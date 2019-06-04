Miley Cyrus goes after writer who didn't like her new album: 'Out of touch'

Miley Cyrus is slamming a writer who gave her new music a bad review. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus definitely noticed when a music writer didn’t appreciate her latest EP, She Is Coming, released on Friday.

She slammed the writer, Highsnobiety’s Sydney Gore, in a series of tweets Tuesday morning from her account with more than 42.7 million followers.

Cyrus didn’t specifically mention what she disliked about the negative review, which examined her songs in the context of her social stances, except for the fact that she referred to the star’s mother as Trish, rather than her actual name, Tish.

At one point, Gore writes about the song “Mother Daughter,” “Obviously a tribute to her mother, Trish, this song seems like it might have been rejected from the Captain Marvel soundtrack and with good reason. The thing is, Cyrus has more freedom and sexual liberation than the average person — her white privilege is on, dare I say, a nuclear level. Throughout the track, she goes so far as to identify as a freak, witch, Nile crocodile, and piranha.”

Gore also looked at how Cyrus has dipped into various genres over the years.

Cyrus made it known that she didn’t approve.

Lol. I finally found a shitty review of SHE IS COMING.



Ps my moms name is Tish. #DoYourResearch #AfterYouSuckMyNut pic.twitter.com/fCwC6ka12r — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

(Ps thanks for putting buy/stream link at the end of your shitty article / although I’m pretty sure everyone has bought and streamed but I’m sure it was helpful for those who are as out of touch as you are) — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

At least you fact checked one thing hennnny pic.twitter.com/R8J6udkJ6s — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

The singer’s fans praised her new music and dissed the bad review.

Highsnobiety issued a statement to USA Today on Cyrus’ reaction to Gore’s writeup.

"On behalf of the editorial team, we support Sydney Gore's review of Miley Cyrus' 'She is Coming' and regret the misprint of her mother's name, which we have corrected in the article," Jennifer Ong, who is on the site’s public relations team, said in a statement.

She Is Coming had four out of five stars, based on more than 940 reviews, as of Tuesday morning on Apple’s iTunes store.

