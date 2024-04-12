Sam's Club trending offers: Shop mirrors, telescopes, beach towels, and more

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you're transforming your outdoor patio for summer or giving your living room a seasonal refresh, Sam's Club could be your unexpected online shopping hero to help you save on all the must-have stuff on your list. Sam’s Club has tons of member-exclusive offers on trending products. From exploring your love for celestial discoveries with a cool new telescope to scoring a sweet dupe of that viral mirror everyone's obsessed with, Sam’s Club has you covered with new products across all categories. Shop our favorite trending Sam's Club finds below and learn more about membership perks.

Product image of Azalea Park Filigree Wall Mirror

Azalea Park Filigree Wall Mirror

Get this dupe for the viral mirror everyone loves for less than $80 at Sam’s Club.

$79.98 at Sam’s Club

Product image of New Balance 237 Women's Sneaker

New Balance 237 Women's Sneaker

Sam’s Club shoppers absolutely rave about these New Balance sneaks.

$57.98 at Sam’s Club

Product image of Dwarf II Smart Telescope With Solar Filter

Dwarf II Smart Telescope With Solar Filter

Sam’s Club members can save $60 on this top-rated telescope right now.

$398 at Sam’s Club (Save $60)

Product image of Member's Mark Sand-Resistant Beach Towels

Member's Mark Sand-Resistant Beach Towels

Get a two-pack of these best-selling beach towels just in time for summer 2024.

$19.98 at Sam’s Club

Product image of Garmin Edge Explore 2

Garmin Edge Explore 2

Sam’s Club members can get $50 off this high-tech bike-specific navigation device.

$239 at Sam’s Club (Save $50)

Product image of Member's Mark Heritage 6-Piece Deep Seating Patio Set with Sunbrella Fabric

Member's Mark Heritage 6-Piece Deep Seating Patio Set with Sunbrella Fabric

Sam’s Club members can save $200 on this 6-piece patio set in an indigo colorway.

$1,999 at Sam’s Club (Save $200)

Product image of Member's Mark 4-Burner Outdoor Gas Griddle

Member's Mark 4-Burner Outdoor Gas Griddle

This top-rated gas griddle is $50 off for Sam’s Club members just in time for summer 2024.

$199 at Sam’s Club (Save $50.98)

What is Sam's Club?

Sam's Club is a warehouse club that offers members bulk savings on a variety of items including pantry items, prepared food, cleaning supplies, seasonal decor, outdoor furniture and grills, and more. Members can get exclusive access to discounts in-person at Sam's Club locations or online for delivery or pick-up at a Sam's Club store.

How much does a Sam's Club membership cost?

The cost of a Sam’s Club membership varies depending on the type of membership you choose. Here are the current deals available for Sam's Club memberships:

Club Membership : The basic membership typically costs $50 per year and includes one card for the primary account holder and a complimentary card for another member of your household. Right now, you can join for just $20 for your first year.

Plus Membership: The second tier membership typically costs $110 per year and includes additional benefits such as free shipping on most items, early shopping hours, and more rewards. Right now, you can join for just $70 for your first year.

What is the Member’s Mark brand?

Member’s Mark is a private label, exclusive to Sam’s Club members. The brand offers high-quality products across categories at affordable prices. Sam’s Club members can find groceries, clothing, tech, household essentials, and more under the Member’s Mark umbrella.

Is a Sam's Club membership worth it?

Yes, we think so! Sam’s Club offers members-only prices so whether you are shopping in bulk, making a major purchase, or picking up seasonal items, you’ll save big. With convenient features like Scan & Go, Curbside Pick-up, and home delivery, a Sam’s Club membership makes shopping easier than ever.

