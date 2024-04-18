Unique mansion for sale in Rochester has social media going wild. Take a peek inside

A unique, four-story downtown Rochester mansion listed days ago for $3.4 million was featured Tuesday on the popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, where users scrutinize and comment on photos of exceptional real estate listings.

By mid-afternoon Wednesday, the post about the 10,175-square-foot home on East Avenue near South Union Street had received more than 10,000 likes and over 500 comments.

The home's size and bedroom-to-bathroom ratio — there are two bedrooms, four full bathrooms and three partial bathrooms — were of particular interest to Zillow Gone Wild commenters.

"Basically designed only to host parties," one user wrote.

"Can we convert a few bathrooms into bedrooms?" asked another.

"2 bedrooms and 10,000sqft???" one said.

The house, which is next to The Little Theatre cinema and performance venue, has garage parking for six vehicles, a wine room, a gallery space, a sauna, a fitness area and a hot tub. There are multiple terraces and an elevator. It was built in 2010, according to city records, and the property taxes for the current tax year were almost $19,000.

"234 East is certainly one of the most unique properties ever built in Rochester," said Jordan O'Brien of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, who has the listing with Tim Tompkins, in a statement. The home, O'Brien said, has "been the distinguished venue for numerous fundraisers, social gatherings and community engagements."

"High atop the entertainment levels, there is an exquisite master suite with separate walk-in showers, closets, and a large whirlpool tub, providing an intimate setting for two," O'Brien said. "This private level also features a cozy sitting room, fully-equipped kitchen and balcony."

"234 East will provide owners true urban luxury living," he said. "It is truly a rare space."

The house is owned by Giovanni and Cynthia LiDestri, according to Rochester property records. They are leaders of the Fairport-based food services company LiDestri Food and Drink.

Zillow Gone Wild is scheduled to debut as an HGTV show on Friday, May 3, at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

Actor and comedian Jack McBrayer, known for his role as an NBC page on the TV show "30 Rock," is the show's host.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mansion for sale in Rochester NY has social media going wild. See pics