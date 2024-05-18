See Bucks County by kayak or canoe. Head out to one of these scenic spots

Looking for a new way to enjoy the natural scenic views of Bucks County?

Then get your paddles and life vests ready.

By exploring the lakes, ponds, rivers and streams spread across our region — whether by kayak, canoe or paddleboard — you can access a different and often up-close look at the beautiful plants, birds and wildlife that call Bucks County home.

Whether you’re new to paddling or looking to add to your list, here are a few spots to check out:

Giving Pond, Upper Black Eddy

Mason Riexinger, 12, of Springtown, paddles his kayak across Giving Pond in Upper Black Eddy on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

1125 River Road, Upper Black Eddy; 610-982-5560; dcnr.pa.gov

Part of the Delaware Canal State Park, Giving Pond is a quiet 50-acre respite from more popular kayaking destinations. The entrance to its parking lot can be found just north of the Uhlerstown-Frenchtown Bridge, giving you access to a pond nestled between the Delaware River and the Delaware Canal.

It’s the perfect size for young families with a scattering of islets to paddle around and a few quiet picnic spots with tables and grills along the shore.

Since Giving Pond is in a state park, a Pennsylvania launch permit or boat registration is required.

What to know before you kayak: How to get a launch permit and other questions answered about kayaking in Bucks County

Lake Galena at Peace Valley Park, New Britain

264 Creek Road, New Britain; 215-822-8608

Lake Galena is a manmade lake spread across 365 acres at Peace Valley Park, a habitat to more than 290 bird species, numerous wildlife and native plants.

Kayak and canoes, as well as pedalboats and row boats, are available for rent on a first-come, first-serve basis from the Peace Valley Park Boat Rental off the main parking lot at 264 Creek Road. Additional launch points can accessed from the 24-hour lot at 245 Creek Road and Sailor’s Point at 759 New Galena Road.

Be sure to adhere to postings on the northeast end of the lake where boating is prohibited to protect the nature center’s wildlife preserve.

Peace Valley Park is county-owned, so a Bucks County launch permit is required for all boats.

Read more about Peace Valley Park: Head over to Bucks County's Peace Valley Park in New Britain to enjoy summer-like temps

Lake Luxembourg, Middletown

A view of Lake Luxembourg in Core Creek Park from Woodbourne and Ellis roads on Friday, June 30, 2023.

901 Bridgetown Pike, Middletown; 215-757-0571; buckscounty.gov

This 175-acre lake at Core Creek Park is a popular site among kayakers, so if you’re looking for a quiet moment out on the water, early mornings or before sunset on the weekdays is the ideal time to visit. Keep an eye out for the bald eagle nest on the eastern side of Woodbourne Road.

Kayaks are available for rent on a first-come, first-serve basis from the Core Creek Park Boat Rental located at the end of Park Road. Additional launch points also include the fishing pier off Tollgate Road or the small gravel lot off Woodbourne and Ellis roads.

Core Creek Park is county-owned, so a Bucks County launch permit is required for all boats.

Lake Towhee, Haycock

800 Old Bethlehem Pike, Haycock; 215-757-0571; buckscounty.gov

This 50-acre reservoir located within the 549-acre Lake Towhee County Park, which is known to attract outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy boating, fishing and birdwatching.

Since it is a county-owned park, a Bucks County launch permit is required for all boats.

Lake Nockamixon, Upper Bucks County

A view of Lake Nockamixon from Mountain View Drive in Haycock on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Haycock Boat Launch, 2100-2162 Mountain View Drive, Quakertown; Three Mile Run, 2784 Three Mile Run Road, Perkasie; Adaptive Kayak Launch, 1818 Mountain View Drive, Haycock; dcnr.pa.gov

Located in Nockamixon State Park, this 1,450-acre lake is the largest in the county, giving you plenty of room to explore. Haycock Boat Launch on the northern end of the lake and Three Mile Run Boat Access on the southern end are the most popular starting points among kayakers.

Nockamixon Boat Rental, located near the park’s visitor center, has kayaks and other watercraft available for rent on a first-come, first-serve basis. And an adaptive kayak launch designed for people with disabilities can be accessed from the Tohickon Boat Launch off Mountain View Drive.

A Pennsylvania launch permit or boat registration is required.

Neshaminy Creek via Tyler State Park, Newtown

Kayak the Neshaminy Creek upstream and back from the boathouse area of Tyler State Park in Newtown Township.

101 Swamp Road, Newtown; 215-968-2021; dcnr.pa.gov

For a nice 2-hour up and back paddle, check out a peaceful 1.4-mile section of the Neshaminy Creek between Tyler State Park and Schofield Ford Covered Bridge. The calm current makes for an easy paddle upstream with a slight boost to help you on your way back down.

To get to the creek, follow the main park road to the right until it dead ends at the boathouse area. Rentals are available through Driftwood Water Adventures and can be reserved online.

A Pennsylvania launch permit or boat registration is required.

Falls Township Park Lake

9050 Mill Creek Road, Falls Township

Non-powered boats, including kayaks and canoes, are welcome on this 67-acre manmade lake at Falls Township Community Park, which is home to several fish species and native plants.

Rentals are available through Driftwood Water Adventures and can be reserved online.

A launch permit is not required to use the lake.

Silver Lake and Magnolia Lake, Bristol Township

Geese float across Magnolia Lake in Bristol Township while a kayaker fishes in the distance on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Silver Lake,1306 Bath Road, Bristol; Magnolia Lake,Lakeland Ave., Bristol; 215-757-0571; buckscounty.gov

Silver Lake is covered with a lot of lily pads, called spatterdock, which can be beautiful to look at, but makes kayaking a bit of a challenge. However, if you’re up for navigating around them, you can then paddle to Magnolia Lake through a creek that connects the two bodies of water. Once on Magnolia Lake, the larger of the two, there is a small island where you can stop off for a quick picnic.

Launch points at Silver Lake include the main entrance off Bath Road and the 2nd Ave parking lot. Magnolia Lake can be accessed directly from Lakeland Avenue.

A Bucks County launch permit is required for all boats.

Kayak and lunch pairings in Bucks: Love kayaking in Bucks County? Five great spots to grab lunch on your way to the water

Delaware River in Bucks County

Lambertville on the Delaware river has been ranked in USA Today’s ‘10Best’ small towns list.

There are many ways to explore the Delaware River with all of its river islands and diverse wildlife. Here are just a few of the access points found along the Pennsylvania side in Bucks County:

Durham off River Road at the Durham Furnace historic site (PA permit required)

Upper Black Eddy just south of the Upper Black Eddy-Milford Bridge off River Road (PA permit required)

Tinicum across from Tinicum Park off River Road (Bucks permit required)

Point Pleasant at Prahls Island off River Road just north of Point Pleasant Pike (

Washington Crossing at Washington Crossing Historic Park on River Road(PA permit required)

Yardley off River Road just south of the I-295 bridge (PA permit required)

Bensalem off Station Avenue in the Andalusia section (Bucks permit required)

Morrisville off River Road just north of the Calhoun Street Bridge

Falls at Quaker Penn Park (daily or seasonal township launch permit required)

New Hope fireworks schedule: Here's when to catch fireworks in New Hope this summer and the best places to watch

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Lakes, ponds, creeks and rivers to kayak or canoe in Bucks County