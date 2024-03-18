Podiatrists Say These Are the Best 13 Orthopedic Shoes for Women



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your feet bear the biggest load of any extremities. As such, it’s important to show them a little extra love and support—and wearing orthopedic shoes is one of the simplest way to do that. If you’re looking to purchase a pair, who better to provide recommendations for the best orthopedic shoes than podiatrists (aka foot doctors)? Orthopedic shoes help provide comfort and pain relief to your feet, usually through additional cushioning. They may also help increase your blood flow and give added support to your feet.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women at a Glance

Best overall: Klaw 528 — $148

Best for walking: Hoka Clifton 9 — $145

Best for running: Brooks Ghost Max — $150

Best for trails: Brooks Catamount 2 — $110, originally $170

Best for standing all day: Dr. Comfort Grace — $112, originally $160

Best for arch support: Drew Athena — $120, originally $165

Most versatile: Hoka Transport — $140

Best for inserts: New Balance 940v4 — $200

Best casual sneaker: Alo x 01 Classic — $185

Best sandal: Vionic Modesto Fatform Lug Sandal — $130

Best slip-on: Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2 — $90

Best slippers: The Cloudies Cozy Classic — $50, originally $60

“When you’re walking, your shoe takes four times the force in body weight,” says Dana Canuso, DPM, podiatrist and founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet. “So if you weigh 200 pounds, your shoes are taking on 800 pounds in terms of force,” she adds. That makes wearing orthopedic shoes so much more important.

Below, we talked to Dr. Canuso and two other podiatrists about what to look for (and what to avoid!) when shopping for orthopedic shoes as well as

What to Look for in Orthopedic Shoes for Women, According to Podiatrists

Arch support

Podiatrists agree that arch support is the single most important thing to look for when you’re shopping for orthopedic shoes—whether that’s sneakers, sandals, or wedges. “You can’t have an orthopedic shoe that is flat. That’s kind of counterintuitive,” says Dr. Canuso.

But you also don’t want an arch that’s too high, especially if you’re hoping to use an insert (more on this later). Ideally, you want the arch of the shoe to match the natural arch of your foot.

Lightweight

Another crucial component of orthopedic shoes is how much they weigh. “You want to get something more lightweight because heavier shoes can lead to issues when you’re walking,” says Dr. Canuso. Try to shoot for less than 12 ounces if you can.

Room for inserts

Not everyone is going to use an insert along with their orthopedic shoes. However, if you know you will, podiatrist Bruce Pinker, DPM, founder of Progressive Foot Care, says you need to keep that in mind when you’re shopping for orthopedic shoes. Read: Make sure that you’re going to have enough space in the shoe for your insert.

What to Avoid in Orthopedic Shoes, According to Podiatrists

Shoes that are too flexible

For a shoe to qualify as orthopedic, you shouldn’t be able to twist it or bend it in half. “It should have a structure that can’t be changed,” says Dr. Canuso. “That’s what prevents your arches from falling in and putting too much pressure in one spot over another.”

If you are able to fold or bend a given pair of shoes, you should know that “these are factors that show a lack of support and stability,” says board-certified podiatrist Doug Tumen, DPM, FACFAS, who is the author of Ask the Foot Doctor.

Shoes with pointy toes

Dr. Tumen also says to avoid narrow or pointy-toed shoes, as these can can cause toe pain and pinching of nerves as well as aggravate bunions. He recommends seeking shoes that offer shock absorption and avoiding thin-soled shoes.

Shoes with high heels

Because the point of orthopedic shoes is to provide support to your whole foot, podiatrists don’t recommend wearing high heels—which put a lot of strain on the front and arch of your foot. “Women should avoid shoes that have heels higher than two and a half inches,” says Dr. Pinker.

Experts in This Article

Bruce Pinker, DPM: podiatrist and founder of Progressive Foot Care

Doug Tumen, DPM, FACFAS: board-certified podiatrist and the author of Ask the Foot Doctor

Dana Canuso, DPM: podiatrist and founder of Dr. Canuso Skincare for Feet

Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST OVERALL

Klaw 528

Buy Now $148

I was recently at a music festival where I walked and stood for more than 10 hours—and the Klaw 528 kept my feet feeling good. The unmatched arch support paired with the deep heel cup helped make it so that I had the ultimate comfort. What’s more is that these shoes are super lightweight, so I barely felt them on my feet.

