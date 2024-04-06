Psst: Bobbi Brown’s Go-To Sunscreen Is Up to 20% Off Right Now



Spring cleaning season is in full swing, and your home and wardrobe likely aren’t the only things that could use a refresh. Sephora’s 2024 Beauty Insider Sale comes at the perfect time to streamline your beauty routine for warmer days ahead, and so many celebrity-approved beauty products are included in the savings. Now through Monday, April 15, Sephora Insiders can start saving on hundreds of coveted skincare, makeup, and hair care products—just use code YAYSAVE at checkout.

To find the best deals worth shopping from Sephora’s savings event, we’re looking to our favorite celebrities for inspiration. If you plan on soaking up the sun all season long, shop Heidi Klum’s go-to SPF moisturizer—the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor from Rihanna’s skincare line. Want the secret to supermodel makeup? British star Twiggy swears by the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk mascara for her iconic lashes. And to achieve Jennifer Garner’s voluminous waves, add the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler to your cart while it’s marked down for the Beauty Insider Sale.

Not a Sephora Insider? No problem! You can sign up for free on Sephora’s website and receive immediate access to the sale. Plus, your membership also includes other exclusive perks like free birthday gifts, free standard shipping, point multiplier events, and more. The more you spend throughout the year, the more you save during seasonal sales—Insiders can get up to 20% off right now. Find the full breakdown below:

Sephora Rouge members: save 20% off starting Friday, April 5

Sephora VIB members : save 15% off, starting Tuesday, April 9

Sephora Insiders: save 10% off, starting Tuesday, April 9

All tiers: save 30% off all Sephora Collection products from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 15

Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has garnered a viral status for its moisturizing ingredients and deeply hydrating sensation, but did you know that celebrities swear by it, too? Kelly Ripa told Glamour in 2022 that the mask keeps her lips “nice and juicy,” and Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev, Brooke Shields, and Sydney Sweeney also rely on this treatment to keep their pouts looking pretty.

Shop Now Lip Sleeping Mask sephora.com $20.40

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

As the weather gets warmer and you spend more time outdoors, adding a sunscreen to your routine is all the more important. Bobbi Brown is a fan of all things Supergoop! and wrote in her makeup tips for a summer, sun-safe beauty routine, that she recommended this product for skin protection.

Shop Now Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 sephora.com $43.00

Hydra Vizor Face Moisturizer SPF 30

You should be wearing sunscreen year-round, but impending sunny days make now a great time to try out some new SPF products—like this Heidi Klum-recommended moisturizer from Fenty Beauty. The supermodel and TV personality wore this Hydra Vizor moisturizer to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to “smooth and hydrate [her] complexion before makeup,” per her makeup artist.

Shop Now Hydra Vizor Face Moisturizer SPF 30 sephora.com $34.00

Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick

A sale is the perfect time to stock up on bigger ticket items, like this cult-favorite concealer stick that Jennifer Garner “loves” for covering up discoloration. Nearing $70, you can save up to $12 when purchasing this product during Sephora’s 2024 Beauty Insider Sale.

Shop Now Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick sephora.com $61.00

Restorative Treatment Mask

Dealing with dry hair? Halle Berry called Virtue’s strengthening treatment her “favorite hair conditioner” in an Instagram roundup of her favorite products. Perfect for restoring damage, this baobab seed oil and keratin-enriched mask claims to leave strands feeling silky-soft in as little as three minutes.

Shop Now Restorative Treatment Mask sephora.com $28.90

Drying Lotion

Pesky pimples getting you down? Reach for this celeb-approved acne solution from Mario Badescu, included in the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Heidi Klum, Khloe Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow all endorse the brand’s Drying Lotion to treat blemishes.

Shop Now Drying Lotion sephora.com $15.30

Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation

If you hate the cakey feeling of traditional foundation but still want some coverage this summer, give the ILIA Super Serum a try. So many celebs swear by this silky soft skin tint: Paulina Porizkova, Miranda Kerr, Hilary Swank, and Kate Hudson, just to name a few. Joni Mitchell even wore it during her legendary performance at the 2024 Grammy awards. The best part? It doubles as sunscreen with SPF 40 protection.

