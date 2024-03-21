Look on the bright side: Sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley and more are up to 60% off at Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The future's so bright, you gotta wear shades. Even if you're not chilling at the beach this early in spring (and if you are, we're jealous), protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays is important year-round. You can get Ray-Ban, Oakley and more beloved sunglasses brands on sale now for up to 60% off, courtesy of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. From purrfect cat-eyes to classic Aviators, there are loads of discounted pairs to suit all styles and face shapes. Scroll down to find our faves!
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses$90$135Save $45
Michael Kors Brown Tortoise Isle Of Palms Square Sunglasses$40$54Save $14
Sojos Retro Polarized Aviator Sunglasses$13$20Save $7
Oakley Men's Gascan Rectangular Sunglasses$75$98Save $23
Kate Spade New York Kiya Square Sunglasses$69$160Save $91
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses$74$143Save $69
Feisedy Vintage Square Cat Eye Sunglasses$12$15Save $3
Oakley Men's Holbrook Square Sunglasses$81$167Save $86
Sojos Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses$13$20Save $7
You can snag a pair of these timeless stunners now for a sweet 33% off.
These shades have a unique square frame, a UV protective coating and non-polarized lenses.
Ready to get on that highway to the danger zone? You too can look as cool as Tom Cruise. This bestselling aviator style is a classic for a reason.
These sporty shades come in a ton of different color combinations, but you'll get the best savings with this Matte Black Camo/Prizm Black pairing.
In true Kate Spade style, these square-shaped beauties are chic but functional, and they come in four lovely styles.
We love the clear gray frames and smoky blue lenses of these stunners, which are nearly 50% off now.
Me-ow! These cat-eye cuties are perfect for the beach — and they'll go with just about any getup, thanks to a wide selection of 16 colors.
You'll score 100% UV protection with these sleek and stylish shades, and the over-half-off discount is nothing to sneeze at, either!
Love the retro look? Snag this stylish polarized pair while it's a mere $13.
