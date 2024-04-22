The 30 best Walmart deals to shop this week — save up to 80% on outdoor gear, gardening supplies, tech and more

As of this week, we are one month into spring. That means that summer's just about 60 days away. We know, we know — you're stoked! But first, a wee check-in is in order: Have you gotten that spring cleaning done yet? Stowed away the winter comforters, mufflers and flannels? Refreshed your cookware, electronics and self-care arsenals? And oh yeah: Gotten around to your Mother's Day shopping?

Best Walmart Mother's Day deals

Walmart Frameo 10.1-inch Digital Picture Frame $50 $80 Save $30 This frame is the kind of gift that keeps on giving, sure to brighten Mom's days long after Mother's Day is past. Thanks to the innovative app connection, you can send to-the-minute photo updates straight to the frame from your phone, so Mom can always be updated on exactly what the grandkids — or grandpets — are up to. You can even remotely upload videos! $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart garden deals

Walmart Untimaty 6-Inch Mini Chainsaw $40 $60 Save $20 A little less Leatherface and a little more Polly Pocket, this compact cutie packs quite a punch. It's battery-powered, so you can take it to the farthest reaches of your backyard, and it can slay wayward branches and spindly overgrown trees with ease. $40 at Walmart

Walmart Costway Vertical 5-Tier Garden Bed $80 $149 Save $69 What's better than a garden? A tall, cascading garden — you can fit so much more in so much less space! Form meets function in this fetching showcase that's large enough to fit a plethora of plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. It takes just a few minutes to assemble (with no tools necessary!), and each level can support a variety of your fave flora. $80 at Walmart

Best Walmart outdoor deals

Walmart iFanze 200-Watt Portable Power Station $100 $400 Save $300 This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with two AC outlets, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, three DC ports, a lithium-ion battery pack and even a built-in flashlight with a continuous lighting time of up to 60 hours. You'll see the remaining battery life when charging, thanks to the digital display. $100 at Walmart

Walmart Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Push Lawn Mower $249 $380 Save $131 Great for small yards, this mower provides a 3-in-1 option for cleaning up your yard, including rear bagging, mulching and side discharge capabilities along with standard mowing. Plus, its automatic battery switchover seamlessly transitions to a second battery without having to stop, making your yardwork time more efficient. $249 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure Outdoor Solar Lights $19 $80 Save $61 Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that'll automatically shine a light (three of them, in fact) when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long. $19 at Walmart

Best Walmart vacuum deals

Walmart Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Vacuum $80 $320 Save $240 Don't let its svelte profile fool you; this cordless wonder has a powerful motor that provides the intense suction you need to pick up all that dirt, pet hair, dust and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile and more. When fully charged, it will give you up to 40 minutes of nonstop cleaning — ample time to give the entire house a once-over. $80 at Walmart

Walmart Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum $169 $399 Save $230 This skinny little vac takes the hunt out of looking for dust. Instead, thanks to a feature called Clean Sense IQ, it detects dirt you can't see and automatically boosts power for up to 50% better dirt pickup. Pretty cool! Giving you your money's worth, the vacuum also easily converts to a handheld vac for above-floor cleanings like a bookshelf, desk, cabinets and more. $169 at Walmart

Walmart Moosoo Strong Suction Stick Vacuum $50 $130 Save $80 At just over 4 pounds, this brawny stick vac — with a super-thin tube that extends from 19 to 31 inches — is the answer to your cleaning prayers. You can grab it with just one hand to clean high vents, ceiling fans, corners and more, and use it as a handheld for pet hair and everyday spills. It's so powerful that it's actually even better on hard floors (wood, tile, marble) than carpet. Go figure! $50 at Walmart

Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals

Walmart Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series Smart TV $148 $250 Save $102 Whether you're using this smart TV to watch your faves or get your game on, this setup will have you covered: Experience all the details with 1080p full HD resolution and enjoy the V-Gaming Engine, which enables next-level gaming performance including low-latency gaming and a newly added gaming menu. $148 at Walmart

Philips Philips 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD Google Smart TV $385 $428 Save $43 No more worrying about losing the remote control — this super-smart TV can be managed with just your voice. Ask Google to find your favorite movies and shows, control your smart home and more. Plus, the gorgeous 4K resolution allows for high-quality viewing of anything your little heart desires, all through the easy-to-use Google TV interface. $385 at Walmart

Walmart Vizio 65-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV $298 $509 Save $211 We can't get over the sale price ($348!) on this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio. The vibrant 4K picture quality is top-notch, and it also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp, clear display, this set comes with the brand's SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. $298 at Walmart

