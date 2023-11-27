The 30+ Cyber Monday skin-care deals beauty editors are shopping now
These Cyber Monday skin-care sales on CosRx, La Roche-Posay, CeraVe, Shani Darden, Sunday Riley, Tatcha and more refuse to quit.
Cyber Monday 2023 beauty deals are happening now, which means there's still time to stock up on effective, high-quality skin care on mega sale. As a beauty editor, I'm constantly testing out new lotions and potions and I'm here to tell you that the products I've handpicked below are worthy of your time — and your hard-earned cash.
From Shani Darden to Peter Thomas Roth, Skinceuticals to Clinique, CosRx, Sunday Riley, RoC, CeraVe and Charlotte Tilbury, the biggest sales at Ulta, Sephora, Walmart and Amazon have not ended yet. Herewith, the 30+ best Cyber Monday deals on serums, face creams, oils, undereye treatments and body creams — some of which are now 50% off.
Cyber Monday Deals on Serums, Acne Treatments, Skin Brighteners
I'm on my second bottle of this dermis-transforming snail serum. I know, you're thinking this is weird, but read my CosRx snail mucin review, it's just that good, and this is the lowest it's been in months.
I love Shani Darden's skin-care products. And I especially love this gentle-yet-effective retinol serum which seriously brightens and tightens skin. It's the only luxury skin item I've bought continuously, no matter what my budget, even in my leanest freelance writer times. It's worth it at full price and, today, it's 25% off.
The wildly popular NuFace uses microcurrents that the brand says help lift and tighten skin — this kit includes gel, activator and a brush.
If you have sensitive skin — or even if you don't but want to treat your skin gently — you won't to miss out on this deal on a skin-care superstar. Bioderma is THE name in Micellar water and this version is perfect for both nightly cleansing and for removing heavy, special occasion makeup.
The French pharmacy staple sells out all the time — the duo (cleanser + face cream) is amazing for deeply hydrating skin and has been used by Parisian ladies for decades to soften fine lines.
Rare sale alert! These No. 1 bestselling zit-busters have thousands of fans for a reason: You just stick 'em on over your pimples, let them absorb all the gunk and then ta-da! Those blemishes won't even know what hit them. Plus, they practically blend in with your skin, so someone would have to look really closely to know you're even wearing them. This is the best price we're seeing!
This beloved skin-care staple is a powdery exfoliator made up of nourishing Japanese rice bran and silk protein which foams up once you add water. It leaves skin smooth and dewy, an instant effect that's addictive — after purchasing, reviewers rave: " this product has improved and enhanced my skin so much that anytime I try to use anything else I come back immediately" and simply "Never leaving my shelf again!"
There's a TON to love about this ultra-charged, skin-brightening serum. 1. It's from Paula's Choice, one of the most reliable, high-quality brands currently on the market. 2. It combines three forms of stabilized vitamin C — which is critical to maintaining the integrity of this star ingredient.
The holy grail of modern skin-care products, this award-winning serum has topped beauty editor "best of" lists since 2005.
This best-selling lip mask is a celeb favorite (Sydney Sweeney's a fan) for a reason: you leave it on overnight and wake up with an almost magically moisturized, flake-free pout. Bonus: it tastes like subtly like fresh-picked raspberries.
Experts I've spoken to about what really works in skin care always recommend adding a Vitamin C product into your regimen — this one, by French Pharmacy staple brand La Roche-Posay contains 10% of the hero ingredient, which means it's more likely to actually benefit your skin,
Man, people love RoC's skin care and they especially love this retinol serum which is meant to plump skin, minimize pores and smooth fine lines. One happy reviewer says it's "the best treatment product!" and it "beats department store products."
Gosh I hate it when I fall in love with an expensive product, can't find a less-pricey dupe that works as well and feel I must commit to a dumb price on a thing I like for life, BUT this pure Vitamin C powder/ "booster" is one of the best products I've ever tried (and this week it's 25% off). You mix it with water or your favorite serum and the just-activated Vitamin C really, truly leaves skin aglow.
