'Tis the season: These holiday gifts are on mega sale for Black Friday — up to 70% off

Dare I ask: Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you answered "no," you're not alone: Nearly half (52%) of holiday shoppers haven't purchased any gifts yet, according to the National Retail Federation. But I'm here to remind you that time is of the essence — especially since tons of popular brands have impressive Black Friday deals happening right now. That's right, you don't have to wait until Friday!

In the spirit of giving, I'm here with perhaps the greatest gift of all: a curated list of bestselling gifts that are on sale for Black Friday. Shop from the best Black Friday deals on gifts for everyone — him, her, kids, teens, you name it — for savings of up to nearly 70% off.

Now's a good time to scoop up big-ticket items like the iRobot Roomba and Apple AirPods. Or if you're one of the rare few who already has most of your shopping done (hats off to you!), use this time to pick up an assortment of stocking stuffers for the little ones you love. And while, yes, you should focus on giving to others, don't forget to grab something for yourself too — like, say, a new pair of pajamas?

Best Black Friday deals on gifts for everyone

RENPHO Renpho Professional Muscle Massage Gun Work out any knots and kinks with this top-rated massage gun, which happens to be 67% off. Adjust the speed and switch out the massage head to fit your needs, whether you're hoping to soothe large areas or relieve muscle spasms. $90 at Amazon

CAROTE Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10 Piece Holiday time is a great time to pick up new cookware! This 10-piece set, which includes frying pans, a sauté pan, saucepan and casserole pot, gives you a big bang for your buck at nearly 50% off. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Get this smart device at its lowest price ever. Let Alexa help you set alarms, update your calendar, play music, control compatible devices and stream movies and TV. $40 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Because sometimes classic is best. Down to $90, these legendary earbuds are one of Apple's best deals this year. And while they don't have all the bells and whistles of the AirPods Pro, they still have superb sound quality and battery life. $90 at Walmart

iRobot iRobot Roomba Combo i5 Robot Vacuum Been hankering to join the robovac revolution? Maybe you've got a youngster on your list who's moving into a starter apartment. This Roomba effortlessly syncs with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant, so it can clean on command. Pick one up right now at its lowest price of the year. $229 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja Air Fryer XL, 5.5 Qt Love crunchy crispness but hate all the attendant grease? This Ninja will do the job with little to no oil. Its 5.5-quart capacity makes it big enough to feed the whole family — we're talking three pounds of chicken wings or fries in one go. Starting Sunday, you can score this air fryer for $90, aka its lowest price of 2023. $89 at Amazon

Cozyberry Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer Lamp Candles are a classic holiday accouterment. Now you can breathe in their aroma without worrying about open flames, smoke or soot. The Qurencia's top-down warming technology melts candles evenly, making them last nearly twice as long as they do via conventional burning. Get one now for 27% off — and while you're at it, grab a new Yankee Candle or two. $46 at Amazon

RCA RCA 1080P LCD Home Theater Projector Mimic the movie theater experience in the comfort of your home sans sticky floors and overpriced snacks. Pair this with your streaming stick of choice to beam movies, TV shows and games onto a really wide screen — i.e, up to 200 inches. Save $20 right now. $49 at Walmart

MasterClass MasterClass Annual Memberships Two is always better than one — especially when it comes to MasterClass memberships. For just $10 a month, give yourself and someone else access to hundreds of tutorials led by seasoned experts in cooking, photography, fashion, interior design and more. $10 at MasterClass

Best Black Friday deals on gifts for her

MaxKare Maxkare Electric Heated Blanket We hate to break it to you, but it's not even winter yet. When the temperatures really drop, your giftee can fire up this heated throw (70% off right now) to keep themselves toasty. They can adjust between the six temperature levels until they find the perfect match, then enjoy it for up to five hours straight. "I love that it has buttons so I can have it over my shoulders without falling off," one Walmart shopper wrote. $24 at Walmart

TYMO Tymo Hair Straightener Brush Many of its 35,000 five-star Amazon reviewers gushed that this brush was a "game changer" for straightening thick, curly and frizzy hair. No surprise there. Think of it as a flat iron with heated "teeth" — just brush it through your hair to get smooth, silky results. Snag it right now for $40 (or, in other words, a fraction of the price of a salon blowout). $40 at Amazon

Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Short Pendant Necklace Got a special femme on your list? Kendra Scott knows the way to her heart. The brand's signature pendant — available in gold, rose gold and silver — is on sale for 30% off. $39 at Amazon

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Long Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set Quality pajamas are the ultimate luxury — and an unforgettable gift. This set made of soft stretch-knit is the epitome of that. From now through November 26, get 30% off all Cozy Earth products, including this Oprah-approved pick. $137 at Cozy Earth

Madewell Madewell Sydney Crossbody Bag Leather goods often come with a high price tag, which makes this bucket-style number from Madewell a serious steal. Now 40% off, it's available in specific colors (including black) for as low as $101. $101 at Madewell

Best Black Friday deals on gifts for him

Colsen Colsen Mini Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit Got a brooding bro in your life? This'll give him something to gaze into ... or to whip up a batch of s'mores with. A quick fill-up with rubbing or isopropyl alcohol will keep it aflame for up to 50 minutes. Now 50% off. $40 at Amazon

LISEN Lisen Magnetic Phone Holder for Car Mount With this magnetic phone holder, he'll be able to keep his hands and eyes focused on the task at hand — driving! It's currently on sale for half off, which is about as good as it gets. $9 at Amazon

Blink Blink Video Doorbell This wildly popular video doorbell is down to just $30 — its lowest price ever. Your gadget-happy giftee can set it up with Alexa to receive alerts and answer with two-way audio. $30 at Amazon

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet Stocking Stuffer Alert! This top-rated wallet was crazy-affordable even at its regular price, but now you can get it for 35% off. Grab one for all the men in your life. Their pockets will thank you. $8 at Amazon

Cole Haan Cole Haan Grand Crosscourt Sneaker Who wouldn't love a new pair of kicks for Christmas? From now through December 3, save up to 53% off these sleek leather sneakers. Prices vary by color, but you can be rest assured that all of them are on sale. $70 at Amazon

Best Black Friday deals on gifts for kids

Barbie Barbie Malibu House Dollhouse Playset The Barbie hype is here to stay. This two-story dollhouse has six rooms to play in, plus more than 25 doll-size furniture pieces and accessories to decorate it with. Best of all: It's on sale for 30% off right now! $69 at Walmart

Tonies Tonies Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set Right now, you can score $30 off a Toniebox starter set. Not sure how it works? Pop one of the Tonies onto the audio player to unlock bedtime stories, children's songs and educational programming. No screens, just loads of age-appropriate fun. $70 at Amazon

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.