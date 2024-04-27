Wade House to host personalized carriage riding lessons with professional trainer

Nicole Cable is seen driving. She will host individual lessons at Wade House this May.

SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan County will host nationally renowned carriage horse trainer Nicole Cable this May as she holds individual lessons and informational lunches at the Wade House.

At the Wade House Carriage Driving Clinic May 18 and 19, Cable will teach all interested parities about any carriage driving subject they want to learn more about.

Cable owns and operates Silver Shoe Farm in Batavia, New York, and is a judge, trainer, equestrian and clinician. She has traveled both nationally and internationally to conduct clinics and officiate driving events.

Individual lessons will be provided by Cable May 18 and 19 for all interested parties 13 years old or older. The lessons will surround a subject of the participant’s choice and cost $100 per person with an available discount for society members.

Lessons are available at various time slots throughout the day. Participants can register for a time on the Wade House website.

All participants should arrive 30 minutes before their lesson and take their own horse and horse-drawn vehicle. Tours of the Wesley W. Jung Carriage Museum will also be offered.

If someone is interested in learning about driving and doesn’t have the desire or means to participate in the individual lessons, they can watch the lessons for $35.

Additionally, at noon both May 18 and 19, Cable will speak at a lunch open to the public. The lunch costs $15 per person.

Advanced registration for both the learning audit and the lunch are recommended and available on the Wade House website.

Water is the only outside food or beverage allowed inside and the site will remain open no matter the weather. Guests are also encouraged to wear walking shoes and contact the site at 920-526-3271 or wadehouse@wisconsinhistory.org if they have mobility needs as some historic areas are ADA accessible.

More about the event, Cable and location are available on the Wade House website or by phone at 608-264-4848.