These shoes are the best overall pick because they were made alongside a board-certified podiatrist. I also love that there is a removable insert in the Klaw 528. This means that if it’s not comfortable for your foot, you can take it out and place a customized insert that’s a better fit for you. This sneaker is also accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) as supporting foot health.

I will say, however, that there are two main things I didn’t love about these shoes. Firstly, the leather isn’t super breathable. That wasn’t an issue at the festival since it was a colder day. However, I also found that they’re a bit hard to style. Unless you have the perfect outfit, these shoes may come across as a bit unstylish.

Klaw 528s are currently out of stock in some colors and sizes, but you can find them in this Heliz White/Grey colorway in all sizes. If you don’t see the color/size combo you want on their site, keep checking back as the brand refreshes its inventory frequently.

Pros:

Very comfortable

Designed in conjunction with a podiatrist

Tons of arch support

Extremely lightweight

APMA accepted

Cons:

Leather isn’t super breathable

Can be hard to style

Sizes: 6-11, in half sizes and two widths

Colorways: 7

Heel-to-toe drop: 7mm

Weight: 11 oz.

BEST FOR WALKING

Hoka Clifton 9

Buy Now $145

An orthopedic shoe Dr. Canuso loves is the Hoka Clifton 9, especially for walking. Weighing in at a mere 7.3 ounces, this pick is even more lightweight than the above Klaw option. From trying them myself—for running, walking, and traveling—I can attest that the Hoka Clifton 9 is highly breathable. It also provides great stability and has a wonderful outsole that’s sure to give you the traction you need when you’re walking.

Like the Klaw, the Clifton 9 is also APMA-accepted—which basically means podiatrists stand behind this shoe for foot health. Since this shoe isn’t made with leather or any other animal byproducts, it’s fully vegan. Additionally, it’s made up of many recycled materials—including the upper mesh as well as the collar and tongue lining.

One thing about these sneakers, though, is that they’re not particularly chic. They’re definitely more in the athleisure camp, but that may not be a bad thing for everyone.

Pros:

Highly breathable

Provides fantastic stability

Outsole gives you great traction

APMA accepted

Vegan

Cons:

More of a sports shoe

Sizes: 5-12, in regular and wide width

Colorways: 15 core colorways and 6 seasonal colorways

Heel-to-toe drop: 5mm

Weight: 7.3 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST FOR RUNNING

Brooks Ghost Max

Buy Now $150

One of the main reasons that people love Hoka is their unparalleled shock absorption, which is largely due to the shoes’ comically large soles (aka their max cushioning). As its name indicates, these kicks from Brooks also feature max cushioning—and I absolutely adore them. The Ghost Max is an update to the classic and ever-so-popular Brooks Ghost, which Jennifer Garner swears by. Plus, they’re also accepted by the APMA.

The standout quality of the Brooks Ghost Max, to me, is that the sneakers are available in three different widths: regular, wide, and extra wide. In fact, these are the best orthopedic shoes for running because they provide more foot width options than other shoes on this list. What’s more is that the inserts are also removable here, so you can customize the shoe even more. They’re also not super bulky, so they’re easy to wear with most casual and athlesiure looks.

Frankly, I didn’t find much wrong with this shoe. If I had to point out something, I’d say that they’re not super bouncy even though they do absorb a lot of the shock.

Pros:

Lightweight

Max cushioning

Removable insole

Available in three widths

APMA accepted

Cons:

Not a lot of bounce

Sizes: 6-12, in half sizes and three widths

Colorways: 9

Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm

Weight: 9 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST FOR TRAILS

Brooks Catamount 2

Buy Now $110

We selected the Brooks Catamount 2 as the best orthopedic shoes for trails and trail running because of the amazing traction offered by the sole. Additionally, its grip gives you confidence in every stride—uphill or downhill—and it has light yet responsive cushioning. We also love that this shoe helps us feel stable on the trail, which is thanks to its neutral sole.

But if you’re looking for a trail shoe that allows you to log tons of miles in one go, this is definitely not the shoe for you. I ran three miles in this shoe and started to feel the shock on my knees and ankles.

