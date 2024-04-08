I Tested Affordable Luxury Brand Quince, and These Are the Pieces Worth Buying



A harsh reality we have all come to know: When something sounds too good to be true, it maybe probably usually is. So when affordable luxury brand Quince began popping up everywhere (think: IG, TikTok, streaming ads—yeah...everywhere), I initially dismissed it as targeted spon-con, luring me to spend money on another brand that overpromises. But the many TikToks eventually got to me (as they always do), and I caved and decided to test out Quince's pieces for myself. And, not to be dramatic, but my life is forever changed.

My struggle to find a classic, high-quality, yet affordable dress for last year's marathon of wedding invites led me to scour Google in search of the perfect wedding guest dress. That's when I decided to finally order Quince's viral $80 100 percent silk, washable slip dress. And the rest was history. I've since become obsessed and have pleaded with my friends/family/Cosmo colleagues to give Quince a chance, and guess what? Those who did (s/o mom, grandma, and fellow editors) are in love, so here I am today, writing this piece to introduce you, dear reader, to the magic that is Quince. But first, lemme give you a bit of context...

What is Quince?

Quince is a direct-to-consumer clothing and home brand that offers quality pieces (hi, leather, cashmere, silk!) for affordable prices. The brand is known for its minimalist vibe and carries pieces and products that are made to last for years to come. Quince has everything from locally sourced leather and Mongolian cashmere to top-notch Japanese knives for significantly lower prices than you'd typically find at competing brands.



Keep reading for all the clothing, home goods, and other items my fellow Cosmo editors and I have personally tested, reviewed, and absolutely loved. Then, scroll a lil more for a breakdown of why Quince can offer such low prices, how everything works, and the pros/cons of the retailer. P.S., don't @ me when your cart is overflowing with items.

100% Washable Silk Slip Dress

Ah, the dress that started it all for me, and one of Quince's best-selling pieces that has racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews, including yours truly. Available in 15 colors—all made with 100 percent mulberry silk—this bb has a shiny, satin finish, as well as a *slightly* more fitted waist that I find makes the dress drape beautifully. Oh, and the best part? It's completely machine washable.

Material: 100% mulberry silk

Sizes: XS-XL



Colors: 15

Glowing Customer Review: "Really nice quality and very versatile—can use as is or with a sweater and looks so flattering. Soft fabric and washes well; price unbeatable for silk."

Shop Now 100% Washable Silk Slip Dress quince.com $79.90

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

If this isn't the first time you've been introduced to Quince, I'm willing to bet that what drew you in was this cashmere sweater. It's pretty much the product I use to convince my friends to try out the brand. A beautiful, timeless cashmere crewneck sweater (available in 21 colors!) for only fifty freaking dollars?! Jaw drop.

Take it from Cosmo's lifestyle editor Hannah Chubb: "My mom loves cashmere (she's a classy gal), so I gave Quince's cashmere sweaters a try for a Christmas present for her. I was a little nervous because they were so much more affordable than I expected, but they were g-o-r-g-e-o-u-s and no different than the super $$$ cashmere pieces I've bought in the past. In fact, they were such good quality I ended up buying her another one in another color!"

Material: 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 21

Glowing Customer Review: "Rich and luxurious without the $300 price tag—I ordered many colors and I'm ordering more as we speak."

Shop Now Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater quince.com $128.00

100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Maxi Dress

Wear this 100-percent cotton open-knit cover-up at the beach, the beach bar, or even out 'n about with some cutie undergarments to rock this year's transparent trend. The halter neck adds a lil coverage in the front, but don't you worry, there's a party in the back thanks to the surprise open low-back.

Material: 100% organic cotton

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 3

Glowing Customer Review: "I love how chic this cover up is. I plan on wearing it all throughout summer at the beach and pool. Has a nice weight to it while still being very breathable due to the open-knit."

Shop Now 100% Organic Cotton Open-Knit Cover-Up Maxi Dress quince.com $49.90

Stretch Crepe Pleated Wide Leg Pant

Don't know what to wear? Throw on these staple pleated trousers. Jeans are uncomfortable; skirts are a pain, but trousers? They never disappoint. These are available in sizes 0 to 16, a variety of inseams, and are complete with an elastic back waist for a little extra comfort. Plus, they're basically wrinkle-resistant, which makes them a game-changer for packing purposes, and you know, when you decide you don't have time to hang or fold them. The usual.

