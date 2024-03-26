This wildly flattering top is hiding at Walmart for over 50% off — grab the bestseller while it's only $15!

Great news: Spring is here, and with that comes a closet refresh. The best way to breathe new life into your wardrobe is to focus on those fun but reliable pieces that you reach for over and over again. That means something flowy and flattering, that skims the body in the best way possible. Basically, a stylish little number that makes you feel great. All of that exists in the bestselling Fantaslook Dressy V Neck Ruffle Top, which is hiding out at Walmart for only $15 right now — it's over 50% off.

Why is this a good deal?

This shirt is the same price it was on Black Friday, so you know it's a steal. And the temps are rising, which means deals on warm-weather styles aren't easy to find; grab one (or more!) of these easy-breezy tops while there's still stock.

Why do I need this?

Thanks to the deep v-neck style, pretty flutter sleeves and cute polka dot design, this shirt is the epitome of spring fun. Crafted from a lightweight poly, it's machine washable (but should be line-dried). And it's lightweight enough to wear on the hottest of days throughout the summer. Plus, the feminine ruffle sleeves delicately cover your shoulders and arms for a flirty look.

The range of sizes — S to 3X — is impressive, and it comes in 16 colors and two styles: with a textured polka dot design (pictured above) and without it.

The styling options are endless: Tuck the pretty piece into a pair of jeans for a casual look or wear it with trousers to the office. For a fun night out, try it with a flowy skirt.

Throw on the blouse every time you want to feel sweet and sexy. (Walmart)

What reviewers say

"I love this shirt for the fit AND it's not made out of the [kind of] fabric that hugs every lump in my body! It hangs nicely and is flattering," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I did have to size down to a medium which surprised me. I'm not a small woman."

"I was delighted that this blouse was just as flattering in person as it was on the website," shared another Walmart shopper. "It can be worn loose (tunic style) or tucked in. I enjoyed the fit so much that I bought the navy and green..."

A final customer wrote: "Bought this blouse in black and white and I am very pleased with both! They are comfortable and flattering. I bought size XL and I'm 70. Oddly enough, my 43-year-old daughter bought the same blouse in white... it works for both of us. Would buy it again."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Walmart deals? Check these out:

Best vacuum deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum $99 $199 Save $100 See at Walmart

Onson 2-in-1 Robot Mop and Vacuum Cleaner $140 $300 Save $160 See at Walmart

Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin Upright Vacuum $280 $396 Save $116 See at Walmart

Best TV and home entertainment deals

Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 See at Walmart

Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $348 $528 Save $180 See at Walmart

Samsung 65-Inch Class CU7000B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $398 $600 Save $202 See at Walmart

Best tech deals

Solpowben Portable Solar Power Bank $14 $50 Save $36 See at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i $379 $649 Save $270 See at Walmart

Dr. J Professional 5G Wi-Fi Projector With Bluetooth $70 $250 Save $180 See at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Protective Sleeve $149 $179 Save $30 See at Walmart

Best home deals

Renpho HEPA Air Purifier $60 $200 Save $140 See at Walmart

Vecukty Super Large Collapsible Garden Cart $83 $300 Save $217 See at Walmart

Lacoo Zero Gravity Chair, 2-Pack $80 $140 Save $60 See at Walmart

Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 See at Walmart

Hoofun Electric Spin Scrubber $32 $100 Save $68 See at Walmart

Sealy Essentials Cool Touch Memory Foam Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $30 $68 Save $38 See at Walmart

Best kitchen deals

Sensarte Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece $40 $100 Save $60 See at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman Stainless Steel Knife Block Set, 14-Piece $40 $69 Save $29 See at Walmart

Best style deals

Avia Women's Elevate Athletic Sneakers $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Crossbody Bag $77 $398 Save $321 See at Walmart

Best beauty and wellness deals

Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $36 $120 Save $84 See at Walmart

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $18 $30 Save $12 See at Walmart

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $49 $150 Save $101 See at Walmart