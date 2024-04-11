Staunton among USA Today's best small town awardees

STAUNTON – Staunon is getting national recognition for its downtown.

Staunton took sixth place for Best Small Town Cultural Scene in USAToday’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The awards highlight the “very best in travel, food and drink, and lifestyle” in small towns across the county. The 10Best team invites a panel of industry experts to nominate their favorite places and attractions. The editors then vet the nominations and select nominees for the public to vote on for four weeks.

Since March, Staunton’s social media pages called for votes to bring Staunton to the leaderboards. The effort worked.

“Staunton’s recognition as a Best Small Town Cultural Scene by USA Today is well-deserved and an honor,” said Jessica Williams, Staunton’s Director of Tourism. “From our historic theaters showcasing live performances to our charming galleries highlighting local artists, Staunton proves that big cultural experiences can be found in small-town settings. This is a true testament to our vibrant arts community and rich cultural offerings.”

Staunton’s entry in USA Today's article announcing the results reads:

“Located in the stunning Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Staunton is the hometown of President Woodrow Wilson and the location of Beverley Street, a celebrated historic main street. Staunton is also home to the Heifetz International Music Institute, Staunton Music Festival, Red Wing Roots Festival, and the R.R. Smith Center for History and Art. A highlight is the American Shakespeare Center's Blackfriars Playhouse, a re-creation of Shakespeare's theater in London.”

