Washington's cherry trees burst into peak bloom, crowds flock to see famous blossoms

Washington, D.C.'s famous cherry blossoms burst into peak bloom on Sunday, drawing both veterans and newcomers to the springtime event to take in the natural beauty of the nation's capital.

Blue, mostly clear skies offset the pink flowers on Monday as visitors milled around the Tidal Basin, a prime spot for cherry blossom viewing. A crisp wind and spring chill didn't stop couples, families, and school groups from strolling around the water and snapping pictures of the trees in full bloom.

"It's super iconic," said Doug Smith, a native of Mount Airy, Maryland, who drove down to the capital to take in the blossoms. "I think people literally come from all over the world to see it this time of year."

Washington, D.C.'s cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Sunday, earlier than expected.

Peak bloom comes early

Peak bloom came early this year. The National Park Service predicted earlier this month that the full blossoms would emerge on Saturday. But cherry blossoms have been consistently ahead of schedule – peak bloom falls in early April on average, several weeks later than the late March peak blooms of more recent years, according to Mike Litterst, chief of communications for the NPS.

Some, like Bruce Guthrie, 66, time their trip around the peak bloom predictions. In search of the perfect cherry blossom shot, Guthrie hoped to avoid the tourist crunch. "Today just looks like a really good excuse to come down," Guthrie said. "I was afraid, if I came on a Sunday, I would get really frustrated by the crowds."

Guthrie, who has seen at least 30 cherry blossom seasons, knows all the best photographic shots of the Basin's cherry trees. Among them is the view from the bridge on the southeast side of the water, looking north towards the line of cherry trees, with the Washington Monument emerging in the background.

"As a photographer, there's certain angles that always work," he said. "I enjoy telling people, 'No, no move over here. Come here.'"

Like Guthrie, Smith and his wife bet that a weekday crowd on a chilly day would be less overwhelming. "We decided, today being a little bit raw and windy, maybe it wouldn't be quite as crazy with tourists."

Smith, who recently retired from the technology sales field, has only come down to see the cherry blossoms around three times in his 35 years living in the Washington area. "It's one of those things you kind of take for granted, and don't actually come down here unless you have relatives visiting," he said.

"I don't come down often," Smith added. "But it seems like there's always a few more than there were last time," he said of the blossoms.

Crowds gathered to see the cherry blossoms in peak bloom on Monday.

Visitors focus their Washington, D.C. trips on cherry blossoms

Others found their way to the cherry trees through fortuitous circumstance. Ken Hawkins, a 54-year-old flight training manager for Alaska Airlines, had just 18 hours in between flights, but decided to take advantage of his layover to catch a glimpse of the city's cherry blossoms with his own eyes for the first time.

"I learned about the history of them in high school, and I always thought, someday, I'll have an opportunity to be able to see them for real," Hawkins said. "We just lucked out. It's the perfect time to be here."

The trip is not Hawkins' first time in the capital city, but the cherry blossoms set this visit apart. "It's just mind boggling, just to see the contrast and color against the blue sky," he said.

Hawkins recalled learning about the cherry blossoms' history, and their significance as a symbol of friendship between the U.S. and Japan. Washington's first cherry trees were planted around the Tidal Basin in March 1912 by the wife of the Japanese ambassador and First Lady Helen Herron Taft as a gift from the Japanese government, according to the NPS.

The planting cemented the tree's special meaning to Washington and the annual tradition of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which officially kicks off with its opening ceremony on Saturday.

Cherry trees symbolize U.S.-Japan friendship

The connection between the U.S. and Japan isn't lost on Karina Iscilante, 35, who has seen the cherry trees in both countries. "It's kind of different because of the colors. Here is more white flowers," she said. "It's really impressive."

Around two thirds of the cherry trees on the Tidal Basin are Yoshino trees, which are lighter in color, according to the NPS. Kwanzan trees, which grow primarily in East Potomac Park, are more pink in color and bloom around two weeks after the Yoshino trees.

Iscilante, who hails from Mexico City, came to the District for four months to work as a sous chef at a local Doubletree hotel. "I'm really glad to be here, just in this season," she said.

To her, the cherry blossoms are about more than just sightseeing. "I think it's more about the vibe and the nature that gathers people," she said. "You kind of have a connection with nature."

