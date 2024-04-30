Head over to Bucks County's Peace Valley Park in New Britain to enjoy summer-like temps

The summer weather preview this week has Bucks County outdoor lovers and those looking for a way to bask in the warmth heading to county and state parks here. Here's a look at a favorite in Central Bucks County that offers plenty of fun for all.

Peace Valley Park in New Britain could be the perfect escape as the weather warms up.

Peace Valley Park has five pavilions, boat rentals

The 1,500-acre Peace Valley Park has not shortage of amenities.

For parties and gatherings, Bucks County residents can rent one of the five pavilions at the park at 264 Creek Road.

Each pavilion can accommodate up to 100 guests, and require a refundable deposit of $100.

After that fee is paid, it will cost Bucks County residents $90 to rent a pavilion. Non-residents will need to pay can then rent the pavilion for $180.

Map of Peace Valley Park, a 1,500 acre park located in New Britain Township.

Rent a boat and enjoy the Peace Valley Park shoreline sights

Nature lovers can also rent a boat and cruise Lake Galena, which sits in Peace Valley Park.

The registration lottery for the 2024 mooring season at Peace Valley park is now open.

The mooring season at Peace Valley Park opens on Wednesday, May 1, and ends on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Rentals begin at $20 to rent a row boat for 30 minutes, and go up to $120 to rent a double kayak for a full day.

And of course, walking about the park and enjoying its natural beauty costs nothing at all, and the park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

Peace Valley Nature Center

Peace Valley Nature Center is currently closed for renovations, according to the website. But its "more than 15 miles of trails at the northeast end of Lake Galena" are open daily from dawn to dusk as is the parking lot and the bird blinds.

"In our wildlife preserve, we provide year-round programs including guided walks, community events, school field trips, and more," the website reads. "We have a uniquely diverse habitat with streams, meadows, ponds, forest, and Lake Galena."

The nature center, which is always closed on Mondays, is at 170 N Chapman Road.

Other trails, parks in Bucks County

Nature lovers and trail walkers can find tranquility and unique pathways in several Bucks County parks.

Here are a few.

202 Parkway Trail: An 8.4-mile paved route following alongside the 202 Parkway connecting Doylestown, Warrington and Montgomery townships. The trail goes from routes 202 and 63 in Montgomeryville to route 202 and 611 in Doylestown, and can be accessed from several points along the trail, including near Doylestown’s Central Park. More info: montgomerytwp.org

East Coast Greenway: Bristol Spur Line Park Trail: A 2.5-mile flat, paved route following the corridor of the former railroad spur and portions of the canal towpath. The trail runs from Radcliffe Street, along the Delaware River, to Mill Street at Old Route 13, connecting local parks, residential areas and Bristol’s historic downtown district.

Your Bucks County trail guide: Vast network of trails in Bucks County continues to grow. Which ones will you set out on?

Ralph Stover State Park (High Rocks): If you want vistas and views, head here. A beautiful winding trail connects two parks, Ralph Stover State Park to Tohickon Valley Park. You can take in the breathtaking beauty of Tohickon Creek and the surrounding forest from atop "High Rocks," a 200-foot sheer rock formation just off the trail. Twice a year, the park offers a whitewater release, where you can kayak and canoe through turbulent rapids in high water conditions.

Ralph Stover State Park is located at 6011 State Park Road, Pipersville.

Hike these trails in Bucks County: Happy trails: Bucks County offers natural adventures for all levels

Upper Bucks Rail Trail: A 3.2-mile-long trail running along a stretch of unused track in northern Bucks County to the Lehigh County line, connecting the Saucon Rail Trail in Coopersburg to Veterans Park in Richland Township. It also features an 800-foot-long boardwalk at its end to cross over wetlands.

Newtown Rail Trail: A 2.5-mile trail travelling from Bristol Road to County Line Road through Upper Southampton Township and connecting to the Pennypack Trail. A 1.7-mile section is under design to extend the trail to the Churchville Nature Center. More info: newtownrailtrail.org

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Peace Valley Park mooring season starts in Bucks County