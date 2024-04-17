Thunder Over Louisville should end the fireworks. Drone shows are more fun for everyone.

Something I learned very early on when we moved to Louisville about 20 years ago is that the official kick off of Derby season starts off every year with a bang. Of course I’m referring to Thunder Over Louisville. Thunder is a very big deal and a tradition that the community holds dear. Tradition is something I have been thinking a lot about lately. Traditions can be absolutely wonderful, but sometimes it is important to contemplate whether they should be kept just as they are or if they should be altered for the betterment of the community.

Thunder has become the region’s largest national event, according to the Kentucky Derby Festival website. It also includes an air show that ranks in the top five in the nation. It is a source of pride and brings joy to many.

But there is the dark side of Thunder. The event takes place in April and on a few occasions Earth Day, a day (and for some a month) where we are encouraged to showcase sustainable efforts and pledge to do better.

There are a lot of reasons to reevaluate the value of such a big fireworks show, according to Forbes.

“… Fireworks come with their own list of issues, including the fact that they terrify birds and wildlife as well as pets; they add toxic chemical pollutants to the air, water and land; litter the landscape with spent plastic casings; create inescapable explosions that can trigger terror in veterans and others suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder; and increase the risk of fires at a time when the wildfire risk in many places is already high.”

The good news is that there is a much more environmentally friendly (and extremely cool) way forward if we ditch the big bang.

Drone shows are the fireworks of the future

Drone shows differ from firework shows in that they are reusable and don't have the chemical and noise pollution inherent in setting off fireworks.

The drones used in these shows have GPS sensors and emit LED light that can create more than 4 billion color combinations. This gives drones a big edge over fireworks and an almost unlimited way to create and tell awe-inspiring stories in the sky.

And, as the technology gets better, the shows get bigger and better. Drone light shows used to include fleets of hundreds controlled by a remote computer. In 2015, the Guinness World Records title was awarded to a fleet of 100 drones and in 2019, that number grew to 2,018. And, with 5G technology, drones will be able to fly closer together and create even more breathtaking shows.

By embracing and phasing in drone shows, Louisville has an opportunity to be a leader and showcase our sustainability commitment in a very concrete way – a way that can allow us to all breathe easier.

Stuart Ungar

Stuart Ungar has over 30 years of nonprofit experience, spending the last decade focusing on the environment and sustainability. He is the executive director of the Louisville Sustainability Council, has a podcast called “Stu’s EV Universe,” and is one of the co-founders of Evolve KY, Kentucky’s electric vehicle group.

