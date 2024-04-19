Taste of Sheboygan Cookbook has everything from a Johnsonville Brat-er Tot Casserole to a Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet Upside Down Cake

Blue Harbor Resort and Spa as seen, Thursday, October 5, 2023, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — The Taste of Sheboygan Cookbook featuring local recipes showcasing beloved meals is now available for purchase.

The inaugural cookbook was released April 9 by Blue Harbor Resort during the Taste of Sheboygan event, which featured nearly 30 businesses and a dozen local food vendors.

The cookbook will launch a campaign to raise money for Sheboygan County Food Bank's Food for Thought for Kids program. The program provides healthy food for children facing hunger in Sheboygan County to take home for the weekend.

The book itself incorporates brats, cheese, beer, maple syrup and more in 30 recipes split into eight categories: breakfast; appetizer; main dish; bread; soup, salad or side; dessert; beverage; and other.

Some featured recipes include a Brandy Old Fashioned Sweet Upside Down Cake, Austin Foundry Cast Iron Bourbon Peach Crisp, Johnsonville Brat-er Tot Casserole, and more.

Digital cookbooks are available $15 on the Blue Harbor Resort website.

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

Everyone who submitted a recipe for the book will receive a free copy.

The submitters are Lisa K. Adams, Janine Bergeron, Sheila Binder, Mark Brooks, Bob Esler, Janet Esler, Sandra Hillmer, Diane Kramer, Kathleen Leonhardt, Mary Jo Mesich, LeAnn Oertel, Jeremiah Reynolds, Ann Schellinger, Justin Schmitz, Randy Shircel, Judy Tanck, Lee Trotta, Elaine M. Wagner, Ruth Weigel, Austin Foundry Cookware, Blue Harbor Resort, Johnsonville and Sartori Cheese.

