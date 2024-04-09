Spring is hummingbird migration season: Interactive map shows where they will be

The great North American eclipse is behind us, flowers in the northern states are starting to bloom and all the signs of spring are here. That means hummingbirds are on the move.

Known for their long, nectar-sipping beaks and ultra-fast wing flutters, hummingbirds are only found in the Americas.

Many hummingbird species migrate north in late winter and spring after spending the cold winters in Central America or Mexico. According to the American Bird Conservancy, some hummingbirds travel up to 5,000 miles every year.

Enthusiast site Hummingbird Central collects sightings in an interactive map to show the birds' migration patterns. Here's what it looks like:

Hummingbird.

Tips for feeding hummingbirds

According to the National Audubon Society, native, flowering plants are the best food source for hummingbirds. But you can help it along its migration journey with a simple feeder.

Mix refined, white sugar and water in a 1:4 ratio, boil it and cool it, and put it out for the birds in feeder. Don't use any food coloring or sweetening agents, as it could harm the birds, the Audubon says.

The Audubon also recommends the following for feeding hummingbirds:

Empty and clean the filter once a week in cold weather, twice a week in hot weather

Put the feeder out about a week before the birds usually arrive in your area

Avoid using pesticides or dish detergent

If you're not having any luck seeing hummingbirds at your feeder, the audubon society suggests hanging it nearby red or orange tubular flower plants, which they are naturally attracted to.

Contributing: Jenna Prestininzi, Camille Fine, USA TODAY Network

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 hummingbird spring migration: See interactive map, feeding tips