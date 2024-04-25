Shoppers in their 50s say this vitamin C serum — on sale for $10 — helps fade signs of aging

You're double cleansing, moisturizing and wearing SPF, but do you have Vitamin C in your skincare routine? This super product works to smooth dark spots and diminish fine lines and wrinkles. If you're having trouble with any of those pesky scourges, it's time to try a vitamin C serum. Specifically, this one from Tree of Life, which brightens and leaves skin looking youthful with just a few drops. And it's currently on sale for just $10, down from $17.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

At just $10, this serum is over 40% off — the lowest we've seen it in weeks. And when you consider how expensive quality skin care can cost these days (upward of $50 or even $100), it's a total steal, with tens of thousands of perfect ratings to back it up.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The serum's star ingredient, vitamin C, is an antioxidant that reduces free radical damage, known for accelerating signs of aging. It also helps to stimulate collagen, which keeps skin looking youthful and plump. But the most common benefit is that it brightens the complexion overall and fades dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

It's also packed with other dermatologist-tested ingredients, like organic aloe and jojoba for moisturizing, and witch hazel, which minimizes the appearance of pores. The formula's stellar combination leaves skin hydrated and dewy — sans a greasy finish.

Whether you're fresh-faced or fighting the ravages of time, this vitamin C serum should be part of your restorative regimen. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Over 22,000 five-star customers rave about this vitamin C serum's benefits for the skin.

Pros 👍

"It’s magic!" one serum user exclaimed. "I’m not one to write many reviews, but I could immediately start seeing this stuff work the very first day I used it! My skin felt smoother and brighter after just one use, and has continued to feel great after now a week of using this product."

Even reviewers with mature skin turn to the serum for a restored complexion.

One shared: "This is the best-kept inexpensive secret. I use vitamin C serum, hyaluronic acid serum and the retinol serum from this company, and it is a bomb and so inexpensive! I have used expensive products, and they don't work anywhere near as good as Tree of Life serums. I highly recommend this to anyone and especially people like me over 70. I look like I'm in my 50s."

"I have been using this for just about a week and already notice so much of a difference," another shopper wrote. "I am almost 50 and have a lot of sun damage ... mostly to my chest area. Wrinkled and crepey, this has made a huge difference in a week! I will definitely be getting more. Maybe by the gallon? Lol."

"I love this product!" gushed a final fan. "I’ve only been using it for a week and I’ve already noticed a difference! My acne spots go away faster and my face looks brighter. I have sensitive skin, and this product does not irritate me at all. It even moisturizes without causing breakouts ... Doesn’t smell amazing, but I’m glad it doesn’t have added fragrance, since that tends to irritate my skin. Overall I definitely recommend!"

Cons 👎

Some shoppers are not huge fans of the serum's texture before it fully absorbs into skin: "I am not fond of the smell and texture of it. It feels slimy but sets into the skin pretty well," said one.

Another similarly-minded reviewer wrote, "This was thicker than what I expected it to be and it's kind of hard to get it into the pump thing, but the product itself really moisturizes my face."

Vitamin C is great for applying in the morning, and at night? How about this highly rated retinol serum, which also happens to be on sale?

"I have been using this for just under 30 days now, that's why I waited to do a review. I wanted to give it a real honest chance. I do find that it has made a difference in my complexion. The lines around my mouth and crow's feet have diminished, as well as the very fine lines on my forehead. I am super, super happy. I have been converted. This will be my new staple in my beauty regimen," wrote a satisfied shopper.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

