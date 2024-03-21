Look on the bright side: Sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley and more are up to 60% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Whether you want designer frames or a thriftier pair of sunglasses you can lose without too much guilt, Amazon has you covered. (Amazon)

The future's so bright, you gotta wear shades. Even if you're not chilling at the beach this early in spring (and if you are, we're jealous), protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is important year-round. You can get Ray-Ban, Oakley and more beloved sunglasses brands on sale now for up to 60% off, courtesy of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From purrfect cat-eyes to classic Aviators, there are loads of discounted pairs to suit all styles and face shapes. Scroll down to find our faves!

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Read more about how we review products and deals: Our deal-hunting team of writers, editors and testers around the country are all seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature deals we believe will save you money.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer $15 $27 Save $12 See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips $30 $55 Save $25 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $10 $16 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Feramox Invisible Ring Size Adjuster $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Merokeety Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra $27 $46 Save $19 See at Amazon