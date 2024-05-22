Spring Bloom Walk at Van der Brohe Arboretum in Two Rivers offers a chance to explore the grounds and view blooming flowers

MANITOWOC – Van der Brohe Arboretum & Bird Sanctuary in Two Rivers will kick off the season with a Spring Bloom Walk.

The walk will be from 1 to 3 p.m. June 9 on the arboretum’s grounds, 3800 Lincoln Ave., Two Rivers. Admission is free.

Experience the vibrant beauty of spring at the arboretum. The casual event is a chance to explore the grounds and immerse yourself in the colorful display of blooming flowers. Stroll through scenic pathways, take in the fresh air and enjoy the peaceful ambiance of nature in full bloom.

For more information, go to vanderbrohearboretum.org, call 920-726-4850 or email coordinator@vanderbrohearboretum.org.

Council member resigns: Manitowoc alderman resigns from council to avoid residency dispute

Manitowoc County Vietnam Veterans of America announces scholarship recipients

The Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter No. 731, Manitowoc County, has announced recipients of two $1,000 scholarships.

The first recipient, Amber Fieko of Roncalli High School, will attend Lakeland University to major in business administration-finance.

The second recipient, Sydney Redwine of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, will attend UW-Madison to major in business.

All high school seniors in Manitowoc County are eligible to apply for the scholarships with an April 1 deadline. As a part of the application, they must interview a veteran and submit an essay about what they have learned about that veteran in an effort to help students understand military service. The essays are then scored by a group of about 20 chapter members.

The chapter awards between two and five scholarships each year, depending on the number of applications. All eligible seniors are encouraged to look into this opportunity.

Members of Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter No. 731, Manitowoc County, presented a big check to the Old Glory Honor Flight of Northeast Wisconsin. From left are members Steve Noworatzky, St. Nazianz; Marv Decker, Two Rivers; Harold A. Olson Jr., Manitowoc; Ken Wentker, Mishicot; and representative Diane Macdonald. Absent is Mike Flentge, Orange Blossom sale chairman. Each year, the proceeds from the Orange Blossom Sale, which is held at the end of March in conjunction with National Vietnam War Veterans Day (March 29), are donated to a special cause and this was the recipient in 2024.

Red Cross plans blood drives

American Red Cross is planning a pair of blood drives in Manitowoc County.

The first will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 3 at the Elks Lodge, 1807 N. Rapids Road, Manitowoc.

The second will be 1-6 p.m. June 20 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 325 Randolph St., Mishicot.

Red Cross has teamed up with Tetris, creators of the iconic, best-selling video game, to celebrate their 40th anniversary and build the blood supply for patients in need. In commemoration, all who donate May 20-June 9 will get an exclusive Tetris + Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to New York to meet Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov. See RedCrossBlood.org/Tetris for details.

Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Library events: Hmong Cultural Symposium at Manitowoc Public Library will feature refugee stories of escaping war-torn Laos

Shred event June 8 at Bank First

Bank First will hold a free shred event from 9 a.m. to noon June 8 at its 402 N. Eighth St., Manitowoc, location.

While the shred event is free and open to the public, Bank First is requesting participants take a non-perishable food donation in exchange for each bag of personal documents shredded. All food donations will go to area food pantries.

Confidential Records, an AAA-certified shredding company, will provide a mobile shredding unit to destroy all personal and confidential documents. The company employs licensed and bonded document-destruction specialists and guarantees the secure removal of the destroyed documents.

To ensure enough shredding space is available for the public, businesses are asked to not participate in this event. The event will be held rain or shine.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Take a Spring Bloom Walk in Two Rivers at Van der Brohe Arboretum