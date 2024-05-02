This NC amusement park ranked in the top 10 countrywide; Coaster, entertainment praised
A fan-favorite North Carolina park made it onto two USA Today 10Best lists.
As the largest theme park in NC, it's no surprise that Carowinds, located in Charlotte, made it onto several of 10Best's recent round of lists. The park is around 400 acres and lists 45 rides and experiences on its webpage.
Here's where Carowinds placed on the 10Best lists.
More: Dollywood, Six Flags? Amusement park season is almost here: 2024 opening dates to know
10 best entertainment experiences to enjoy at US theme parks
The first list where Carowinds placed looked at entertainment options beyond thrill rides and roller coasters. Live shows, fireworks displays and more made it onto the list.
Coming in third on the list, RetroSpect at Carowinds promises a high-intensity, interactive song-and-dance experience with a musical mix of current and throwback party anthems. The show features singers, dancers, and a DJ, culminating in an experience that 10Best calls a "lively celebration of past and present with its dynamic, interactive song-and-dance extravaganza."
Celtic Fyre: Live Irish Step Dancing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, Virginia
Rivertown Ramblers at Silver Dollar City - Branson, Missouri
RetroSpect at Carowinds - Charlotte, North Carolina
Turn It Up! Remix at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, Florida
Under the Stars at Kings Island - Mason, Ohio
Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park - Orlando, Florida
Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park - Orlando, Florida
The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida
Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios - Orlando, Florida
Luminous The Symphony of Us at EPCOT - Orlando, Florida
More: Watch: Festival ride goes haywire in Texas as operator dangles 30 feet in air to save girl
10 best roller coasters across the US
The second category where Carowinds excelled was the best roller coasters. 10Best readers voted for their favorite adrenaline-pumping rides countrywide to create the list.
The 10Best entry, on which Carowinds comes in eighth place, describes Fury 325 as the "longest, fastest, and tallest giga coaster in North America." List writers praise the 190-foot-tall barrel turn, high-speed S-curve, and speeds of up to 95 miles per hour. They also mention the coaster's massive length, which is so long that it crosses North and South Carolina state lines.
Phoenix at Knoebels - Elysburg, Pennsylvania
Mako at SeaWorld Orlando - Orlando, Florida
Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood - West Mifflin, Pennsylvania
Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark - Hershey, Pennsylvania
Lightning Rod at Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Giant Dipper at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk - Santa Cruz, California
The Voyage at Holiday World - Santa Claus, Indiana
Fury 325 at Carowinds - Charlotte, North Carolina
Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, Florida
Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, Virginia
More: Boy rescued from claw game at North Carolina amusement park after climbing in to steal prize
What is the slowest day at Carowinds?
One of the most frequently asked questions about Carowinds is how to beat the crowds during a trip to the massively popular park. Fans on TripAdvisor recommend visiting on a weekday when wait times aren't as steep.
This suggestion is backed by data from Queue Times, a site dedicated to providing information on crowd data and wait times for amusement parks. This summer, July 24, is their prediction for the overall least populated date on the Carowinds calendar.
Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Carowinds roller coaster ranks in top 10 on USA Today 10Best lists