Spring’s Hottest TikTok Trends Are Coquette Bows, Knitting, Hydration Tumblers and Lip Oils

With the spring season slowly creeping up, the latest consumer trends have already blossomed. A recent report by Faire, the large online wholesale marketplace used by 700,000 independent retailers worldwide, gives a peek into what shoppers are searching for this season.

The “Coquette” aesthetic is flirty, femininity and bows within fashion and beauty is all the rage on TikTok; especially after a bow-heavy spring 2024 fashion month. Notable New York designer, Sandy Liang, has been a longtime creator of the aesthetic well before the social media trend, with her hyperfeminine designs featuring rhinestones, rosette appliqué details and soft pink hues.

The report authors note that “bows” have doubled since January and the term “Coquette” has doubled in search volume as compared to the entirety of 2023. Currently, TikTok videos with the coquette aesthetic have well over 230 million views, and Pinterest reports a continuation of bows into the rest of the year.

Sandy Liang’s design aesthetic has embodied the now Coquette TikTok trend for years, as seen in her resort 2024 collection.

Bows can already be seen added by Gen Z and Millennials on jackets, headbands, necklines and shoes. Accessories companies are shifting toward providing consumers with hair barrettes and ribbon hair bands for bow styling at upcoming garden parties, spring soirees and more.

As previously cited in Faire’s 2024 forecast, the concert couture trend has continued — especially with Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World tour concert attendees, the marketplace has seen clothing from the ‘90s, grunge and streetwear making a comeback. Pinterest searches for customizable denim jackets with iron-on patches saw a 355 percent increase year-over-year.

And when it comes to the beauty sector, lip care reigns supreme. Faire reported that the company’s top eight bestsellers in makeup were lip tints and lip oils — with searches for “lip oil” up 196 percent since September 2023 and searches for “lip balm” doubling from August 2023 to January 2024.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode lip peptide treatment and Laneige’s lip mask have continued to be the hottest products on the market. This trend speaks to wider consumer sentiment when it comes to shoppers’ spending power in favoring brands that are transparent in their practices, ingredients and supply chains.

Hailey Bieber’s Rhode bestseller is the brand’s peptide lip tint.

Knitting and other hands-on crafting activities have also been on the rise. One notable driver for this trend is consumers reporting starting to suffer from sensory deprivation. Many are looking to replace their doom-scrolling habits and find a balance by being offline by occupying their time elsewhere with board games, puzzles and other activities with their friends and loved ones.

Faire reports “yarn” and “embroidery” searches at an all-time high, up 109 percent and 74 percent month over month. Crochet topped the product searches within the craft and hobby categories for the fourth quarter of 2023 and “crochet” searches skyrocketed to 117 percent month-over-month during January 2024. Other craft-related activities like watercolors saw a 71 percent jump, with 80 percent of top craft and hobby products on Faire being watercolor-related.

As previously reported by WWD, hydration tumbler brands such as Yeti, Hydroflask and now Stanley have created an unexpected rise in hydration accessories. Faire’s report similarly finds that influencer-backed electrolyte powders and larger-than-life tumblers have continued to take over the drinkware space.

On Faire, searches for “electrolytes” have jumped 151 percent year-over-year and tumblers are up by 94 percent — and making up four out of five of the top bestselling drinkware products in January, especially with brand-name searches.

