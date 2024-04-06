I’ve been taking photos of Carrizo Plain wildflowers for years. These are my tips for visitors

Wildflower junkies used to be part of an informal circle of naturalists who would share how things were at their favorite places.

There was a common sense of wonder and an understanding that Mother Nature operated at her pace, constantly unfolding. Information was shared at word-of-mouth speed and included stories of pitfalls and special locations.

Social media and influencer culture has distributed beautiful images outside the circle of regulars to a wider audience who don’t always share the same ethos or knowledge of the local environment.

It is great to see people get excited discovering nature. Litterbugs and unfortunate travelers getting stuck in the mud, not so much.

Gold and purple wildflowers bloom at the corner of Seven Mile Road and Brythe Road in California Valley on April 3, 2024.

Consider that many of the best wildflower areas are that way because they are far from development.

California Valley area has been part of boom and bust cycles. In 1878 gold was discovered in nearby La Panza, and when the limited riches were dug up, most of the 600 residents went somewhere else. In 1968, there were about 21 residents in a subdivision that was originally ballyhooed in the early 1960s to be a home for thousands.

But now it seems that thousands flock out to the remote Carrizo Plain nearby just to take a peek at the colorful displays.

What should you know when checking out wildflowers?

Today, the questions begin posting almost as soon as the rain season begins, “How’s the wildflower season going this year?”

But a bloom is more than rain. Wildflowers sprout in reaction to a complex matrix of events including rainfall amounts, monthly distribution, temperature, wind, previous year’s conditions, fire and grazing.

An average rainfall year that was well distributed after a few dry years can be spectacular. A very wet, cold year could give grass a head start over the wildflowers and mean a weak display.

This year, the flowers aren’t as spectacular as the big years, especially when driving by at highway speed. It’s best to get out and walk around, but be wary of deep mud on shoulders of roads. Best to stick to designated parking.

Kathy Conner of Carpinteria walks near Shell Creek Road as wildflowers bloom on April 3, 2024.

Trying to gauge the peak of the wildflower season is like trying to time the stock market. It is almost impossible to predict the top.

Better to go when you can and take your time enjoying nature’s rich pageant.

The Telegram-Tribune published a map of wildflower destinations April 9, 1988.

Here are some common pitfalls.

Be prepared: The area is isolated with no services, no gas, no stores, no restaurants and a few public toilets in the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

More than once I have seen someone looking at their gas gauge wondering if they can get back out to the nearest gas station. There are also no charging stations even though there are large solar farms in the area. Bring food, water and extra gasoline if needed.

Check the weather: Conditions can vary wildly in the spring, from cold and windy to hot pre-summer weather.

Use paper maps: They can be picked up in Santa Margarita or downloaded from blm.gov

Cell coverage is spotty and online maps are notorious for giving false hope to motorists.

I know someone who has an online road between two paved roads that express delivery drivers often try to use. Unfortunately there are at least four locked gates not shown online.

Some roads in the area are virtually lake bottom in wet years. Current conditions can be checked from the Goodwin Education Center on Soda Lake Road. It is open seasonally from December to May on Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gold wildflowers bloom on the Temblor Range as a car drives on Seven Mile Road in California Valley on April 3, 2024.

Stay out of mud: Tow services are limited and expensive, and ruts that are made harden like concrete and may be there for years. Limited road funds for the area are allocated primarily to roads with residential use, not wildflower exploration. Some of the more isolated roads require high-clearance vehicles and skilled drivers. Highway 58, Soda Lake Road north of the Goodwin Center are paved and 7 Mile Road is a well-maintained gravel road, though a sign warns it is impassable in heavy rain.

Take only pictures, leave only footprints: Picking or trampling flowers reduces next year’s seed bank. There is no trash service, so remember an empty bottle should be easier to carry than a full one. Stay on trails — the rattlesnakes will thank you.