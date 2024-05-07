Here's when to catch fireworks in New Hope this summer and the best places to watch

The popular "Summer Series and Fireworks" festival, a must-do, family-friendly summertime event and gathering in New Hope, returns with five confirmed dates.

The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce's first event begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17.

New Hope's chamber of commerce also posted an invitation to the event on its Facebook page.

New Hope Chamber of Commerce announces the dates for the "Summer Series and Fireworks" festivals. which begin on Friday, May 17.

"Join us as we kick off the Summer with a bang! From 5 p.m.- 9 p.m. Stockton Avenue will be closed to make room for an array of local artists and vendors. In the adjacent Lenape park, Odd Logic Brewing Company will be selling an assortment of beer and cocktails while live music plays," read a portion of the New Hope Chamber of Commerce's Facebook post. "The evening will conclude with a beautiful fireworks display over the Delaware River."

Lookback: 2023 fireworks in New Hope: Friday night fireworks return to New Hope tonight. Here's where to watch

While chamber officials said the exact timing of the fireworks will be announced soon, the Visit Bucks County website notes fireworks should begin around 9:30 p.m.

Other dates for New Hope's 'Summer Series and Fireworks' festival

Visit Bucks County also has the future dates for New Hope's summer series and fireworks show:

Friday, May 17

Friday, July 5

Friday, August 2

Friday, September 6

Fireworks at Styler Orchard: Styer Orchard in Middletown adding July 4 fireworks to fun on farm

Where are the best places to view New Hope's fireworks displays this summer?

Lambertville-New Hope bridge

You'll want to get to there early because the bridge will be crowded. But this is where you can get a front-row view of the night's fireworks, which are launched on the New Hope side of the Delaware River just south the bridge.

Ghost Light Inn and Stella's courtyard, New Hope

For a truly stunning view of the fireworks, walk to the courtyard between Ghost Light Inn and Stella's off of South Main Street in New Hope. Your entire sky will become lit up during the show because you will be so close, and you can plan a night out at the nearby Havana or Greenhouse bars afterward.

Lambertville Station parking lot

From the Lambertville Station parking lot, you can get comfortable on the banks of Delaware River with a stunning view of the firework show.

If you are parking in New Hope, plan to walk over to Lambertville before the show's crowds make it too difficult to cross the bridge. And while you are in Lambertville, don't forget to check out the town's countless options for food and shopping along a relaxing walk on the Delaware Canal towpath.

Damon C. Williams covers trending and regional developments for PhillyBurbs.com. Support our journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Summer Series and Fireworks festival are must-see events in New Hope