Material: 97% recycled polyester, 3% spandex

Sizes: 0-16; Inseam 28, 30, 32

Colors: Navy, Olive, Black, Sand

Glowing Customer Review: "I purchased the stretch crepe pleated wide-leg pants in both the green and the olive and the sand color- both are beautiful. They are comfortable and high quality. Pleated pants sometimes look frumpy on me because I am short (~5'3") but these look sleek and fashionable."

Shop Now Stretch Crepe Pleated Wide Leg Pant quince.com $69.90

Ultra-Form High Rise Legging

Is it just me, or does every single athleisure brand seem like it costs an arm and a leg?! (I blame the ~trendy~ wellness industry.) Anyway, these leggings are buttery soft—as in I don't wanna take them off for a week soft—have a stretch that can handle all kinds of movin' and groovin', and a quick-dry, moisture-wicking finish.

Take it from Cosmo editor Corinne Sullivan: "Finding a pair of leggings that aren't too compressive but actually stay in place is tough, but Quince nailed it with these. I have the Ultra-Form High Rise Legging in black and forest green, and I love the buttery-soft fabric (as well as the shorter inseam option!!)."

Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

Sizes: XS-XL; Inseam 25 & 28

Colors: 8

Glowing Customer Review: "These are so so comfy. I love that they feel both supportive yet not so compressed they’re uncomfortable. Can’t wait for the green ones to come back in stock in my size!"

Shop Now Ultra-Form High Rise Legging quince.com $39.90

100% Washable Silk Pajama Cami

Wanna feel bougie as hell? Get yourself some silk jammies. Ever since I had my first night's sleep in these pajamas, I can attest that I know the difference between good sleep and good sleep. Silk is naturally temperature-regulating, meaning I don't wake up hot and sweaty, and the beauty editor in me also wants to add that silk is incredible for your hair and skin, FYI. Oh, and I'd be remiss not to mention that you can totally wear these beauties out 'n about—just add a lil blazer, or, ahem, the $50 cashmere sweater.

Material: 100% mulberry silk

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Charcoal, Black, Indigo

Glowing Customer Review: "Oh my goodness! Why did I wait so long? Ok Washed silk, yes, you know...the fabric feels AMAZING. I machine wash gently and air dry. Drying time is so fast...anyway, this cami feels like you are wearing nothing and has two adjustable places on the back straps so that you can wear it with out flashing anyone."

Shop Now 100% Washable Silk Pajama Cami quince.com $49.90

100% Organic Cotton Oversized Cable Cardigan

I cannot tell you how long I have been looking for a cardi with the chunky detailing and oversized fit this one has, so as soon as I got it, this super-giant, super-cozy cable knit cardigan became a staple in my wardrobe. I love it because even though it's wonderful for winter months (I wore mine in Switzerland during the Christmas markets), it's also great to wear over a bathing suit or on a summer night, thanks to its airy design.

Material: 100% organic cotton

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 6

Glowing Customer Review: "This is exactly the sweater I was hoping for. Perfectly oversized and so very comfortable."

Shop Now 100% Organic Cotton Oversized Cable Cardigan quince.com $69.90

100% European Linen Tapered Ankle Pant

These amazingly breathable, airy, and beyond comfortable linen pants are made from super luxe, sustainably grown linen. I know it's ~technically~ a summer material, but you can catch me wearing my (multiple) pairs year-round to lounge at home, go to the office, or even a boozy brunch—aka my favorite Saturday pastime.

Material: 100% linen

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Sand, Golden Brown, Black

Glowing Customer Review: "I love linen for summer and these pants are just as good as I had hoped. The fit is perfect in my usual size. I can't wait to wear them!"

Shop Now 100% European Linen Tapered Ankle Pant quince.com $39.90

100% Organic Cotton Oversized Denim Jacket

Finding a denim jacket that looks vintage, has that perfect oversized-but-won't-drown-you fit, and looks designer without a designer price tag is damn near impossible. That's why when Quince introduced this bb, my heart skipped a beat <3. It's thick yet soft and looks really freaking cool. My tip? Order a size larger than normal for that on-trend, boxier look.

Material: 100% organic cotton

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Indigo Blue

Glowing Customer Review: "Like all my other Quince pieces, this jacket feels very well made, and I look forward to wearing this pretty much year-round where I live. I’ll have this forever."

