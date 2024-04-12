Rockland smashburger with maple onion jam is Muchnick's 'Best Thing' she ate this week

I've long been a fan of anything and everything Chef Kerri Horgan does which is why The Rail Trail Burger, at her six-month-old restaurant The Rail Trail Cafe & Mercantile in Blauvelt, is the best thing I ate this week.

This double smash burger (with crispy Jersey Shore fries) features smoky gouda, and gruyere, crispy shallots, a toasted brioche bun and a heaping portion of homemade maple onion bacon jam. It's the jam that makes you go "ahh," but it's the flavor of putting it all together, including the high quality meat, that makes you fall in love at first bite. You may not think you'll eat it all but trust me: You will.

It's tender, perfectly carmelized and the ideal pairing of sweet and salty.

Jeanne Muchnick with a Rail Trail Burger at the Rail Trail Cafe in Blauvelt April 5, 2024.

For those like me that often eat burgers without the bun, I also thoroughly enjoyed the burger bowl with shredded Cheddar Jack, chopped romaine, grape tomatoes, crisp dill pickles, shallots, sesame seeds, onions and Thousand Island dressing. It's like a deconstructed burger with all the frills of a well-seasoned salad.

Horgan believes its the meat from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors that makes her burgers so good; she uses a blend of chuck, brisket and short rib from American Black Angus. I, however, believe it's Horgan's deft touch. The cooking veteran, who started her career working for celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli at Butter in Midtown Manhattan, is all about burgers that are smashed and seared on a hot flat top grill. She's also all about offering elevated food that's affordable, approachable and a little bit out of the box.

Garlic parm chicken wings at The Rail Trail Cafe in Blauvelt April 5, 2024.

Her chicken wings are another "addiction" of mine. Horgan has been "famous" for them since her days at Nanuet Restaurant six years ago (and where I first became obsessed with her food). I got the garlic parm which are crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside, but it's a tough choice between that and Thai Chili, Buffalo, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero or garlic pistachio. (Can you tell I'm a garlic girl?)

Horgan puts her all into each dish along with a heavy dose of whimsy and creativity. Other items that passed by my table — and had me craning my neck to see — included the Chicken Burrata Milanese (Goeffle Farms chicken cutlet with baby arugula, grape tomatoes, shallots, shaved parm, basil and a house vinaigrette); Smoked Salmon toast (with cold-smoked North Atlantic salmon, capers, pickled red onion, poached egg, lemon, dill, scallions, crispy shallots and sourdough bread) and The Griddler (two fried eggs sandwiched between warm cinnamon French toast, maple breakfast sausage, cheddar cheese, powdered sugar and Vermont maple syrup).

The Griddler Sandwich at Rail Trail Cafe in Blauvelt April 5, 2024.

Using local fresh ingredients is one secret to the restaurant's success — open since Oct. 2023, it's always busy — but I suspect the other part is its down-to-earth charm and the fact that everyone here is so friendly and welcoming. Horgan, a Rockland native, owns the 34-seat eatery with her sister Coleen Dahlem, a former Bronx second-grade teacher. Dahlem seems to know almost everyone who walks through the door, and is seemingly everywhere all at once: behind the counter making coffee, chatting with patrons in the dining room and seating people as they walk in. She and her staff are super accommodating and often apologetic over the occasional (short-ish) wait times.

At least there's shopping to do while you wait. The restaurant has a separate mercantile section filled with candles, candies, dish towels, ceramics, train stickers and more.

The Rail Trail is also known for its coffee which is sourced from family-owned Greenwood Lake Roasters (try the caramel pistachio). Horgan and Dahlem's dad drives to Greenwood Lake each week, right after roasting is done, to pick up the beans and deliver them to the cafe.

The Rail Trail Burger at Rail Trail Cafe in Blauvelt April 5, 2024.

The pastries are also locally sourced and come from Balthazar, Carousel Cupcakes (including gluten-free options) and D’ercole Donuts. Dahlem bakes the muffins in-house each morning and the two women hope to add more homemade items as they continue to settle in.

"We want the cafe to be a go-to spot in the community for all ages that's inclusive to all kinds of diners," said Horgan. "Our goal is for you to leave happy and look forward to coming back."

Jeanne Muchnick with co-owner Coleen Dahlem at The Rail Trail Cafe in Blauvelt April 5, 2024

If you go

Address: 543 Western Highway South, Blauvelt, 845-613-7639, therailtrailcafe.com.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and to 3 p.m. Sunday; closed Tuesdays.

Prices: From $9 to $18 with most items in the $13 to $15 range.

Good to know: The wings are 10 for $10 all day every day.

