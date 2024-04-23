This Amazon deal on a top-selling Roomba robot vacuum will save you nearly $100 — it's down to $180

If you’ve been reluctant to invest in a robot vacuum, we get it. You clean your house well and don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on something that might not do as good a job. That’s why we love iRobot. They make robovacs that do such incredible work, you barely need to lift a finger. They’re seriously worth it. In case you'd like a hand with spring cleaning, we've got some dirt for ya: There's an amazing Amazon deal on the top-selling Roomba 694 — it's just $180, down from $275.

(Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2024 for more — this one made the cut!)

Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $180 $275 Save $95 This top-rated robovac is extra slim at 3.54 inches, and because it’s so svelte, it can slip into all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without you moving around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to help it avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. $180 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

We've seen the price on this robovac go up and down, but this is the lowest we've seen it in over a month (it rarely dips lower unless it's a major sales holiday). And considering how much time and effort it'll save you, it's an investment well worth making.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Robot vacuums are the perfect foray into the luxuries you thought you’d never have. While self-driving cars and space travel are still reserved for the Jetsons and the 1%, it’s time for the rest of us to indulge a little too. And doesn’t indulgence feel so much better when it’s not actually that indulgent?

Simply put, the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is one of the best out there. It will sweep up when you make a mess at the push of a button, and you can also set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not even around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. It'll return to its dock to charge as needed and get back to finish the job once it's powered up. Crazy-smart, it learns your house with a mapping system, so if you spill something in the kitchen and need to run out, just use your phone or Alexa device to tell it where to clean. It’s perfect for pets all year round and is ready to give your floors an additional once-over when your area's pollen count is high or during shedding season.

The future of cleaning is here, and it looks like this Roomba robot vacuum. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

The Roomba 694 has garnered more than 15,000 five-star ratings from swept-away Amazon shoppers.

Pros 👍

"This thing is legit!!" shared one buyer. "We named him Bob. I had my doubts. I am a true Roomba believer now after seeing my little Bob dominate the dirt and hair. Holy smokes, the amount of junk Bob picked up! We vac and sweep all the time, and it was as if I had never cleaned my house in years. Bob is amazing at picking up hair. We have a lot of hair from my wife and a dog that sheds. It’s been like that daily since we bought this thing."

"I am not sure how I did without one before," wrote another rave reviewer. "My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, my rug under my dining room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors."

"We are not particularly tech savvy, but had no problem setting it up," said a third customer. "It cleans great and [I] was amazed at what it picked up under beds and places [that are] normally hard to reach. Early, but it sure seems thorough."

Cons 👎

According to some reviewers, this machine is a bit noisy. "Cleans phenomenally, but is not a quiet vacuum," admitted an otherwise-satisfied fan. "But it works so well, I just run [it] when I leave! The app makes it work great for knowing when it’s done and docked back up. Love being able to start it from my phone too. Had a Shark ... and this one out-cleans the Shark!"

Another user noted: "The only negative about this machine is that it has no handle like our other iRobot, so it’s a little harder to pick up and we have to carry it with two hands." That said, they added, "It cleans well and has good battery life."

As long as we're down here: Got any stains that need lifting? The No. 1 bestselling Bissell Little Green cleaner is also popular for a reason.

Amazon Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $124 This portable stain-buster is like having a professional steam cleaner in your house at all times — use it on carpets, upholstery, furniture and more. "Bought this shortly after getting a white couch and white carpet installed, and boy am I so glad I did," raved one impressed shopper. "So far it has removed dried muddy paw prints, ink, permanent marker, dog poop, dog vomit, dried blood, grease, dried blue oil paint, chocolate and red wine. Every time I think there’s no way this could possibly fix this new set-in stain, it wows me." Check out our full Bissell Little Green review for more. $124 at Amazon

