Envirothon, Shelburne's economics fair and new assistant principals in Waynesboro: Chalkboard

Envirothon 2024

Augusta County high school students were part of the Envirothon at Grand Caverns in Grottoes Wednesday, April 10.

GROTTOES — A recent poll of youth conducted by a non-partisan, independent research organization at Tufts University showed that, along with the economy and gun violence, the environment was one of the main issues that concerned youth ahead of the 2024 election.

Rich Wood, the education and outreach coordinator for the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District, realizes that teenagers worry about the environment. He believes the Envirothon competition, held this week at Grand Caverns, helps connect students to very real problems in our world today.

"In today's world they hear about it, they see on their phones about climate change, the environmental aspects of our planet, it's in every aspect of our lives," Wood said. "We try to make the connections to whatever they're reading about, seeing or hearing. Why is climate change important? Because our natural resources are limited. It's all about connections."

Wood said the students who are taking part in the event will be the decision makers in this world as they finish school and move into their careers.

High school students from Riverheads, Fort Defiance, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial took part in the district event Wednesday. On Thursday, Stuarts Draft, Shelburne and Stewart middle school students will compete. Wood added a middle school competition three years ago when he moved to Virginia. He wanted students to have experience in the event before they got to high school.

Envirothon is an environmental learning competition that is held throughout the United States. Students learn about wildlife, soils, aquatics, forestry as well as a current environmental topic that changes from year to year.

Wood said they begin studying for the competition during first semester and, on the day of the competition, they take part in field exams and written tests.

In Wednesday's competition, Fort Defiance finished first, followed by Riverheads and Stuarts Draft. All three advance to the area Envirothon April 30 at McCormick Farm in Raphine. From there teams can advance to the state event in May at Radford University.

"They get to come out, enjoy a nice day and learn about the natural resources," Wood said. "They also get to meet resource professionals because our judges are usually the resource professionals in their field."

Shelburne Middle School's economics fair

Shelburne seventh-graders recently took part in an economics fair, a simulation that teaches students about the challenges and success of entrepreneurship.

STAUNTON — Shelburne seventh-graders have spent the second semester learning about economics. On Friday, April 5, the middle school students got a chance to put what they learned into practice at the school's economics fair.

While this used to be an annual event, this was the first year since the pandemic that Shelburne has held the simulation that teaches students about the challenges and successes of entrepreneurship.

Corrina Hunter is a civics and economics teacher at Shelburne.

"To kind of make it fun, because not everyone finds economics fun, students got to create their own businesses," Hunter said.

The seventh-grade hallway was transformed into Shelburne's very own market Friday. Students sold their goods and services throughout classrooms and hallway. Before Friday, students had to apply for business licenses, complete food service training, advertise their goods and services, and determine supply and demand.

There were businesses focused on food, games, crafts and more. Consumers used play money to purchase the goods.

Logan Campbell, 13, and friends created Four Guys Waffles and Coffee, selling mini Belgian waffles and iced coffee.

"It's been phenomenal," Campbell said of business, a half hour into opening shop for the day. "We've already sold more than I expected. I've been tipped like five times."

Hunter said teachers stressed to the sudents to think about their audience. They were selling to teachers, adults and fellow students. Only seventh-graders participated.

Penelope Gundling, 13, created a business selling cookies, brownies, pudding cake and peanut butter balls.

"I love baking a lot," Gundling said.

Gundling said one lesson she learned was not to underestimate the time commitment in preparing to open a business. She said it took longer than expected to prepare the sweets for her shop.

"I was expecting it to take one or two nights," she said. "And it took more than that."

Hunter said there is nothing quite like a hands-on learning experience like the economics fair.

"They don't realize they're getting excited about learning," Hunter said. "It gets them excited in a way that we can't really replicate through a computer. I think it's important, especially since our education system has become a lot more digitized, to have these real life experiences for students."

Waynesboro names new assistant principals

WAYNESBORO — Michelle Shiflett has been appointed as the assistant principal for William Perry Elementary School, while Dana Folks will assume the role of assistant principal for Kate Collins Middle School. The appointments were announced at the April meeting of the Waynesboro School Board.

Both Shiflett and Folks will begin their new roles on July 1.

Shiflett began as an aide in Waynesboro Public Schools, progressing through various roles including teaching second and third grade, serving as a reading specialist, and assuming administrative responsibilities before being appointed assistant principal.

Shiflett holds a bachelor’s degree from Mary Baldwin University in English with a minor in elementary education, a master’s of education degree from Mary Baldwin University in reading, and a doctorate from Liberty University with a focus on educational leadership and supervision PK-12.

Folks has prior experience in Staunton City Schools and Augusta County Public Schools, as well as a school division in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Folks has been a family and consumer sciences teacher. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College in family and consumer sciences and a master’s degree from James Madison University in educational leadership.

“Dr. Shiflett and Mrs. Folks are collaborative, servant leaders who will partner with teachers and parents to meet the unique academic, social/emotional, and behavioral needs of the students at William Perry and Kate Collins," said Jeffrey Cassell, Waynesboro's superintendent. "Their leadership will complement the outstanding work of Dr. Sharon Barker, the principal of William Perry, and our administrative team at Kate Collins, which includes Principal Marcy Nester, along with Assistant Principals Amy Christian and Ryan McLaughlin.”

