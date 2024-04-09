Bonding over business: 29 sibling-owned restaurants in Westchester, Rockland

Siblings: You either love them or hate them — often at the same time! But could you own a food business with them? Just as many restaurateurs work with their spouse (check out my earlier story) so, too, do many brothers and sisters. But it's not without its challenges — and rewards.

The challenge: Because it's a family operation, you never escape work. And often you "talk shop," even at family gatherings.

The pros: Understanding each other (like maybe no one else does) and working towards a common goal.

That's what works for Jeevan Pullan and his brother, Roshan Balan who've been in business together since 2012 and own multiple restaurants in Westchester and Connecticut. "We communicate and respect each others space," he said.

Nick, Corina and Bill Livanos of the Livanos Restaurant Group. Growing up in the restaurant business, the siblings have long worked together.

That mutual respect along with communicating and compromising is what's helped Corina Livanos of the Livanos Restaurant Group which owns Moderne Barn in Armonk, City Limits in White Plains and Oceana and Molyvos in Manhattan. The Westchester resident said she's been doing it since the family opened its first restaurant in White Plains in 1985. Being in the family business meant, more or less, growing up with it. She's worked with her brothers, Bill and Nick for 40 years dating from when she was 15 and started in the coatroom.

"Our father was our mentor and basically instilled in us a hard work ethic with old school values," she said. "We complement one other but ultimately work well together in our different roles."

Loving the hospitality industry and having an understanding spouse/partner also helps, she added.

As a side note, the Livanos family not only has siblings working together — Nick and Corina at Oceana in the city (they commute together from Westchester on Wednesdays) as well as Nick and Corina alternating with Bill at Moderne Barn in Armonk and City Limits in White Plains — but the restaurant group has a host of siblings who work for them: Marcos, Miguel and Cesar Castro along with Ivan Coronado and Zoe Coronado Velasquez and twins Lila and Max Raff, in addition to two married couples at Moderne Barn. Plus at Molyvos, their other Manhattan spot, Nick's two oldest children Johnny and Enrico Livanos can be found.

Diving and conquering is another key to success (and tactic for not stepping on each other's toes).

"It’s a family affair," said Elissa Weinhoff of the Armonk dessert shop Sugar Hi she owns with her twin sister, Hillary Assael. "I take care of certain things and Hillary takes care of other things. But sometimes we don’t always agree. Our personalities have always been very different so our approach to things can differ."

Added Assael: "It works because we know each other so well. We can complete each other’s sentences. Our approach to customer service is the same, and that’s where our similarities end. We have very different management styles, visions and goals for the business. When we argue at work, our employees roll their eyes, and say 'Mom and Dad are fighting again.' It’s fine, 10 minutes later I'll ask if I can borrow a sweater.

"At the end of the day, who else can you trust with everything more than your sister? IYKYK."

Maria Delgado Gambini of Chantilly Patisserie in Bronxville feels the same, admitting it can be challenging, frustrating, rewarding and loving working with your sibling — often all in the same day (or within the same few hours), especially when the lines are crossed between family and business partner. That said, starting a business with her sister, Mariana, has been the best decision the two ever made. Said Delgado Gambini: "We trust each other 100% and have each other's backs."

It's a refrain heard from many who said working with a sibling (or two) is rewarding because they're both on the same page and have a common goal. "We’re there for each other no matter what," emphasized Kerri Horgan who owns The Rail Trail Cafe & Mercantile in Blauvelt with her sister, Coleen Dahlem. "It’s not always perfect, but it’s always real, honest and, most importantly, always worth it."

In honor of National Sibling Day April 10, I've rounded up a sampling of sibling-owned dining spots, everything from bakeries to grocery stores to restaurants: Six sister-owned, 12 brother-owned and 11 brother and sister combos.

Westchester

Rockland

Chef Kerri Horgan, right, and her sister Coleen Dahlem, owners of Rail Trail Cafe & Mercantile, a new breakfast and lunch spot n Blauvelt, Sept. 19, 2023.

