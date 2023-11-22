Yankee Candles Black Friday deals: Stock up on your favorite scents for as low as $15

We all know the most evocative sense is the sense of smell; nothing ushers in the holiday spirit like the right fragrance wafting from your favorite candle. Black Friday is the perfect time to restock your stash. Yankee Candles Black Friday deals are live on Amazon — some for up to 50% off!

Every minute counts this week, so we've done the legwork and identified the most impressive deals. Some large jar candles are as low as $15. The only thing you have to do is decide if you'd rather have your house smell like Christmas trees or vanilla cupcakes. (My two scents: Get both. The price is basically 2 for 1!)

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar It doesn’t matter if you’re team real or fake — everyone can agree that the scent of the farm-fresh trees can’t be beat. Just in time for the holidays, you can snag this festive favorite for 46% off. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Sparkling Cinnamon Cinnamon is another one of the unofficial scents of Christmas. Go full-on spice with this jar candle (46% off), which smells just like a cinnamon stick with a hint of cloves. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Perfectly fresh and clean, this candle combines pine and fir with bayberry, frankincense and myrrh. Get it now for nearly 40% off. $19 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake You don’t even need to turn on the oven to fill your home with this rich, buttery aroma. A hint of lemon adds freshness to an otherwise sugary-sweet scent. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Salted Caramel Speaking of sweet, this Yankee Candle bestseller is — dare we say — delicious. Light it in the kitchen to trick everyone — yourself included — into thinking you’ve got a batch of gooey caramel bars coming right up. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Home Sweet Home You know that warm and fuzzy feeling you get when you step foot in your home? That's what this candle gives off. (Well, really, it smells like baking spices, cinnamon and freshly poured tea). $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Warm Luxe Cashmere At first, you'll get a whiff of vanilla, but then the warm cashmere, velvet petals and winter iris will come through. It's as luxe as it sounds — yet it's on sale for 45% off. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Pink Sands You can't go wrong with a $15 candle. This one just so happens to you straight to paradise thanks to notes of bold citrus, sweet florals and spicy vanilla. That's just what you need right about now, isn't it? $15 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin We're in the final days of fall, but that doesn't mean you can't soak up the scents of the season once winter hits. This candle — 46% off right now — is quintessential fall with notes of clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar. Think of it as a PSL in candle form. $17 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Midsummer's Night One Amazon reviewer said it best: This candle "smells like a hot man that has stepped straight out of the shower." Enough said. $16 at Amazon$21 at Walmart

