This Solar Eclipse Bundle from Walmart Has Everything You Need for the Perfect Viewing Experience

On April 8, a full solar eclipse will make its way across the eastern half of the United States and is expected to follow a path that starts in Maine and ends in Texas. The southwest eclipse path passes through several states and may reach nearly 100% coverage in certain areas.

Make the best of this spectacular astronomical phenomenon by observing it firsthand. Grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses and witness the event with your own two eyes (obscured, of course). That said, don’t let the only tool in your arsenal be the glasses: In celebration of the upcoming solar eclipse, Walmart has created a complete eclipse bundle filled with all the essentials, alongside a few treats, for an ideal eclipse viewing session.

Shop Now Solar Eclipse Bundle $127.51

Everything Included in the Walmart Solar Eclipse Bundle

The eclipse bundle comes with five solar eclipse glasses so you can safely observe the event alongside friends and family. It also comes with a phone lens designed specifically for taking photos of the eclipse that aren’t completely washed out or overexposed.

Alongside these products, Walmart has added a few extra items that, while not directly tied to the solar eclipse, enhance your viewing party. This includes snacks like Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, Milky Way candy bars, and Mini MoonPies, as well as outdoor gear such as the Igloo Cooler and Ozark folding camp chair.

Since the eclipse will only last a few minutes, hosting an event leading up to it with a few snacks, drinks, and seating in an open outdoor space builds anticipation and makes the astronomical event a social event — as it probably should be since the next one viewable in the US isn’t until 2044.



Solar Eclipse Glasses (Pack of 5)

Shop Now Solar Eclipse Glasses (Pack of 5) walmart.com $16.99

Solar Eclipse Smartphone Photo Filter Lens (Pack of 2)

Shop Now Solar Eclipse Smartphone Photo Filter Lens (Pack of 2) walmart.com $9.99

Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder

Shop Now Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder walmart.com $8.98

3D Solar System

Shop Now 3D Solar System walmart.com $17.99

Ozark Trail Packable Blanket

Shop Now Ozark Trail Packable Blanket walmart.com $24.88

Mini Chocolate Marshmallow Sandwiches (12 Count)

Shop Now Mini Chocolate Marshmallow Sandwiches (12 Count) walmart.com $2.18

48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler

Shop Now 48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler walmart.com $24.88

Ozark Trail 40-Oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

Shop Now Ozark Trail 40-Oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler walmart.com $14.97

Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars

Shop Now Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars walmart.com $6.48

Cosmic Brownies

Shop Now Cosmic Brownies walmart.com $2.58

More Eclipse Viewing Accessories

EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Binoculars

Shop Now EclipSmart Safe Solar Eclipse Binoculars amazon.com $49.95

Original Puffy Blanket in Easy Rider

Shop Now Original Puffy Blanket in Easy Rider rumpl.com $93.75

Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler

Shop Now Camping Chair with 4-Can Cooler amazon.com $35.99

Tempo Bundle (1st Edition)

Shop Now Tempo Bundle (1st Edition) oystercooler.com $500.00