Best Walmart tech deals

Walmart Acer Chromebook 315 With Protective Sleeve $149 $179 Save $30 Chromebooks are the ultimate lightweight, on-the-go machines, especially for people who want an interface without a lot of hassle. This model comes with all-day battery life, a high-performance processor and a protective sleeve for transport — and now you can pick it up for under $150. $149 at Walmart

Walmart Solpowben Solar Charger $17 $50 Save $33 Never get caught without power again! This pocket-size solar charger uses the sun's rays to beef up your battery, with multiple USB ports allowing you to charge two devices at once (like a phone and tablet). It's also ideal for all kinds of emergencies, with two flashlights and multiple light modes that can be used as a beacon if needed. Whether you're heading out camping, prepping for blackouts or just want to always be prepared, this charger more than deserves a spot in your kit. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Topvision TV Sound Bar $38 $90 Save $52 If you're using only your TV's built-in speakers for your audio, you're probably missing part of the story. A soundbar like this inexpensive option from TopVision will help fill in the audio gaps, giving you richer, fuller and clearer sound for a louder, more immersive listening experience than through just your TV speakers alone. $38 at Walmart

Best Walmart home deals

Walmart Serta Sertapedic Charcool Pillows, 2-Pack $18 $30 Save $12 Everyone deserves the best sleep they can get — after all, we spend at least a third of our lives snoozing, so we might as well make the most of it. This Serta option is ideal for anyone looking for a comfortable night's sleep. The "charcool"-infused knit shell is a breathable covering that is soothing to the touch, and the hypoallergenic fiberfill keeps your breathing easy while providing lasting support. $18 at Walmart

Walmart Virtu Bed Wedge Pillow for Headboard, Queen $28 $47 Save $19 Do you have a gap between your headboard and your mattress that seems to suck in all your valuables to a place of no return? Same. This pillow wedge aims to assist in that situation, covering up any spaces that can swallow up phones, earbuds and more while also providing extra support. It even has multiple pockets on it to store your essentials while you get your snooze on. $28 at Walmart

Walmart ToLife Air Purifier $40 $80 Save $40 Time to kick spring allergies to the curb! This air purifier features a HEPA filter and covers up to 215 square feet of space. It's designed to filter up to 99.97% of smoke, pollen, dander and dust. It even has an aromatherapy cartridge, which you can fill with essential oils that'll make your home smell fantastic while the air is being filtered. $40 at Walmart

Best Walmart kitchen deals

Walmart KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $300 $400 Save $100 The word Aid in its name isn't a throwaway — this timeless kitchen standby will do all the heavy lifting for you whether you're cooking or baking a culinary treat. Score $100 off right now at Walmart on the 4.5-quart, tilt-head model. Choose from silver, red, blue and rose. $300 at Walmart

Walmart Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set, 15-Piece $27 $49 Save $22 Organize your pantry like a pro with these durable, stackable, BPA-free containers. The set includes one tall, six medium, four small and four large containers and lids, plus two dozen reusable labels and a marker! You'll be all set for storing any of your dry goods, like spaghetti, baking supplies, cereal and more. $27 at Walmart

Best Walmart style deals

Walmart Dakimoe Satin Pajamas Set $21 $37 Save $16 Give the name "Sleeping Beauty" a whole new meaning with this silky, luxurious PJ set! It's made of lightweight satin and is soft and breathable while providing plenty of comfy coverage for a good night's sleep. It's also perfect for lounging around like the luxe lady you truly are. $21 at Walmart

Walmart Fantaslook Boho Midi Dress $25 $53 Save $28 Featuring ruffly sleeves, a high waist and a tiered skirt, this flowy frock is ideal for a wide variety of body types and a great addition to your spring-to-summer wardrobe. Layer it with a jean jacket and cute slip-ons now, then wear solo with sandals and a floppy hat this summer. $25 at Walmart

Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals

Walmart Skimi by Whall Hair Dryer Brush $39 $120 Save $81 Is it a hair dryer? Is it a brush? Well, folks, this tool is both — and thanks to its 2-in-1 (maybe even 4-in-1) nature, it'll cut your styling time in half! This hot brush combines a blow-dryer, straightener, curler, and hair comb to dry and style hair all at once, while also smoothing hair and reducing heat damage. $39 at Walmart

Walmart Nexpure 1,800-Watt Professional Ionic Hair Dryer $29 $120 Save $91 In the world of hair dryers, the Dyson Supersonic is considered the gold standard, but it comes with a $430 price tag. This model from Nexpure — now only $29! — is a fraction of the price and delivers a sleek, salonworthy blowout. It has ionic technology to reduce frizz and ramp up the shine as hair dries, giving you a smooth look. It also boasts 1,800 watts to help you get the level of wind power you want. $29 at Walmart

