The 40+ best Amazon deals this week: Save up to 80% on vacuums, AirPods and more

Want to stock up for spring, for less? These Amazon deals run the gamut from home and kitchen goods to tech, beauty and fashion finds. (Yahoo)

Happy Hump Day! The weekend is near, but if you could use a little mid-week pick-me-up, might we recommend some retail therapy? That doesn't have to mean breaking the bank — no, not when deals like the ones we're seeing at Amazon exist. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen tools or bedding for a little spring refresh or want to scope out some fun tech finds, you're sure to find something worth adding to your cart — and we'd recommend doing so quickly, as there's no telling how long these deals will last.

What are we eyeing? Well, you can't go wrong with a pair of AirPods, which are down to just $99. Plus, we spotted a colorful Cuisinart knife set marked down by 65%, along with a robot vac and mop that's discounted by over 80%. And that's just the tip of the iceberg — happy saving!

The best Amazon deals this week

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $60 Save $42 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Sgin Laptop $240 $800 Save $560 See at Amazon

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $22 $45 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Utopia Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon See at Amazon

70% off and more

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of shampoo) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all of your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Sgin Laptop $240 $800 Save $560 If your old laptop is starting to conk out, you're unlikely to find a more affordable replacement than this one. While it's not the most high-tech model out there, it's more than sufficient for everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking email, streaming or video chatting with loved ones. Plus, its 17.6-inch screen offers vivid imagery via the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and you'll get about eight hours of use on a single charge. $240 at Amazon

Amazon Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $132 $759 Save $627 with coupon It's not considered lazy if it's efficient, so go ahead and let this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop clean your floors for you! With up to 180 minutes of runtime, it can cover your home in one go — plus, it knows when it's running low on steam and needs to scoot back to its charging dock. For the ultimate in convenience, this programmable robot vac can even be controlled remotely via app! Save $627 with coupon $132 at Amazon

50% off and more

Amazon Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $22 $45 Save $23 with coupon Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. Save $23 with coupon $22 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables and so on — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Mregb Solar Power Bank $28 $60 Save $32 with coupon Keep your devices juiced up on the go using this solar-powered charging bank. You won't need to plug this baby in as long as the sun's out, making it ideal for camping trips and outdoor adventures. It can keep your phone charged for days, and it even has an LED flashlight built right in. Plus, it's waterproof. Save $32 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Yahoo reader faves

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $13 $20 Save $7 Never fight with your family over outlets again thanks to this handy extender. It boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. $13 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat $16 $33 Save $17 with Prime If you spend lots of time in the kitchen, your feet deserve a cushy surface to stand on during all of that cooking (and dishwashing). This highly rated anti-fatigue mat is made from a comfy foam to help take some of the pressure off of your muscles and joints, and its nonslip bottom will stay put without sliding around. The waterproof material is also easy to wipe clean. Save $17 with Prime $16 at Amazon

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $9 $30 Save $21 Your freezin' feet deserve these wildly popular thick wool socks, which will keep your toes nice and warm while livening things up with their colorful designs. Five pairs come in a pack, so these are down to under $2 a pop! $9 at Amazon

New this week

Amazon Affresh Coffee Maker Cleaner, 3-Pack $5 $6 Save $1 In today's installment of "Yes, You Do Need to Clean These Things," we're talking about coffee makers. Before you roll your eyes about having to add yet another chore to your to-do list, just know that these tablets make it a cinch. Just pop one into the water reservoir, run a brew cycle, then empty it out, fill with more water and run once more. You'll be stunned (and maybe a little grossed out) by how much gunk gets flushed out of there. $5 at Amazon

Amazon Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 Does anyone actually enjoy changing their shower liner? These double-sided hooks make the job a lot easier, at least. Slide your curtain over one side and the liner over the other; then, when it's time to swap the liner out, you can just lift it off without getting the curtain involved. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E $8 $10 Save $2 Parched winter skin is no match for this rich moisturizer, packed with hydrating ingredients like cocoa butter and vitamin E to help soften and smooth even the roughest complexions. According to the brand, it can provide up to 48 hours of moisture and is suitable for those with eczema. $8 at Amazon

Tried and tested

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under half a pound and 5 inches wide, the Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted to a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Weleda Skin Food $8 $12 Save $5 with coupon Packed with plant extracts such as rosemary, chamomile and pansy, along with sunflower and sweet almond oils, this top-selling moisturizer lives up to its name — it is, essentially, food for your skin. Its creamy, hydrating formula has a moisture-locking beeswax and botanical oil base to help hydrate rough, thirsty skin and leave it glowing and radiant. This nearly 100-year-old product also eschews parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances and preservatives and is certified natural by Natrue, an international natural and organic cosmetics association. Check out our full Weleda Skin Food review for more. Save $5 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Deals you might've missed

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with coupon Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. Save $94 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this top-selling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. According to our price trackers, it's never been cheaper! $12 at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model lets you control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. $200 at Amazon

Amazon Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones $249 $349 Save $100 If you're not a fan of earbuds, these Bose wireless headphones are a great alternative and have up to 24 hours of battery life. Plus, they have a full noise-cancellation mode, and at $100 off, this is a great deal. $249 at Amazon