Shop Now 100% Organic Cotton Oversized Denim Jacket quince.com $59.90

Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Sleeveless Midi Dress

A cashmere and cotton dress for $60?! Nope, this is not a drill. Crafted with a blend of cotton, eco-friendly viscose, and a touch of cashmere, this boat neckline and plisse rib detailed dress can be worn to the office with a blazer or paired with a leather jacket for date night. It's basically the most versatile dress, and for that price tag, you bet I'm here for it.

Material: 65% organic cotton, 32% ecovero viscose, 3% cashmere

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Olive, Black, Heather Oatmeal



Glowing Customer Review: "The fabric of this dress is soft and luxurious, draping flatteringly over the body. The size and length are true to size and the material is high quality and worth the price."

Shop Now Lightweight Cotton Cashmere Ribbed Sleeveless Midi Dress quince.com $130.00

100% Organic Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt

A white cotton button-up is my go-to in any sitch. Need a look for your presentation? Yup. Meeting the parents, going on a date, or running a few errands? Check, check, and check. It's basically this decade's LBD, and you can never have too many—especially at this price. Plus, it's another one of Cosmo editor Corinne's faves: "I wanted a button down that felt as crisp as my percale sheets but still looked casual—and this is it. I stuck to my usual size, and it's *just* the right amount of oversized to look chic rather than sloppy."

Material: 100% organic cotton poplin

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: White, Light Blue Stripe, Navy, Black

Glowing Customer Review: "I've been looking for a new white blouse for a while and finally found it! Looks and feels great and definitely perfect for spring. Quince is my go-to for everything now!"

Shop Now 100% Organic Cotton Poplin Long Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt quince.com $39.90

Ultra-Form Short Jumpsuit

I think this is my new favorite workout/errand-running outfit. Not only is it totally buttery soft, moisture-wicking, and super stretchy like most of Quince's athleisure collection, but it's probably the easiest I-look-put-together-but-I-did't-actually-try-outfit there is.

Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Black, Navy, Forest Green

Glowing Customer Review: "I LOVE this jumpsuit so much that I bought two (in different colors). I love wearing them for Zumba classes and overall active use."

Shop Now Ultra-Form Short Jumpsuit quince.com $49.90

100% Washed Leather Bomber Jacket

Everyone can be a cool girl with this super sick leather bomber jacket that has a vintage look, thanks to the leather-washing process. I am obsessed with the several pockets and hardware details, but I particularly love how the fit is just slightly cropped. It works perfectly with high-waisted pants and jeans.

Material: 100% top grain sheep leather exterior, 100% poly satin lining

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: Black

Glowing Customer Review: "This leather bomber jacket looks incredible. The leather is thick and extremely soft. The style is trendy yet classic. This piece is worth the investment!"

Shop Now 100% Washed Leather Bomber Jacket quince.com $179.90

Second Skin Thong (6-pack)

These are legit the only underwear I wear. I'm not kidding—when I first ordered a set (that comes with six pairs!) because my typical favorite brand was out of stock, I never looked back. I am picky picky when it comes to undies: I don't want to feel like I'm wearing any, the waistline can't dig in, they have to be breathable, and there can't be any panty lines—i.e., very few make the cut. To my disbelief, these checked all the boxes.

Material: Body-76% nylon, 24% spandex; Gusset-100% cotton

Sizes: XS-XL

Colors: 5

Glowing Customer Review: "I normally wouldn’t write a review about something as boring as underwear, but WOW. I feel like underwear either feels like nothing but won’t stay in place or it’s a bit squeezy but stays in place. These feel like nothing and you don’t see them, but they fit like a glove and stay perfectly in place. I want to throw out everything else and only buy these. So comfortable, so amazing"

Shop Now Second Skin Thong (6-pack) quince.com $29.90

Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flat

Attn: If you weren't aware, flats—and more specifically, ballet flats—are one of this year's biggest trends. The downside? Flats are notorious for offering zero support. But not these leather ballet flats that are complete with insoles for extra padding and arch support. The soles are equipped with rubber outsoles, and the sides have vents—meaning no more sweaty feet!

Material: 100% Italian cow Nappa leather

Sizes: 5-10

Colors: Black, Cognac, Almond

Glowing Customer Review: "These really are the best flats I’ve ever owned. They fit perfectly and I just my second pair. I will buy the third when it is back in stock. The price can’t be beat!!!"

