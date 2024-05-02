This NC amusement park ranked in the top 10 countrywide; Coaster, entertainment praised

A fan-favorite North Carolina park made it onto two USA Today 10Best lists.

As the largest theme park in NC, it's no surprise that Carowinds, located in Charlotte, made it onto several of 10Best's recent round of lists. The park is around 400 acres and lists 45 rides and experiences on its webpage.

Here's where Carowinds placed on the 10Best lists.

10 best entertainment experiences to enjoy at US theme parks

Carowinds during WinterFest.

The first list where Carowinds placed looked at entertainment options beyond thrill rides and roller coasters. Live shows, fireworks displays and more made it onto the list.

Coming in third on the list, RetroSpect at Carowinds promises a high-intensity, interactive song-and-dance experience with a musical mix of current and throwback party anthems. The show features singers, dancers, and a DJ, culminating in an experience that 10Best calls a "lively celebration of past and present with its dynamic, interactive song-and-dance extravaganza."

Here's 10Best's full list:

Celtic Fyre: Live Irish Step Dancing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, Virginia Rivertown Ramblers at Silver Dollar City - Branson, Missouri RetroSpect at Carowinds - Charlotte, North Carolina Turn It Up! Remix at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, Florida Under the Stars at Kings Island - Mason, Ohio Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom Park - Orlando, Florida Festival of the Lion King at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park - Orlando, Florida The Bourne Stuntacular at Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney's Hollywood Studios - Orlando, Florida Luminous The Symphony of Us at EPCOT - Orlando, Florida

10 best roller coasters across the US

The second category where Carowinds excelled was the best roller coasters. 10Best readers voted for their favorite adrenaline-pumping rides countrywide to create the list.

The 10Best entry, on which Carowinds comes in eighth place, describes Fury 325 as the "longest, fastest, and tallest giga coaster in North America." List writers praise the 190-foot-tall barrel turn, high-speed S-curve, and speeds of up to 95 miles per hour. They also mention the coaster's massive length, which is so long that it crosses North and South Carolina state lines.

Here's the full 10Best list:

Phoenix at Knoebels - Elysburg, Pennsylvania Mako at SeaWorld Orlando - Orlando, Florida Phantom's Revenge at Kennywood - West Mifflin, Pennsylvania Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark - Hershey, Pennsylvania Lightning Rod at Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Giant Dipper at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk - Santa Cruz, California The Voyage at Holiday World - Santa Claus, Indiana Fury 325 at Carowinds - Charlotte, North Carolina Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay - Tampa, Florida Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg - Williamsburg, Virginia

What is the slowest day at Carowinds?

One of the most frequently asked questions about Carowinds is how to beat the crowds during a trip to the massively popular park. Fans on TripAdvisor recommend visiting on a weekday when wait times aren't as steep.

This suggestion is backed by data from Queue Times, a site dedicated to providing information on crowd data and wait times for amusement parks. This summer, July 24, is their prediction for the overall least populated date on the Carowinds calendar.

Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.

