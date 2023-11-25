Taylor Swift's favorite Pat McGrath lipstick is still on sale for Black Friday and you won't believe the price

In the world of shopping, there are regular ol' get-a-great-price, post-Black Friday deals and then there are sexy, celebrity-inspired, need-to-have-this-thing-right-now SALES. And, while I can't stop looking at the phenomenal Ulta Black Friday 2023 beauty deals and Sephora Cyber Week, today, in this blessed weekend of post-Black Friday beauty sale hunting, I am most interested in this never-happens discount on Pat McGrath lipstick, which happens to be one of my own and also, ahem, Taylor Swift's, favorite brands.

Pat McGrath Pat McGrath MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson $12 $39 Save $27 This award-winning lip formula comes in an array of hues that will suit any skin tone (the Taylor Swift pick is Elson, a blue-red). It looks perfectly matte but feels creamy and smooth going on and has racked up thousands of rave, 5-star reviews like this one: "Gives so much coverage on so little product. The color is rich and pops instantly. Smooth application. Worth every penny." I have never seen it go on sale before but you can score it now for almost 70% off! $12 at Pat McGrath

Taylor Swift's blue-red lipstick was spotted out with Travis Kelce on a recent date in New York. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage) (Johnny Nunez via Getty Images)

If you don't know, one of the biggest trends to come out of Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour (and the mega-successful Eras Tour movie that followed and maybe even the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship?) was the singer's perfect-red, always-on lip color. She wore it all throughout not only her tour but also to Kansas City Chiefs games (it matched her jersey!) and, most recently, on dates with Travis where Swift seemed to smudge her signature lipstick all over the famous footballer's face. In fact, people are so interested in the singer's lip shade that the hashtag #taylorswiftlipstick currently has more than 1.5 million TikTok views. And, while Pat McGrath's official 'Taylor Made' Lip Kit has already sold out (so has McGrath's LiquiLUST, another alleged Eras Tour pick), there's currently a major sale on the brand's most iconic MatteTrance lipstick, which you can take home now for just $12. The unofficial Swift shade is a deep blue-red called "Elson" though honestly there are loads of good colors included in this deal if you want to stock up on more than just one.

Worried you can't pull off this iconic hue? Fear not. Red lipstick can be worn no matter what your skin tone — or your birth year. According to celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg (her client list includes Kaley Cuoco, Rashida Jones, Kristen Stewart, Tracee Ellis Ross and Judith Light): "Adding a pop of color to your makeup routine is actually a great way to brighten your features. And when it comes to lipstick, red can definitely be worn at any age."