Shop Now Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flat quince.com $59.90

Australian Shearling Clog Slipper

Is every other influencer on your IG wearing slippers that look a lil somethin' like this? I'll answer this one for you. Yes, and most of the time, they're usually out of stock, or way out of budget. Enter: These Australian Shearling Clog Slippers that have a non-slip rubber outsole—ahem, wear them inside or outside—and that iconic embroidered trim.

Material: 100% Australian shearling

Sizes: 6-10

Colors: Pecan, Light Gray, Black

Glowing Customer Review: "This is my second pair of these slippers and I love them. They are soft and comfortable. The quality is excellent- just as nice as the higher-priced [brand] but for half of the price. I normally wear a size 8.5 and ordered a 9."

Shop Now Australian Shearling Clog Slipper quince.com $49.90

Italian Suede Chelsea Boot

Everybody needs a Chelsea boot in their wardrobe. Made with water-repellent suede, lined with leather, and a thermoplastic rubber lug outsole—aka a fancy way to say a super durable, slip-resistant base—these boots are built to last. My favorite part? The elastic side panels with a pull tab ensure you won't be strugglin' to pull them on and off.

Material: 100% water-repellent suede leather upper with 100% leather lining; 100% Thermoplastic Rubber (TPR) lug outsole

Sizes: 5-10

Colors: Black, Desert, Cinnamon

Glowing Customer Review: "Such great quality for such a low price!! I just ordered one from Sezane one from Everlane and Quince. Quince is significantly sturdier and more polished! Wow!"

Shop Now Italian Suede Chelsea Boot quince.com $99.90

14K Gold Diamond Bezel Necklace

Gold is gold, and diamonds are diamonds; you don't need me to tell you that they cost a pretty penny. This solid 14K gold diamond necklace only costs $150, which is extremely inexpensive for the materials, making it possible to own for those (meaning me) who typically couldn't afford/want to spend a lot of money on a piece like this.

Material/Diamond: 14k yellow gold; Color: G-H, Clarity: VS2-SI1, Cut: Excellent, Carat weight: 0.06, Overall diameter: 4.44 mm

Colors: White or yellow gold

Glowing Customer Review: "I was looking for an everyday, never-take-it-off necklace to replace a crummier quality one and this is perfect. The chain itself offers a beautiful subtle shine. It's kept up super well, even with sweating through workouts, gardening, etc. Would highly recommend!"

Shop Now 14K Gold Diamond Bezel Necklace quince.com $149.90

14K Gold Barcelona 45MM Hoops

If you've been searching your favorite jewelry stores for big, gold hoops that won't break the bank to no avail, the search ends here because I've got your solution: The Quince 14K Gold Barcelona 45mm Hoops that are the perfect size, won't tarnish (ever), are super lightweight, and use a push back friction closure so they won't irritate, or fall out of your ears.

M aterial: 14k gold

Colors: White or yellow gold

Glowing Customer Review: "I'd been searching for a reasonably priced 14k yellow gold hoop to wear as an everyday earring, and I am super pleased with these Barcelona hoops! The diameter and thickness are just right and the earrings appear to be well made. I like how light they feel, as well! Definitely recommend!"

Shop Now 14K Gold Barcelona 45MM Hoops quince.com $199.90

Carry-On 21" & Check-In 24" Hard Shell Suitcase Bundle

A hard shell check and carry-on duo for less than a singular suitcase? Yes, pls. This set forces you to be organized when you pack thanks to being equipped with interior compressional panels to fit in all your clothes/essentials (s/o over-packers). They also include removable laundry bags for your dirty clothes, and swanky 360-degree wheels for cruisin' through the airport quickly and in style. Bon voyage!

Material: Lightweight & durable polycarbonate hard shell; Lining: Water resistant 75D polyester pongee

Sizes: Carry-On 21" & Check-In 24"

Colors: 6

Glowing Customer Review: "It came in a nice package with protective cover over both. When I took it out I instantly noted it was lighter than my other luggage and glides so smoothly. The tan color is soooo beautiful. I haven’t had chance to test it out yet but will do so soon. Really love the TSA lock and wheels. Seems to lock easily. The mesh and garment bag is a nice touch."

Shop Now Carry-On 21" & Check-In 24" Hard Shell Suitcase Bundle quince.com $279.90

All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag

Meet your newest everyday travel, take-on-the-go, or whatever you need it for, makeup bag. The design is available in three chic colors (hi, mocha, lilac, and black), and the material is water-resistant, so you won't have to worry about products leaking out and ruining your bag. Oh, and each bag is crafted from two recycled plastic bottles.

