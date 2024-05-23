Rules of the road: Do you know these driving dos and don'ts in Florida?

Do you have to stop for a school bus letting children off on the opposite side of the road from you?

What about driving while wearing earbuds. Is that ok?

Here’s another one — what are you supposed to do if you’re on a two-lane road and there’s a disabled vehicle off to the side?

There are lots of rules of the road you need to know before getting behind the wheel. We’ll go over some of the most important ones to make sure you, and other drivers, are safe.

Are you allowed to text and drive in Florida?

That would be a big fat no.

As of July 1, 2019, law enforcement is able to issue citations to anyone operating a motor vehicle “while manually typing or entering multiple letters, numbers or symbols into a wireless communications device to text, email and instant message.”

This includes a cell phone, tablet, laptop, two-way messaging device or an electronic game that can be used in a handheld manner.

What is the penalty for texting and driving in Florida?

The first offense is considered a non-moving traffic violation. It comes with a minimum $30 fine. No points are assessed against the driver license.

A second offense, within five years of the first one, will get a minimum $60 fine. You’ll also get three points against your driver license.

Commit the violation in a school or work zone and you’ll be awarded a moving traffic violation with a minimum fine of $60 and three points assessed against your driver license.

Are there exceptions to the texting and driving rules?

The law does not apply to motor vehicles that are stationary, such as at a stop light. Motorists also are exempt if they are reporting emergency or criminal activity to law enforcement or using a device for navigation purposes.

Are earbuds allowed while driving in Florida?

Earbuds may allow you to drive hands-free, but they are halfway prohibited while driving.

Let’s explain.

Wearing earbuds, a headset or headphones over both ears is a no-go. However, if you just have one earbud in, that’s allowed because it “allows surrounding sounds to be heard with the other ear.

What are the rules when you see a disabled vehicle on the side of the road?

Drivers fail to move to the other lane while driving past a police car with its lights on during a traffic stop.

While driving you’ve likely passed a disabled vehicle or a law enforcement officer pulled over attending to another driver. What’s the protocol?

Move over – that’s the Florida law.

It requires motorists to move over a lane for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displaying warning lights and well as any vehicle on the side of the road.

If you’re on a two-lane road or not able to move over, you must slow down to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. If you’re in an area where the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less, you must slow down to 5 mph.

In 2022, there were 170 crashes and more than 14,000 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

What about ebikes? Can they drive on roads?

Ebikes, which have been gaining popularity in recent years, are under the same guidelines as bicycles, according to Florida statute. They are allowed on: bike lanes, streets and roads, sidewalks and multi-use paths.

Similar to bicycles, motorists must provide a minimum of three feet of clearance when passing an e-bike rider. Most e-bikes go as fast as 20 mph, but some get as high as 28 mph.

Spitzer is a trending reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@floridatoday.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida driving rules to know: Texting, school buses, earbuds