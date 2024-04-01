This Solar Eclipse Bundle from Walmart Has Everything You Need for the Perfect Viewing Experience

Shop the Walmart Solar Eclipse Bundle


On April 8, a full solar eclipse will make its way across the eastern half of the United States and is expected to follow a path that starts in Maine and ends in Texas. The southwest eclipse path passes through several states and may reach nearly 100% coverage in certain areas.

Make the best of this spectacular astronomical phenomenon by observing it firsthand. Grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses and witness the event with your own two eyes (obscured, of course). That said, don’t let the only tool in your arsenal be the glasses: In celebration of the upcoming solar eclipse, Walmart has created a complete eclipse bundle filled with all the essentials, alongside a few treats, for an ideal eclipse viewing session.

Everything Included in the Walmart Solar Eclipse Bundle

The eclipse bundle comes with five solar eclipse glasses so you can safely observe the event alongside friends and family. It also comes with a phone lens designed specifically for taking photos of the eclipse that aren’t completely washed out or overexposed.

Alongside these products, Walmart has added a few extra items that, while not directly tied to the solar eclipse, enhance your viewing party. This includes snacks like Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies, Milky Way candy bars, and Mini MoonPies, as well as outdoor gear such as the Igloo Cooler and Ozark folding camp chair.

Since the eclipse will only last a few minutes, hosting an event leading up to it with a few snacks, drinks, and seating in an open outdoor space builds anticipation and makes the astronomical event a social event — as it probably should be since the next one viewable in the US isn’t until 2044.

Solar Eclipse Glasses (Pack of 5)

Solar Eclipse Smartphone Photo Filter Lens (Pack of 2)

Ozark Trail Basic Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder

3D Solar System

Ozark Trail Packable Blanket

Mini Chocolate Marshmallow Sandwiches (12 Count)

48-Qt. Laguna Ice Chest Cooler

Ozark Trail 40-Oz. Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

Mini Chocolate Marshmallow Sandwiches (12-Count)

Milky Way Fun Size Milk Chocolate Candy Bars

Cosmic Brownies

