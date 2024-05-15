Taking a road trip? These Western NC places voted among top 10 in US to stay. What to know.

Several Western North Carolina locations have been voted as top choices in the country for road trip lodging this summer, according to USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice. From vintage trailers by the river to midcentury roadside motels, the choices in WNC alone have a little something for everyone.

It isn't the first time WNC has topped a 10Best list. Methodology provides locations chosen by an expert panel to voters in the community, who choose their favorite options to add to the lists.

Here's what to know about the WNC options chosen by readers for the 2024 10Best road trip roundup.

Sky Ridge Yurts

Coming in at first place on this list is Sky Ridge Yurts. Located at 200 Sky Ridge Drive in Bryson City, Sky Ridge Yurts has eight structures available for booking. 10Best praised the three-person Santeelah and six-person Fontana, and mentioned the cooking areas, full baths, heating and air conditioning available in each that make the yurts a true glamping experience.

10Best glamping spots

Two WNC options made the 2024 10Best list of best roadside motels. First was the Sunset Motel at third place. Located at 523 S Broad St. in Brevard, the motel has a wide range of rooms including a separate cottage on the property available to reserve. Rooms feature midcentury modern themes.

Rhodes Motor Lodge was the other WNC choice on the list, coming in at seventh place. The lodge at 1377 Blowing Rock Road in Boone features two stories of rooms all facing the Blue Ridge Mountains. In fact, the views were among the specific features praised by 10Best. Their house bar and restaurant, Canteen, serves homestyle meals and a rotating selection of local craft beer and ciders, plus wine and cocktails.

10Best roadside motels

From left: D.J. Rodell, Julia Hudgins and Dylan Lossiah, all of Sylva, enjoy takeout on chairs overlooking the mountains at the Pisgah Inn on the Blue Ridge Parkway on July 13, 2020.

Pisgah Inn, located at 408 Blue Ridge Parkway near Canton, was sixth on the list. The inn, located on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Pisgah National Forest, has a rich history beginning in 1919, when it first opened, and is one of only two remaining park lodges on the 469 miles of the parkway.

At an elevation of 5,000 feet, Pisgah Inn features views of the forested mountains and plenty of nearby hiking trails. 10Best also mentioned the quality of the meals served at the inn's dining room.

10Best national park lodges

Asheville River Cabins was fourth on the list of best vintage trailer hotels of 2024. At 318 Wanderlust Ridge in Arden, Asheville River Cabins offers reservations for private cabins and vintage Airstream trailers. Its website suggests hiking the property's river trail or tubing down the river.

Currently, riverfront Airstream rentals start at $159 per night. Airstreams are equipped with full kitchens and private fire pits.

10Best vintage trailer hotels

