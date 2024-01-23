25 best Valentine's Day gifts for her that are anything but cheesy

She deserves the best. So, how about a cute electric kettle or dainty heart bracelet? (Amazon, Walmart, Mejuri)

No gift can fully capture how much you love her, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. Rose bouquets and heart-shaped chocolates are sweet gestures, but they're cliches for a reason. Instead, shop from this list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for her — a mix of thoughtful and romantic finds for your girlfriend, wife or another special lady who stole your heart.

"The absolute best gift to give your partner on Valentine's Day is a gift that reflects their love languages. You want your gift to show your partner that not only do you love them, but you care about loving them in the way that they most receive love," relationship expert Nicole Moore tells us. Challenge yourself to get creative with gift ideas, though: If she loves words of affirmation, write a heartfelt message and get it stamped into a leather bookmark. Or if quality time makes her heart skip a beat, then give her a Tinggly voucher so can choose between thousands of couple's activities.

But if gifts are her love language, then it's your time to shine. Below, you'll find a handpicked assortment of the best Valentine's Day gifts for her. And why should you take my word for it? As Yahoo's gifting editor, it's literally my job to help people find one-of-a-kind gifts for the ones they love most. I've pulled together a bunch of unique gifts that I've given to women in my life (and, ya know, myself) along with a few items that are on my wish list (ahem, the Stanley tumbler).

Body Restore Body Restore Shower Steamers, 6-Pack Tell her to save these shower steamers for future date nights. Just place a tab on the shower floor (away from the stream of water) and breathe in the scent of fresh roses. $10 at Amazon

LEGO Lego Icons Flower Bouquet Get her flowers that are made to last — just like your love. It's your call: Assemble the flowers yourself and give her a previously built bouquet, or spend some time building these 15 botanical beauties during your next date night. $48 at Amazon$60 at Macy's

Amazon Inspired Letters to My Love You know what's better than one love letter? A dozen of 'em! Spend a night (or two) writing a dozen letters inspired by the prompts in this book — one prompt will take you back to the night you first met, another one will encourage you to jot down all the little things you love about her. $15 at Amazon

Uncommon Goods Lace Heart Butterfly Puddler Her heart will be aflutter at the sight of all the butterflies in her garden. But first, she'll have to put a sand-and-water mixture in the heart-shaped well and wait for the water to evaporate (it takes less than a day), leaving behind minerals and salts that butterflies feed on. $45 at Uncommon Goods

Tinggly Tinggly Fun Together Gift Voucher Quality time is the best gift you can give. She can cash in this voucher for one of more than 15,000 local, stateside or international experiences for two. Save it for your next vacation or plan something closer to home — you'll have fun together either way. $199 at Tinggly

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Mini Hearts Ceramic Baking Dish with Lid, Set of 3 Three heart-shaped dishes, so many uses: Stash trinkets and sweet treats inside, or pop them into the microwave or oven (up to 450°F) to heat up a small bite. "They are a great size to make a single portion meal or to make a trio of baked dips for a crowd. I made French onion soup using these and they were perfect for it," one happy customer wrote. $20 at Walmart

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set This luxe pajama set is fit for a queen — your queen, that is. The stretch-knit bamboo viscose is lightweight, breathable and incredibly soft to the touch. Even Oprah's a fan! $118 at Cozy Earth

Mejuri Mejuri Heart Station Bracelet Thanks to you, she'll wear her heart — and yours — on her sleeve at all times. She can add this delicate bracelet (available in gold vermeil and sterling silver) to her everyday stack or let it stand out on its own. $78 at Mejuri

Vosges Haut-Chocolat Vosges Haut-Chocolat Champagne Dessert Cups Chocolate and champagne go together like ... you and your sweetheart. Raise a glass to your love with this six-piece chocolate set. Each dark chocolate flute is infused with champagne and topped with cold-dried strawberries. $30 at Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Paper Love Paper Love Valentine's Day Pop-Up Card Maybe you two agreed that you wouldn't give each other gifts this year. If that's the case, then go the extra mile with this 3D paper rose bouquet, which comes with a blank card that you can fill with sweet musings. $14 at Amazon

Minted Minted's One Perfect Year Custom Photo Art We're barely into 2024, so take a moment to revisit your favorite memories together from the past year. Pick a photo from each month, then Minted will turn them into Polaroid-style pics and arrange them in order. Get the montage framed for an added cost or leave it unframed. $23 at Minted

UrbanStems UrbanStems the Eileen Plant Roses are a Valentine's Day classic, but these potted pink anthurium are better suited for your mom, best friend or another woman you love (in a platonic way). The heart-shaped blooms are said to symbolize friendly love, which is something everyone should celebrate come Feb. 14. $58 at UrbanStems

Papier Papier Full of Heart Gratitude Journal We could all use a reminder to take a step back and take stock of all the love that we have in our life — on Valentine's Day and beyond. This journal will do just that: Inside, find five months' worth of daily prompts and affirmations, along with 30-day reflections to look back on thoughts and feelings from past months. $35 at Papier

Sephora Laneige Berries 'N Choco Kisses Set Chocolate-covered strawberries are the way to heart. While you should definitely give her the edible kind, this combo from Laneige (which includes the brand's cult-favorite lip mask) smells just like the beloved Valentine's Day treat. $26 at Sephora

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Amelia Chain Necklace Diamonds are always a winner, but this dainty crystal choker is a fraction of the price and just as sparkly. Choose between gold and silver. My suggestion: Go with the one that matches her most-worn necklaces since this makes a great layering piece. $65 at Kendra Scott

Etsy Engraved Leather Bookmark Warm your bookworm's heart with this personalized gift. Write down a short message up to 400 characters in your best handwriting and this Etsy maker will etch it into one or both sides of a leather bookmark. $16 at Etsy

Kate Spade Kate Spade Sweetheart Mini Studs These sweet studs have just the right amount of sparkle for everyday wear. See? Here's proof that a little sparkle really does go a long way. $48 at Kate Spade

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Electric Gooseneck Kettle Get the perfect pour each and every time. The angled spout results in a more precise pour, which is a must for coffee and tea lovers. Snag this kitchen staple in an all-new rose hue. $30 at Walmart

Skylight Skylight Digital Picture Frame Give her a way to put her heart on display — 24/7, 365. Connect this digital frame to Wi-Fi and send photos to an email address linked exclusively to her frame. Photos appear instantly — no additional apps or subscriptions needed! $150 at Amazon

Mark & Graham Mark & Graham Monogrammed Vegan Leather Luggage Tag Have upcoming travels on the books? Make sure she's prepared (and properly accessorized) for the adventure ahead with this custom luggage tag. Pick between a plain or striped tag, then add her initials at no added cost. $39 at Mark & Graham

KiKiHeim KiKiHeim Heart Plant Watering Globes, 2-Pack Just because she has a green thumb doesn't mean she couldn't use a little extra help from time to time. Fill these heart-shaped globes with water, stick them in soil and they'll slowly release water for up to three weeks. $18 at Amazon

Etsy Personalized Couples Matchbox Consider this the perfect gift for the one who sets your heart on fire. Add your initials and anniversary date to this wooden matchbox, then fill it with matches upon arrival so she can put it to work ASAP. $26 at Etsy

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Ombre Hearts Scented Tealight Gift Set She'll think it's (yet another) heart-shaped box of chocolates ... until she catches a whiff of the rose-scented tealights inside. She can light one at a time or bring out the whole dozen to really set the mood. $30 at Pottery Barn

