfect gift for Mother's Day, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin asked moms across Northeast Wisconsin what they actually want to receive this year.

A spa day, a clean home and a much-needed break were amongst the top answers.

If you're having trouble finding a restaurant, here are six restaurants in the Fox Valley to visit for special Mother's Day meals.

1100 Appleton Road, Menasha; 920-722-7885

Michiels Bar & Grill will have a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the option to choose from chef carved tenderloin, chef carved ham, broasted chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, smoked salmon, shrimp, scrambled eggs, sausage links and more. A full dessert bar is included. The restaurant encourages customers to place reservations over the phone ahead of the holiday.

501 W. Water St., Appleton, 920-993-9087

Alongside it's regular menu, Fratellos will be serving a specially curated brunch menu for Mother's Day. The menu will include sirloin and eggs, an omelet, chicken and waffles, French toast, eggs benedict and gravy and kids chocolate chip pancakes. The brunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by phone.

W3010 Edgewood Trail, Appleton, 920-968-0222

The StoneYard in Appleton will serve a buffet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet will have options including honey glazed ham, broasted chicken, slow braised beef tips, macaroni and cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, French toast sticks, pancakes and cheesy hash browns. It will cost $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids age four to 11. A 20% gratuity will be added to all checks, regardless of party size. Reservations can be made by phone.

220 N. Fox River Dr., Appleton, 920-830-2326

At The Machine Shed's brunch buffet, customers can choose from items like a made-to-order omelet station, baked and fried chicken, herb-crusted pork loin, smoked salmon, breakfast staples, macaroni and cheese and beef pot roast. The buffet will be available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., after the restaurant will return to its normal menu. The cost for adults is $32.99 and $16.50 for ages 6 through 12. Reservations can be made by phone.

4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, 920-991-0000; 1401 Arboretum Drive., Oshkosh, 920-232-2337

The Appleton Fox River Brewing Company has curated a special menu which will be available the entire week of Mother's Day. From May 6 to May 12, customers can visit and choose from items on the menu like the Strawberry Fields Salad, shrimp and lemon rice and bruschetta chicken salad. The menu also includes two specialty cocktails, a blueberry lemonade mimosa and Berry Momscato.

The restaurant's Oshkosh location will serve a brunch buffet on the holiday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the location will have breakfast and lunch options and a dessert bar. Customers can choose from bacon, scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, roasted chicken, salmon, carved ham and sirloin and more. The regular menu will resume at 4 p.m. Adults cost $34, kids age nine through 12 cost $16 and kids age four through eight cost $13. Reservations can be made on its website or by phone.

N8770 Fire Lane 1, Menasha, 920-733-9721

Waverly Beach will serve a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hot breakfast and lunch items to choose from. The buffet will include ham, prime rib, broasted chicken, sausage links, bacon, scrambled eggs, macaroni and cheese, cheesy hashbrowns, chicken tenders, stuffing, salads, deviled eggs and desserts. It will cost $35.99 for adults and $15.99 for kids age four through 12. A 20% gratuity will be added to all checks. Reservations can be made on the website. The restaurant asks customers looking to make reservations for a party of 20 or more to email sscott@anduzzis.com.