Shop Now Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation sephora.com $40.80

Squalane + Amino Aloe Cleanser

Beloved actress Reese Witherspoon is a huge fan of Biossance, including this squalane and amino acid cleanser. According to the star, it's the first step in her skincare routine to remove makeup and impurities without drying out her skin. Afterwards, she'll follow it up with more Biossance products like the brand’s best-selling Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream and Squalane + Omega Moisturizer, also discounted during Sephora's sale.

Shop Now Squalane + Amino Aloe Cleanser sephora.com $23.80

Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara

Supermodel Twiggy’s eyelashes are nothing short of iconic, and you can recreate her signature look with this on-sale product. “I love the Pillow Talk Push Up lashes Mascara, and the new shade Dream Pop is my favorite!” Twiggy told People in 2022. The deep burgundy-brown shade looks stunning against so many eye colors, but you can also shop the Pillow Talk mascara in classic black.

Shop Now Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara sephora.com $24.65

Great Skin Instant Glow Serum

And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker achieved a radiant complexion for her show’s season 2 premiere thanks to Merit Beauty’s Instant Glow Serum. Parker’s makeup artist, Elaine Offers, shared on Instagram that she uses a variety of Merit products for Parker’s on-screen glam, including this hydrating niacinamide and hyaluronic acid-infused serum to prep the actress’s skin.

Shop Now Great Skin Instant Glow Serum sephora.com $32.30

PITERA Facial Treatment Mask Twin Pack

Aside from her roles in so many of our favorite films, Kate Hudson is famous for her flawless complexion—and she counts SK-II’s sheet masks as one of her skincare essentials. “I live for a sheet mask,” she told Prevention in a 2022 interview, citing the hydrating facial treatment as her go-to. Shop it on sale during the Sephora spring savings event.

Shop Now PITERA Facial Treatment Mask Twin Pack sephora.com $25.50

Translucent Crystal Light Reflecting Setting Powder

The secret to Paulina Porizkova’s supermodel skin? In an Instagram video, the 58-year-old shared her daily makeup routine, which included this translucent setting powder from NARS. After using ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint, Porizkova applies the powder with a fluffy brush “to avoid cakiness.”

Shop Now Translucent Crystal Light Reflecting Setting Powder sephora.com $34.00

GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum

Brooke Shields has arguably the most beloved brows in Hollywood, and she uses this viral serum to maintain them. The actress took to Instagram to share her brow routine, revealing in her comments that she used GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum to keep her brows full and bushy after pregnancy. While it’s technically meant for eyelashes, the serum can double as an eyebrow-enhancing hack.

Shop Now GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum sephora.com $57.80

C. E.O. Afterglow Vitamin C Moisturizer

The Sephora sale is a great time to save on pricier products, like splurge-worthy skincare brand, Sunday Riley. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards raves about this vitamin C-infused moisturizer. “Vitamin C is such an important product to put on your face...You will notice an immediate difference,” she said during an Amazon livestream.

Shop Now C. E.O. Afterglow Vitamin C Moisturizer sephora.com $55.25

Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops

Keep your summer glow going year-round with St. Tropez’s tanning drops, a favorite of supermodel Ashley Graham. She shared all about her “obsession” with the product in an Instagram reel. Not only does the product give your face a natural-looking tan, but it also offers skincare benefits thanks to an infusion of niacinamide and vitamin E.

Shop Now Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops sephora.com $35.70

Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil

Are you desperate to learn how Eva Longoria maintains her enviable skin? The actress told Glamour last year that she washes her face at night with Kiehl's Midnight Recovery cleanser. The lightweight cleansing oil claims to gently removes oil, debris and makeup to leave your skin feeling refreshed.

Shop Now Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil sephora.com $32.30

Six-in-One Styler

Halle Berry isn’t the only famous fan of Virtue hair care. Jennifer Garner also adores by the brand, specifically its six-in-one styling cream. In an Instagram video, the actress shared that she uses the product post-shower “for texture and protection from the elements.” Other benefits include adding softness and shine while shielding hair from heat.

Shop Now Six-in-One Styler sephora.com $30.60

