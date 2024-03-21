Why you can trust us
Look on the bright side: Sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley and more are up to 60% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Nicole Sforza and Carrie McCabe
Updated
a selection of different sunglasses with various shapes and in different colors including black, brown and gray
Whether you want designer frames or a thriftier pair of sunglasses you can lose without too much guilt, Amazon has you covered. (Amazon)

The future's so bright, you gotta wear shades. Even if you're not chilling at the beach this early in spring (and if you are, we're jealous), protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is important year-round. You can get Ray-Ban, Oakley and more beloved sunglasses brands on sale now for up to 60% off, courtesy of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From purrfect cat-eyes to classic Aviators, there are loads of discounted pairs to suit all styles and face shapes. Scroll down to find our faves!

Quick Overview

  • Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

    $90$135
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

  • Michael Kors Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

    $40$54
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

    $13$20
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Oakley Men's Gascan Rectangular Sunglasses

    $75$98
    Save $23
    See at Amazon

  • Kate Spade New York Kiya Square Sunglasses

    $69$160
    Save $91
    See at Amazon

  • Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

    $74$143
    Save $69
    See at Amazon

  • Feisedy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

    $12$15
    Save $3
    See at Amazon

  • Oakley Men's Holbrook Square Sunglasses

    $81$167
    Save $86
    See at Amazon

  • Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses

    $13$20
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

    $15$27
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • XSoul IPL Hair Remover

    $70$120
    Save $50 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D Whitestrips, 1 Hour Express, 20 Strips

    $30$55
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts

    $10$16
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Feramox Invisible Ring Size Adjuster

    $9$11
    Save $2 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Arolina Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

    $20$30
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Merokeety Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt

    $14$20
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Warner's No Side Effects Wireless Bra

    $27$46
    Save $19
    See at Amazon
Amazon

Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses

$90$135Save $45

You can snag a pair of these timeless stunners now for a sweet 33% off.

$90 at Amazon
Amazon

Michael Kors Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses

$40$54Save $14

These shades have a unique square frame, a UV protective coating and non-polarized lenses.

$40 at Amazon
Amazon

Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

$13$20Save $7

Ready to get on that highway to the danger zone? You too can look as cool as Tom Cruise. This bestselling aviator style is a classic for a reason. 

$13 at Amazon
Amazon

Oakley Men's Gascan Rectangular Sunglasses

$75$98Save $23

These sporty shades come in a ton of different color combinations, but you'll get the best savings with this Matte Black Camo/Prizm Black pairing.

$75 at Amazon
Amazon

Kate Spade New York Kiya Square Sunglasses

$69$160Save $91

In true Kate Spade style, these square-shaped beauties are chic but functional, and they come in four lovely styles. 

$69 at Amazon
Amazon

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses

$74$143Save $69

We love the clear gray frames and smoky blue lenses of these stunners, which are nearly 50% off now.

$74 at Amazon
Amazon

Feisedy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

$12$15Save $3

Me-ow! These cat-eye cuties are perfect for the beach — and they'll go with just about any getup, thanks to a wide selection of 16 colors.

$12 at Amazon
Amazon

Oakley Men's Holbrook Square Sunglasses

$81$167Save $86

You'll score 100% UV protection with these sleek and stylish shades, and the over-half-off discount is nothing to sneeze at, either!

$81 at Amazon
Amazon

Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses

$13$20Save $7

Love the retro look? Snag this stylish polarized pair while it's a mere $13.

$13 at Amazon