You can currently save more than 30% off on this classic pumpkin enzyme mask, which is an excellent choice for resurfacing and enlivening dull winter skin.
Cyber Monday Deals on Face Creams & Oils
Today you'll receive 50% off this cult-classic cream which is formulated hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate skin and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.
Among this vitamin E-packed body oil's many celeb fans is Kate Middleton herself. A royalty-approved skin-care product that's down to $10? We'll take it — it's the lowest price we're seeing online.
I'll never look askance at any Shiseido deal but this is bananas — if you're looking for a daytime moisturizing/sun-protecting day cream this one just might be calling your name.
I love the cool, all-natural skin-care line Youth To the People. I hate how expensive it is. Starting on Cyber Monday, however, you'll get a 30% price break on all of its essentially delicious products, including this fresh-smelling, glow-inducing overnight mask, which will be just $36.
Nothing can penetrate your skin’s healthy glow when it’s protected by Clinique’s dermatologist-developed creams — the Dramatically Different formula is tried and true option.
Ulta's currently offering 40% off select moisturizers, including this vitamin-C-infused version by top-rated brand Sunday Riley.
A second First Aid Beauty mention, but this is important: Starting today, you can score an ample vat of its limited-edition face cream at half the normal cost — a wee $25. Just an excellent deal from a killer brand.
This celeb-favorite face oil is skin-nourishing bestseller for several years running — Olivia Wilde is a fan and so is Brooke Shields. It's packed with ceramides, fatty acids and antioxidants, and frankly, at this discount, I am sold.
Cyber Monday Deals on Undereye Treatments
There is not a beauty list in all the land that would be complete without CeraVe's Eye Repair Cream. Dermatologists everywhere recommend it, and it's hard to argue with nearly 40,000 five-star reviews.
It's fair to say skin-care fans have gone wild for this orbital-area brightening balm, with 90% of users claiming it made their under-eye area look smooth and feel refreshed. It's a weird wonder product for sure and it's currently on sale.
Truly an incredible deal — 50% off! — on this celebrity favorite eye cream which targets dark undereye discoloration and puffiness and reduces the appearance of fine lines.
CosRx is my desert-island skin-care pick for sure — all the K-beauty brand's products are truly transformative (and currently 40% off) at Ulta, though I'd go for this eye cream, which I tried for the first time last week and watched as my under-eye area de-puffed in minutes.
Dr. Brandt's bestselling, award-winning No More Baggage eye cream is a legend in the beauty biz (just check out the before and after pics) and, with this on-sale duo you can try it in tandem with the ultra-hydrating Fatigue-Fighting Eye Gel.
This is THE moment to pick up Kiehl's long-standing cult-fave eye cream, which utilizes a unique oil-in-water formula to bring extra, ultra hydration to dry, crepe-y lips and crinkly under-eyes.
RoC is one of the few drugstore brands that I consistently trust with my money and this set is particularly good. It includes the brand's famous retinol eye cream and its high-quality vitamin C serum too.
This is wild! More than half off this TikTok-famous eye cream, which users say their mothers, aunts, grandmothers have used for generations.
Cyber Monday Deals on Body Creams & Scrubs
This body lotion is meant to smooth or "correct" the appearance of crepe-y skin on hands/arms/legs etc — 82% of customers reported they saw a visible difference after using it for just two days.
This perfectly-reliable, inoffensively-scented beloved hand cream would not only make a good gift for yourself for the upcoming winter, but a stocking stuffer for every dry-handed person you know.
This luxurious-feeling, best-selling scrub is formulated with Himalayan pink salt, lychee and almond oils to both gently exfoliate and deeply moisturize skin. Bonus: it's just $13 for Cyber Monday.
Am currently obsessed with this beauty-editor-favorite Bum Bum Cream which has the finest, subtlest coconut smell and the most decadently whipped texture — overall an exciting/sexy deal.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