Home

Amazon Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Ticonn Extra-Large Storage Bags, 6-Pack $30 $50 Save $20 Have a lot of seasonal clothing and linens taking up space in your closet? Pack 'em up until you need them again with these popular storage totes. They can fit up to 24 gallons each, making them ideal if you're moving to a new home as well. They're waterproof, have heavy-duty handles and easily fold down when not in use. Plus, they come with little tag pockets so you can jot down what's being stored in each. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Khelfer Electric Spin Scrubber $39 $70 Save $31 with Prime and coupon There's no need to spend an hour on your knees furiously scrubbing away at your shower when you have one of these electric doodads on hand. This one has thousands of great reviews and two adjustable speeds to cut through bathtub grime, soap scum and grout stains with little to no elbow grease on your part. Its retractable handle allows you to clean without crouching over, and it comes with four different brushes for tackling a variety of spaces in your home. Save $31 with Prime and coupon $39 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday. $249 at Amazon

Amazon Vanzon Bluetooth Speaker $37 $160 Save $123 with coupon This compact, lightweight (under half a pound!) portable speaker is ideal for packing on trips, using at parties or playing music outside while you get yard work done. It easily connects to devices within 66 feet, and since it's waterproof, you can bring it to the beach or pool without worry. Save $123 with coupon $37 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirTag $24 $29 Save $5 Similar to the Tile Stickers, the Apple AirTag will help keep you from losing your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track, and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. This is the best price we've seen! $24 at Amazon

$25 and under

Amazon Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster $14 $18 Save $4 Made of a thick microfiber, this unassuming cleaner is shaped like a long glove that fits over the blades of your ceiling fan. To use it, just apply pressure to the top and bottom and slide it off to remove dust without making a mess. You don't even have to empty it out before moving on to the other blades — it's large enough to hold a good amount of grime. In a matter of minutes, your entire fan will be clean — just dump the dust into the trash before tossing the sock into the washing machine! $14 at Amazon

Amazon Utopia Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $20 $34 Save $14 with coupon More than 44,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing the five-star praises of the Utopia pillow. There's never been a better time to give this pillow a try — this is the best deal we've ever seen for this fan favorite. And at this ridiculous discount, you can make sure everyone in your home gets a good night's sleep. Save $14 with coupon $20 at Amazon

Amazon Scala Dry Brushing Body Brush $9 $19 Save $10 A scrub brush for your body? Yes! This little buffer can be used to exfoliate those dead skin cells away to reveal softer, brighter-looking skin, in addition to unclogging pores so they're able to better absorb your skin-care products. According to the manufacturer, it can even assist with the distribution of fat deposits to help reduce the appearance of cellulite. $9 at Amazon

TVs

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $158 $230 Save $72 Enjoy football, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this 40-inch smart TV, which has 1080p HD resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your TV, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. We rarely see the price dip lower than this. $158 at Amazon

Amazon TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $270 $350 Save $80 If your old telly has seen better days, this highly rated 50-inch model is a big, but not too big size we think Goldilocks would approve of. It's extremely affordable and boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, along with a sleek edge-to-edge glass design. $270 at Amazon

Amazon Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV $750 $1,150 Save $400 They say, "Go big or go home," but with this top-rated behemoth, you can go big at home. The 75-inch screen is like having a mini movie theater in your living room, and its 4K ULED technology means crisper contrast, brighter colors and all-around vibrant visuals. $750 at Amazon

Auto

Amazon DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon This is one of those items you'll hope you never have to use — but you'll be grateful for it when your car goes kaput. In addition to giving your vehicle a jump, it acts as a handy on-the-go power station with its multiple charging ports. Save $42 with coupon $48 at Amazon

Amazon VacLife Portable Air Compressor $25 $45 Save $20 If your tires start to sag and there are no gas stations in sight, you'll be glad you have this tire inflator in the trunk. It fills them in seconds when plugged into your car's 12-volt power outlet, and its 9.8-foot cord is long enough to let you reach all four without having to keep adjusting the inflator's position. It can also blow up things like air mattresses and inflatable boats. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Stalwart Heated Car Blanket $24 $33 Save $9 Sometimes your car's heater isn't enough to ward off the winter chill. Enter this No. 1 bestselling electric car blanket, which plugs right into the cigarette lighter and heats up in a jiffy. The 96-inch cord means it can even be used by backseat passengers, and it comes in a bevy of fun colors and prints. $24 at Amazon

Vacuums

Amazon Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $140 $290 Save $150 Dyson who? The deal on this sleek stick vac is pretty Inse-ane, if we do say so ourselves. Not only does this dust buster boast up to 55 minutes of battery life and a neat LED display, but it also has a built-in five-stage filtration system to help purify the air. It converts into a handheld and comes with a slew of attachments for specific cleaning needs. $140 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $169 $269 Save $100 A highly rated Roomba for under $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring gets left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of runtime and automatically scoots on back to its charging dock when it needs more juice. $169 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. $98 at Amazon

Kitchen

Amazon JoyJolt JoyFul Kitchen Storage Containers, 24 Pieces $42 $70 Save $28 It's time to chuck all your mismatched food storage containers and replace them with this heavily marked-down set. It comes with 12 round and rectangular containers, which are clear so you can easily see their contents. Since they're made of borosilicate glass, the containers are dishwasher-, oven- and microwave-safe (just not the lids), and their airtight silicone seals help prevent leaks. $42 at Amazon