These Chic $175 Booties From Reese Witherspoon's Draper James Is Just $30 at Nordstrom Rack's Huge Sale

We’ll be the first to admit that we love a good sale. That’s why we love turning to department stores where you can shop for a bit of everything at an affordable price, and Nordstrom Rack just so happens to be our holy grail. While Nordstrom Rack already has a reputation for being the place to find quality items at a steal of a price, those prices can get even better when they have one of their big sale events. Fortunately for us shopping enthusiasts and bargain hunters, one such sale is happening right now.

Nordstrom Rack is having their oh-so popular Clear the Rack Sale where you can score 25% off already discounted items. Now is your chance to take advantage of all of the stellar discounts on cult-fave and celeb-approved brands like Khloé Kardashian’s Good American, Topshop, Kate Spade, Sorel, Cole Haan, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Teva, Nike, Vince Camuto, Madewell, Levi’s, Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James, and so much more. But the huge savings don’t stop there.



In fact, Nordstrom Rack is also offering an additional 50% off clearance boots, sweaters, and coats, meaning you can find deals as high as 94% off!



Below we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite finds from the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack sale. We recommend checking these out ASAP, though, as products are already selling out — and with prices like these, we don’t expect items to last long.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Draper James Bethany Bootie

$31 $175 82% off

One of the best things about a pair of leather booties is, you can totally wear them year round. Right now, this ultra-chic pair from Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James is on sale for just over $30. Considering the original price is $175, it’s total steal!

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Madewell High Waist Skinny Jeans

$31 $138 78% off

Some of my favorite pairs of jeans come from Madewell. They fit really well and are so comfortable to move in, especially their high waist skinny jeans. While sale sections don’t usually have the best washes and styles on sale, you can snag a classic pair of dark wash Madewell jeans for just over $30 today.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Topshop Boxy Faux Leather Biker Jacket

$46 $116 60% off

Everyone needs a good bike jacket in their wardrobe as they can easily bring a cool, edgy look to your outfit of the day. This faux leather jacket from Topshop is perfectly oversized, stylish, and on sale for 60% off.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

This Nordstrom Rack staple from Lovestitch is the perfect casual spring dress. It’s lightweight, flowy, and just the thing you want to have on when it’s sunny and warm out. While the dress can be nearly $90 originally, you can find it on sale for just $15.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Blu Pepper Stripe Check Balloon Sleeve Cardigan

$32 $40 20% off

The bold pink color and the fun design make this balloon sleeve cardigan such a great piece for the spring and summer seasons. Throw this on with a tank top and a pair of your favorite denim shorts and you’re good to go.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Nordstrom Macombs Water Resistant Moto Boot

$30 $130 77% off

I love how super versatile moto boots are. You can wear them with jeans, a skirt, or denim shorts for a stylish, casual-cool look. If you’re looking for a pair that won’t hurt your wallet, you find one these for just $30 at Nordstrom. They’re originally $130, so that’s a pretty incredible discount.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Good American Good Waist Distressed Skinny Jeans

$36 $145 75% off

You can’t get wrong with a pair of jeans from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American. They were designed to flatter every shape, and there’s basically a pair for everyone. While their jeans can cost around $150, you can find this warm weather-ready pair for just $36. You may want to check out what other on-sale goodies you can find from the brand as well.

Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale 2024: Good American, Madewell

Love by Design Emerson Puff Sleeve Cardigan

$27 $68 60% off

Since spring still has their share of chilly days, it’s always a good idea to layer and have a lightweight cardigan on hand. Here’s a really cute one for just under $30. There are multiple colors to choose from, all of which, are perfect for the season.



