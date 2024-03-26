This wildly flattering top is hiding at Walmart for over 50% off — grab the bestseller while it's only $15!
Great news: Spring is here, and with that comes a closet refresh. The best way to breathe new life into your wardrobe is to focus on those fun but reliable pieces that you reach for over and over again. That means something flowy and flattering, that skims the body in the best way possible. Basically, a stylish little number that makes you feel great. All of that exists in the bestselling Fantaslook Dressy V Neck Ruffle Top, which is hiding out at Walmart for only $15 right now — it's over 50% off.
This lightweight shirt with a flattering V neckline is not only cute — it's timeless.
Why is this a good deal?
This shirt is the same price it was on Black Friday, so you know it's a steal. And the temps are rising, which means deals on warm-weather styles aren't easy to find; grab one (or more!) of these easy-breezy tops while there's still stock.
Why do I need this?
Thanks to the deep v-neck style, pretty flutter sleeves and cute polka dot design, this shirt is the epitome of spring fun. Crafted from a lightweight poly, it's machine washable (but should be line-dried). And it's lightweight enough to wear on the hottest of days throughout the summer. Plus, the feminine ruffle sleeves delicately cover your shoulders and arms for a flirty look.
The range of sizes — S to 3X — is impressive, and it comes in 16 colors and two styles: with a textured polka dot design (pictured above) and without it.
The styling options are endless: Tuck the pretty piece into a pair of jeans for a casual look or wear it with trousers to the office. For a fun night out, try it with a flowy skirt.
What reviewers say
"I love this shirt for the fit AND it's not made out of the [kind of] fabric that hugs every lump in my body! It hangs nicely and is flattering," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I did have to size down to a medium which surprised me. I'm not a small woman."
"I was delighted that this blouse was just as flattering in person as it was on the website," shared another Walmart shopper. "It can be worn loose (tunic style) or tucked in. I enjoyed the fit so much that I bought the navy and green..."
A final customer wrote: "Bought this blouse in black and white and I am very pleased with both! They are comfortable and flattering. I bought size XL and I'm 70. Oddly enough, my 43-year-old daughter bought the same blouse in white... it works for both of us. Would buy it again."
Can't you see yourself soaking up the sunshine while wearing this gorgeous blue shade?
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
