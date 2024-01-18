The 25 best Valentine's Day gifts for all the people you love most
Spoil them with these thoughtful presents — from poetic to practical, there's something for everyone.
Love makes the world go round. For that reason, we should celebrate it every chance we get. But there's only one day each year when we're all encouraged to shower our loves (your husband or wife, boyfriend or girlfriend, friends, kids, you name it) with heart-shaped chocolates, red roses and other sweet gestures. Valentine's Day is coming up quick — and if you haven't figured out what Valentine's Day gifts you're giving your sweetheart(s), you've come to the right place.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Best Valentine's Day gift for anyone
Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses
Best Valentine's Day gift for her
Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp
Best Valentine's Day gift for Mom
Knock Knock What I Love About You Fill-in-the-Blank Book
Best Valentine's Day gift for anyone (and everyone)
Body Restore Amore Shower Steamers
Best Valentine's Day gifts for friends (ahem, galentines)
Compartes 'I Love You' Valentine's Chocolate Heart Gift Box
Best Valentine's Day gift for anyone
Heart of Hope Lavender Warming Pillow
Best Valentine's Day gift for Mom
Enno Vatti 100 Dates Scratch-Off Poster
Best Valentine's Day gift for couples
The Bouqs Love Blossom Plant
Best Valentine's Day gift for her
Artifact Uprising Instagram Friendly Book
Best Valentine's Day gift for newlyweds
The Couples Game That's Actually Fun
Best Valentine's Day gift for couples
Safa Rose Oil
Best Valentine's Day gift for her
Personalized Chocolate Breakable Pink Heart With Roses
Best Valentine's Day gift for kids
Vobaga Coffee Mug Warmer
Best Valentine's Day gift for anyone
Personalized Vinyl Record Song With Lyrics
Best Valentine's Day gift for couples
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Heart Dutch Oven, 2 Quart
Best Valentine's Day gift for Mom
Initial Morse Code Necklace
Best Valentine's Day gift for friends
Smilelife Magnetic Holding-Hands Socks
Best Valentine's Day gift for couples
Courant MAG:3 Charger and Tray
Best Valentine's Day gift for him
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker
Best Valentine's Day gift for kids
Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer
Best Valentine's Day gift for her
Sugarwish Valentines Treats Box
Best Valentine's Day gift for kids
Lilie & White Rhinestone Hair Clip
Best Valentine's Day gift for her
Zyllion Back and Neck Massager
Best Valentine's Day gift for him
DavidsTea Tea Date 8-Tea Sampler
Best Valentine's Day gift for Mom or Dad
Everyone does Valentine's Day differently. Maybe you like to keep things simple, opting for classic buys like flower bouquets and board games. Maybe you prefer to give something practical like an Ember self-heating mug or a sleek multi-device charger. Or, if your valentine is lucky, you fully embrace the holiday and lean into your romantic side by giving personalized jewelry and photo gifts.
One thing's for certain: These gift ideas will steal their heart. How can I be so sure? As Yahoo's gifting editor, it's literally my job to help people find anything-but-ordinary gifts for the people they love most. Below, you'll find a hand-picked assortment of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her that I've given (the candle warmer lamp is a tried-and-true fave) along with a few items that I'd happily receive. Now that I've done the groundwork, it's up to you to do the rest! (And if you want even more ideas, check out our list from last year.)
Gone are the days when your sweetheart has to settle for lukewarm coffee. This 10-ounce smart mug will keep their java at an ideal drinking temperature (somewhere between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit) for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or for hours when resting on the charging coaster.
This bouquet will stand the test of time — just like your love story. You have two options: Assemble it ahead of time and arrange it in a vase, or do it together during your next at-home date night.
They love candles (like ... a lot). So much so that they sometimes have to be convinced to actually burn them. This little lamp warms candles from the top down, which means there is no open flame, soot or smoke. "This not only makes our candles last longer but also ensures a consistent and prolonged release of fragrance," one candle connoisseur wrote.
