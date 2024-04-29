Is a weeklong cruise vacation to Mexico from Galveston cheaper than flying to a resort?

Mexican cruises may be the way to go for Texas families who are looking to travel over the summer without breaking the bank.





Imagine visiting multiple ports, keeping all your luggage in one place, and no flying. Alyssa Maisano, travel agent and owner of Picture It Travel Co., recommends cruising out of Galveston. The city is located on the southern coast of Texas. From Fort Worth, it’s about a four-and-a-half-hour drive. Note that when you drive to the port, you will need to account for parking your car for a week. This will cost $25 a day if you book through the port of Galveston, for a total of $200 for the week.

Even with parking, a cruise would still be cheaper than a family vacation to Mexico that includes cost of airfare. Overall, an affordable weeklong cruise with parking will cost a family of four $5,000. Traveling to Cancun, Cozumel, or Puerto Vallarta, are cheaper options among tropical vacations but not as cheap as an all-inclusive cruise. Right now, for a family of four to fly to Mexico, airfare would cost around $1,200 alone. An all-inclusive resort for a week would cost a minimum of $5,000 — what an entire cruise costs.

Galveston often offers large cruise ships with seven- to eight-day itineraries. Masiano’s recommended cruise line is Royal Caribbean.

“Royal Caribbean out of Galveston is my go-to for families because the ship is always new and it accommodates all generations,” said Maisano.

Norwegian Cruise lines is more directed at teenagers and adults. Where Carnival is good for younger kids and families, but can have the rep of being “the party boat.” If you go on Carnival, Maisano stresses that you should choose a newer ship. Maisano recommends the Jubilee or Mardi Gras ships when cruising with Carnival.

Maisano has a few rules of thumb when it comes to booking a cruise. Here’s what you need to know:

Never take an old ship. Old ships can have sewage, smoke, and creaks at all times. Maisano recommends not booking ships older than ten years. Always take note of how new your ship is and when it’s last refurbishment was done before booking.

The cheapest rooms are often the ones without windows. A detail that may be important to note for those who have a tendency to get sea sick.

Always show up the day before your ship takes off. If you are cruising out of Galveston on June 5, you need to be in Galveston by June 4 in a hotel so you do not risk missing take off.

Always book travel insurance. If you happen to miss the ship at one of the ports, or experience delays and cancellations, insurance will cover you.

If taking excursions booked with a third party that is not the cruise line, check with the third party to make sure their times are correct and are strictly enforced to prohibit delays. Otherwise your ship may sail off without you.

Booking Galveston often gives you seven- to eight-day travel options whereas booking out of Port Canaveral or Miami, Florida, gives you shorter (five days) options.

To book the most affordable cruise, book almost a year in advance. Right now, some cruise lines even have itineraries up for 2026.

Out of Galveston, here are the Mexico cruises to book with Royal Caribbean.

Lowest prices to Puerto Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, January 2025.

Lowest prices to Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras, November 2024.

Lowest prices for Cozumel and Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico, Belize City, Belize, and Roatan, Honduras, November to December 2024.

Maisano specializes in Disney cruises and North Texas family travel. She can accommodate travel needs for airfare, cruising, hotel and resort stays.