Material: 100% premium water-resistant recycled neoprene, made from 2 recycled plastic bottles; Lining: 100% recycled nylon, made from 2 recycled plastic bottles

Colors: Lilac, Mocha, Black

Glowing Customer Review: "This toiletry bag is so versatile! I've used it for everything from organizing electronic cords to holding toiletries for travel. I love that it can expand if you unsnap the buttons on the sides, and that it comes with a removable mesh pouch on the inside. Compared to other neoprene toiletry bags on the market, this one hits the mark for quality and price point. Highly recommend!"

Shop Now All-Day Neoprene Toiletry Bag quince.com $34.90

European Linen Duvet Cover Set

Remember when cloud sofas, minimal chic, and white linen beds blew up our Pinterest pages, and the only way to lean into the trend was to buy ridiculously pricey furniture and bedding? Lemme let ya in on a secret: Linen ain't cheap, especially when you want to drown your entire bed in it. That's why when Quince dropped its gawgeous linen duvet cover set complete with two shams (depending on your bed size), the game was changed. Oh, and don't forget, linen gets softer the more you wash it. An incentive to do more laundry, no?

Cosmo's emerging platforms director, Mia Lardiere, is a personal fan of this specific linen duvet set: "I’m a sweaty sleeper, so I need my comforter to be extra breathable. The Quince linen comforter is lightweight, super soft, and feels expensive despite it being an affordable option."

Material: 100% European flax

Sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King/Cal King

Colors: 21



Glowing Customer Review: "My room gets very hot in the summer and very cold in the winter. I love how this fabric adapts to the temperature and can both keep me warm in the winter and cool in the summer! I did not think the linen was scratchy at all, even on day one, and it only gets softer over time and through washes! Very pleased with my purchase."

Shop Now European Linen Duvet Cover Set quince.com $139.90

Nira Wool Flatweave Rug

I'm a sucker for home decor (s/o to the DIY home-styling YouTube gals I binge-watch), so I was already a fan of Quince's bedding line. But when they dropped kitchen goodies, decorations, wall art, and rugs?! I was hooked, and then I was hooked even more when I discovered they sold the rug of all rugs at an affordable price.

Material: Pile: 100% wool, Base: 47% jute, 40% polyester, 13% cotton

Sizes: (3' x 5'); (2'6" x 7'); (5' x 7'); (7' x 10'); (9' x 12')

Glowing Customer Review: "It’s beautiful. Arrives quicker than I thought and is packaged well. Soft and great quality. It’s hard to order something like this online without touching and feeling it, but I’m glad I did. It was well worth the risk."

Shop Now Nira Wool Flatweave Rug quince.com $149.90

Why is Quince so cheap?

Quince operates on a direct-to-consumer business model, and that's the overarching reason why the brand is so "cheap." For a bit of TL;DR: Quince skips the middlemen and goes straight to the source—aka, makers and creators, which ensures that there is no markup. By cutting out retailers, wholesalers, and distributors, Quince can keep costs low, and customers (hi!) get those sweet deals.

Are Quince products good quality and authentic?

When it comes to budget-friendly shopping, doubts about quality are only natural. IMO, Quince's clothing and home goods exceed my expectations. The top-notch materials incorporated into its products, like Mongolian cashmere, European linen, and mulberry silk, are built to last, and I can count on having my pieces for years to come.

Pros and cons of Quince:

Pros

Quality and affordability: The first, and obvious, allure of Quince is the premium products at affordable prices. From gorgeous cashmere sweaters to high-quality kitchen essentials, people with a wide range of budgets can freely add to cart.

Return policy: Items can be returned for a full refund to your original payment method, or exchanged, within 365 (365!) days of your purchase date. Bonus, you can return bedding that is washed/used if it does not meet your standards. Standard shipping is always free, and the customer service is incredibly helpful in my experience.

Customer reviews: The best part about the site is the amount of real-life customer reviews. I specifically love how so many testers post photos so you can see the quality before you purchase.

Cons

Size inclusivity: Unfortunately, a huge drawback of Quince is its limited size range. Typically only offering sizes XS to XL or up to a size 16, Quince does not cater to plus sizes.

Ethical and sustainability claims: Even though Quince boasts numerous sustainable and ethical certifications, the company isn't fully transparent about its entire process. Laying out the details of how a brand operates for the consumer is the only real way to vet a company's ethical and sustainability claims. We'd love to see that in the future.