It may be hard to sum up your love, but this fill-in-the-blank book will be your guide. Each page offers a new prompt, including "I'm kind of obsessed with your _______" and "You have the greatest taste in _________." Order a bunch and make a night out of writing sweet nothings for your partner, kids, parents and galentines.
If bubble baths aren't her thing, then it's time she tries shower steamers. Just pop a tab into the shower (away from the stream of water) to fill the space with a bursting floral scent.
Spell out your love with dark chocolate truffles. Some are filled with strawberry cream, while others have a crème brûlée filling — both are equally decadent.
They can pop this lavender-infused pillow into the microwave for a minute or two to soothe aches and pains. One reviewer said it's a symbol of "warm gratitude," which is why they "put one on the pillow for house guests."
Feel like you've done it all? This scratch-and-reveal poster will encourage you and your love to try something new (like, say, getting psychic readings) or perhaps revisit something you haven't done in a while (like baking a cake from scratch).
Finally, roses that will last! These pink calandivas look just like roses, but they're actually members of the succulent family, which means they'll stick around as long as she waters them twice a month and puts them in a sunny spot.
Take what's on your grid and turn it into a small keepsake that they'll cherish forever. Pick your 30 best snaps or print photos from throughout your entire relationship (up to 365 pages).
Answer one out-of-the-box question at a time on dry-erase boards and see who's right. "This really IS a couples game that's fun. Less about getting into the weeds of your marriage, more about remembering how to have fun as a couple," one happy customer wrote. Once you and your partner answer all 150 questions, invite another couple over for a face-off.
Infused with dried rose petals, this combo of almond, apricot and argan oil smells just as luxurious as it feels. The lucky recipient can drop some into the tub, rub it all over their body for added moisture or apply it to their scalp to hydrate hair from root to tip.
No one wants a broken heart — unless it's filled with sour gummies. This white chocolate heart can be smashed with a wooden mallet to reveal a sugary-sweet surprise.
If you don't want to splash out on a self-heating mug, go with this portable warmer instead. It switches between three temperatures and keeps drinks warm for up to four hours before it automatically shuts off.
Take your valentine back to your first kiss, first dance or the moment you said "I love you" with this acrylic sign, personalized with the lyrics of your special song. Add your names, anniversary date or any other text of your choosing. Prices vary by size, starting at $32 for a 3-by-3-inch sign.
Everything that comes out of their kitchen is made with love — especially if it's in this heart-shaped Dutch oven. It's just the right size for two servings and can be used to make bread, soups, roasts and more.
At first glance, she'll think it's just a dainty sparkler. That is, until she finds out it's her initial in Morse code. Pick the finish (sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold) and length (14 to 22 inches), then send her initial to this Etsy maker and they'll handle the rest.
Some gag gifts are still super cute. Give your partner a pair and keep one for yourself, then wear them on the same day and prepare for all the aws.
Want a love that goes the distance? Then you need to make sure his phone is fully charged at all times. This MagSafe charger, available in linen or leather, can power up an iPhone and AirPods (and look incredibly chic while doing so).
Start their day on a sweet note with this heart-shaped waffle maker. Make 4-inch waffles in minutes or get creative and use it to whip up hash browns, cookies and biscuit pizzas.
Did you give her something sparkly last year? Well, make sure she has a designated spot to store it. Perfect for travel or anyone on the go, this organizer has seven slot rolls for rings, three divided compartments for necklaces and bracelets, and plenty of earrings slots.
Take the unexpected route by letting your valentine pick the treats they want to snack on. Just pick the box size (starting at mini for $25), and then they can choose a treat category — everything from candy to popcorn. Once they make their selection, a box will be shipped to their door.
This ultra-cute claw clip adds just the right amount of sparkle to any updo. My suggestion: Give them to all your galentines in place of friendship bracelets.
Bring the spa home with this heated back and neck massager. The massage nodules rotate every 60 seconds while emitting soothing heat, offering instant relief and relaxation.
It's like speed dating, but with tea. Inside this sampler, they'll find eight loose-leaf varieties, including a mix of herbal, fruity and floral teas, along with a few dessert-inspired blends.
