The 25 best Valentine's Day gifts for all the people you love most

Love makes the world go round. For that reason, we should celebrate it every chance we get. But there's only one day each year when we're all encouraged to shower our loves (your husband or wife, boyfriend or girlfriend, friends, kids, you name it) with heart-shaped chocolates, red roses and other sweet gestures. Valentine's Day is coming up quick — and if you haven't figured out what Valentine's Day gifts you're giving your sweetheart(s), you've come to the right place.

Everyone does Valentine's Day differently. Maybe you like to keep things simple, opting for classic buys like flower bouquets and board games. Maybe you prefer to give something practical like an Ember self-heating mug or a sleek multi-device charger. Or, if your valentine is lucky, you fully embrace the holiday and lean into your romantic side by giving personalized jewelry and photo gifts.

One thing's for certain: These gift ideas will steal their heart. How can I be so sure? As Yahoo's gifting editor, it's literally my job to help people find anything-but-ordinary gifts for the people they love most. Below, you'll find a hand-picked assortment of the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for him and her that I've given (the candle warmer lamp is a tried-and-true fave) along with a few items that I'd happily receive. Now that I've done the groundwork, it's up to you to do the rest! (And if you want even more ideas, check out our list from last year.)

Amazon Safa Rose Oil Best Valentine's Day gift for her Infused with dried rose petals, this combo of almond, apricot and argan oil smells just as luxurious as it feels. The lucky recipient can drop some into the tub, rub it all over their body for added moisture or apply it to their scalp to hydrate hair from root to tip. $26 at Amazon

Etsy Personalized Vinyl Record Song With Lyrics Best Valentine's Day gift for couples Take your valentine back to your first kiss, first dance or the moment you said "I love you" with this acrylic sign, personalized with the lyrics of your special song. Add your names, anniversary date or any other text of your choosing. Prices vary by size, starting at $32 for a 3-by-3-inch sign. $32 at Etsy

Etsy Initial Morse Code Necklace Best Valentine's Day gift for friends At first glance, she'll think it's just a dainty sparkler. That is, until she finds out it's her initial in Morse code. Pick the finish (sterling silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold) and length (14 to 22 inches), then send her initial to this Etsy maker and they'll handle the rest. $28 at Etsy

Sugarwish Sugarwish Valentines Treats Box Best Valentine's Day gift for kids Take the unexpected route by letting your valentine pick the treats they want to snack on. Just pick the box size (starting at mini for $25), and then they can choose a treat category — everything from candy to popcorn. Once they make their selection, a box will be shipped to their door. $35 at Sugarwish

