How Rihanna turned a low-cost marketing strategy into a $600M payday

With 72 million followers on Instagram alone, Rihanna never has to market the many products, such as her popular, inclusive makeup brand Fenty Beauty, in the traditional, often more expensive way. The singer and beauty mogul just needs to snap a photo or add a hashtag to attract eyeballs.

Rihanna’s low-cost marketing strategy — the same one used by Kylie Jenner — has helped her to amass a $600 million fortune and become the world’s richest female musician, according to Forbes.

Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million) were runners-up on the annual list.

The magazine estimated that Rihanna owns 15 percent of the company, a number that a Rihanna spokesman disputed. However much it is, it’s bound to be a lot: Fenty Beauty reportedly raked in $570 million in revenue in 2018 alone.

The “Love on the Brain” singer earned money from her tour and albums. She’s co-owner of the Savage X Fenty line of lingerie and, just last month, announced plans for the fashion house Fenty. She’ll partner with French luxury goods company LVMH, which is behind Louis Vuitton and other high-end brands, to offer her followers both on- and off-line upscale clothing, shoes, jewelry and accessories.

Of course, fans can follow her on social media for the latest on her next successful endeavor.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.