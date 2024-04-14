Rocky Mount State Historic Site hosts annual Woolly Days and Garden Festival

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL)—Rocky Mount State Historic Site hosted its annual Woolly Days and Garden Festival on Saturday, featuring history lessons and outdoor activities.

Woolly Days allows the community to learn about 18th-century wool processing. Rocky Mount’s website said visitors experienced hand-shearing of the Cotswold sheep and learned how early Tennessee settlers turned it into cloth.

The Garden Arts Festival celebrated all things plants, flowers and more. The gardening festivities included informational talks and tours about bringing nature indoors, the website said.

News Channel 11 spoke with Allen Dougherty about the festival.

“I believe that most people today have lost touch with how things used to be, and still today, a lot of places still live like this today, and we have become more progressive,” Dougherty said. “So, I think getting back in touch or at least exposing the kids and exposing kids to ways that are long forgotten.”

While learning about hand-shearing, the community enjoyed petting the baby sheep.







