Psst: Bobbi Brown’s Go-To Sunscreen Is Up to 20% Off Right Now
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
Spring cleaning season is in full swing, and your home and wardrobe likely aren’t the only things that could use a refresh. Sephora’s 2024 Beauty Insider Sale comes at the perfect time to streamline your beauty routine for warmer days ahead, and so many celebrity-approved beauty products are included in the savings. Now through Monday, April 15, Sephora Insiders can start saving on hundreds of coveted skincare, makeup, and hair care products—just use code YAYSAVE at checkout.
To find the best deals worth shopping from Sephora’s savings event, we’re looking to our favorite celebrities for inspiration. If you plan on soaking up the sun all season long, shop Heidi Klum’s go-to SPF moisturizer—the Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor from Rihanna’s skincare line. Want the secret to supermodel makeup? British star Twiggy swears by the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk mascara for her iconic lashes. And to achieve Jennifer Garner’s voluminous waves, add the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler to your cart while it’s marked down for the Beauty Insider Sale.
Not a Sephora Insider? No problem! You can sign up for free on Sephora’s website and receive immediate access to the sale. Plus, your membership also includes other exclusive perks like free birthday gifts, free standard shipping, point multiplier events, and more. The more you spend throughout the year, the more you save during seasonal sales—Insiders can get up to 20% off right now. Find the full breakdown below:
Sephora Rouge members: save 20% off starting Friday, April 5
Sephora VIB members: save 15% off, starting Tuesday, April 9
Sephora Insiders: save 10% off, starting Tuesday, April 9
All tiers: save 30% off all Sephora Collection products from Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 15
Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask has garnered a viral status for its moisturizing ingredients and deeply hydrating sensation, but did you know that celebrities swear by it, too? Kelly Ripa told Glamour in 2022 that the mask keeps her lips “nice and juicy,” and Kate Hudson, Nina Dobrev, Brooke Shields, and Sydney Sweeney also rely on this treatment to keep their pouts looking pretty.
Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
As the weather gets warmer and you spend more time outdoors, adding a sunscreen to your routine is all the more important. Bobbi Brown is a fan of all things Supergoop! and wrote in her makeup tips for a summer, sun-safe beauty routine, that she recommended this product for skin protection.
Hydra Vizor Face Moisturizer SPF 30
You should be wearing sunscreen year-round, but impending sunny days make now a great time to try out some new SPF products—like this Heidi Klum-recommended moisturizer from Fenty Beauty. The supermodel and TV personality wore this Hydra Vizor moisturizer to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to “smooth and hydrate [her] complexion before makeup,” per her makeup artist.
Vital Skin Full Coverage Foundation and Concealer Stick
A sale is the perfect time to stock up on bigger ticket items, like this cult-favorite concealer stick that Jennifer Garner “loves” for covering up discoloration. Nearing $70, you can save up to $12 when purchasing this product during Sephora’s 2024 Beauty Insider Sale.
Restorative Treatment Mask
Dealing with dry hair? Halle Berry called Virtue’s strengthening treatment her “favorite hair conditioner” in an Instagram roundup of her favorite products. Perfect for restoring damage, this baobab seed oil and keratin-enriched mask claims to leave strands feeling silky-soft in as little as three minutes.
Drying Lotion
Pesky pimples getting you down? Reach for this celeb-approved acne solution from Mario Badescu, included in the Sephora Beauty Insider Sale. Celebs like Jennifer Aniston, Heidi Klum, Khloe Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow all endorse the brand’s Drying Lotion to treat blemishes.
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation
If you hate the cakey feeling of traditional foundation but still want some coverage this summer, give the ILIA Super Serum a try. So many celebs swear by this silky soft skin tint: Paulina Porizkova, Miranda Kerr, Hilary Swank, and Kate Hudson, just to name a few. Joni Mitchell even wore it during her legendary performance at the 2024 Grammy awards. The best part? It doubles as sunscreen with SPF 40 protection.
Squalane + Amino Aloe Cleanser
Beloved actress Reese Witherspoon is a huge fan of Biossance, including this squalane and amino acid cleanser. According to the star, it's the first step in her skincare routine to remove makeup and impurities without drying out her skin. Afterwards, she'll follow it up with more Biossance products like the brand’s best-selling Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream and Squalane + Omega Moisturizer, also discounted during Sephora's sale.
Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara
Supermodel Twiggy’s eyelashes are nothing short of iconic, and you can recreate her signature look with this on-sale product. “I love the Pillow Talk Push Up lashes Mascara, and the new shade Dream Pop is my favorite!” Twiggy told People in 2022. The deep burgundy-brown shade looks stunning against so many eye colors, but you can also shop the Pillow Talk mascara in classic black.
Great Skin Instant Glow Serum
And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker achieved a radiant complexion for her show’s season 2 premiere thanks to Merit Beauty’s Instant Glow Serum. Parker’s makeup artist, Elaine Offers, shared on Instagram that she uses a variety of Merit products for Parker’s on-screen glam, including this hydrating niacinamide and hyaluronic acid-infused serum to prep the actress’s skin.
PITERA Facial Treatment Mask Twin Pack
Aside from her roles in so many of our favorite films, Kate Hudson is famous for her flawless complexion—and she counts SK-II’s sheet masks as one of her skincare essentials. “I live for a sheet mask,” she told Prevention in a 2022 interview, citing the hydrating facial treatment as her go-to. Shop it on sale during the Sephora spring savings event.
Translucent Crystal Light Reflecting Setting Powder
The secret to Paulina Porizkova’s supermodel skin? In an Instagram video, the 58-year-old shared her daily makeup routine, which included this translucent setting powder from NARS. After using ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint, Porizkova applies the powder with a fluffy brush “to avoid cakiness.”
GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum
Brooke Shields has arguably the most beloved brows in Hollywood, and she uses this viral serum to maintain them. The actress took to Instagram to share her brow routine, revealing in her comments that she used GrandeLASH Enhancing Serum to keep her brows full and bushy after pregnancy. While it’s technically meant for eyelashes, the serum can double as an eyebrow-enhancing hack.
C. E.O. Afterglow Vitamin C Moisturizer
The Sephora sale is a great time to save on pricier products, like splurge-worthy skincare brand, Sunday Riley. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards raves about this vitamin C-infused moisturizer. “Vitamin C is such an important product to put on your face...You will notice an immediate difference,” she said during an Amazon livestream.
Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops
Keep your summer glow going year-round with St. Tropez’s tanning drops, a favorite of supermodel Ashley Graham. She shared all about her “obsession” with the product in an Instagram reel. Not only does the product give your face a natural-looking tan, but it also offers skincare benefits thanks to an infusion of niacinamide and vitamin E.
Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil
Are you desperate to learn how Eva Longoria maintains her enviable skin? The actress told Glamour last year that she washes her face at night with Kiehl's Midnight Recovery cleanser. The lightweight cleansing oil claims to gently removes oil, debris and makeup to leave your skin feeling refreshed.
Six-in-One Styler
Halle Berry isn’t the only famous fan of Virtue hair care. Jennifer Garner also adores by the brand, specifically its six-in-one styling cream. In an Instagram video, the actress shared that she uses the product post-shower “for texture and protection from the elements.” Other benefits include adding softness and shine while shielding hair from heat.
