Singer Sunny Malouf shares her love of face chains — and an insanely funny tour story

Singer Sunny Malouf is ready for summer with three of her favorite things.

The 15-year-old, up-and-coming artist has a new single, “Bad For Me,” a catchy track that would fit right in on a playlist full of songs from the likes of Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande. Malouf revealed that the tune is one of her current favorite things on the new Hot AF: My Top 3.

The bite-size show is available only on the Yahoo Play app, where pop culture fans can answer trivia while watching fresh shows to earn rewards at Whole Foods, Starbucks and other retailers.

The other things Malouf named as her summer faves were more surprising, especially one of her choices for favorite summer fashion accessory. She said that fans will see both sunglasses and, a less popular look, face chains on her.

Sunny Malouf rocks a face chain. (Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS) More

“They’re so cool,” Malouf raved.

Finally, the singer named lip balm as one of her top three, noting that it’s something she always carries around in her back pocket.

Malouf recently got even more personal in another Yahoo Play show, Camp Confessions, when she revealed an embarrassing moment that she had on the road last summer.

That did not make her favorites list.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.