Pros:

Great traction

Lightweight

Responsive cushioning

Cons:

Only available in one width

Not the best for long distances

Sizes: 5-12, in half sizes

Colorways: 4

Heel-to-toe drop: 6mm

Weight: 8.6 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST FOR STANDING ALL DAY

Dr. Comfort Grace

Buy Now $120

Dr. Tumen stands by Dr. Comfort sneakers and says he frequently recommends them to his patients. This particular model is recommended for women who have poor circulation, diabetes, or a foot deformity—like hammer toes, calluses, and corns. We awarded it as the best for standing all day, though, because it has a firm heel counter, which provides extra support to your feet.

It also has reduced seam lines, so it irritates your feel less. This shoe does come with an insert, but it’s removable. If you take it out, you get an additional 3/16” to accommodate your own inserts. Lastly, we like that this sneaker is available in medium, wide, and extra wide widths.



The only note we have for this sneaker is that we wish its laces were easier to use. Since they’re tucked into the sneaker, it’s kind of difficult to tighten them.

Pros:

Comes with a removable insert

Provides a lot of support

Available in three widths

Cons:

Laces are tricky to tighten

Sizes: 4-12, in half sizes and three widths

Colorways: 4

Heel-to-toe drop: N/A

Weight: N/A

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST FOR ARCH SUPPORT

Drew Athena

Buy Now $150

Dr. Tumen and Dr. Pinker both recommend the brand Drew for great orthopedic shoes. We picked the Drew Athena because it’s equipped with a Plus Fitting System, which means it comes with two removable inserts. You can choose to leave the inserts for general arch support or remove them and add your own prescribed inserts or orthotics. These are also extremely comfortable because they have a foam-padded tongue and collar that engulfs the lower part of your ankle.

These shoes are also very lightweight, which is great for all-day comfort. Since these shoes are available in a whopping five widths (narrow, medium, wide, wide wide, and extra wide), they’re also extra supportive for the arch of your foot. The last callout here is that the outsoles are also great for arch support since they are made of a bouncy rubber.

Drew Athena shoes are so popular they’re almost totally out of stock on the brand’s website, but they’re available on Amazon with some limitations on color and sizes, but you can find them in this cute white-and-blue combo in most sizes.

Pros:

Comes with two removable inserts

Foam-padded tongue and collar

Available in five widths

Cons:

A bit pricey

Sizes: 5-12, in half sizes and five widths

Colorways: 3

Heel-to-toe drop: N/A

Weight: N/A

Heel height: 1.25 inches

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

MOST VERSATILE

Hoka Transport

Buy Now $150

Another APMA-accepted shoe is the Hoka Transport, which is easily one of the best orthopedic shoes for women—and it’s made of tons of recycled materials. I also have these and have tested them for months, loving them more and more each time.

They’re hands down the ideal pick for the most versatile orthopedic shoe because they’re great for hiking, walking, and as a super stylish lifestyle shoe. I’ve worn them for long treks, on rocky and technical hikes, and also to farmer’s markets. Read: they’re equal parts comfortable and fashionable.

Also, it’s not recommended to run in these sneakers, but I’ve found that I can log a mile if these are the only shoes I have with me. However, if you want a shoe that’s meant for running, I’d go with the Brooks Ghost Max mentioned above.

Pros:

Great for hiking, walking, and everyday wear

Made of recycled materials

Easy-to-adjust toggle laces

APMA accepted

Cons:

Not great for long-distance running

Sizes: 5-11, half sizes

Colorways: 7

Heel-to-toe drop: 5mm

Weight: 9.1 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST FOR INSERTS

New Balance 990v6

Buy Now $200

Dr. Canuso recommends New Balance sneakers to her patients who want to add their own inserts to comfy sneakers. This is, in part, because there are an astounding four different widths—including narrow, standard, wide, and extra wide. This is also a great pick as an orthopedic shoe because it’s got durable polyurethane along the rim, which helps provide all-day support. One reviewer said that these shoes are “chic and comfortable,” which is—if you ask me—a rave review. And they’re also super safe, since they have reflective accents.

Another reviewer, however, noted that they wish they’d “gotten a half size smaller,” as the sneakers run a little big.

Pros:

Stylish and comfortable

Available in four widths

Reflective accents

Cons:

Run big (get half a size smaller)

Sizes: 5-12, half sizes and four widths

Colorways: 3

Heel-to-toe drop: 12mm

Weight: 10.5 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST CASUAL

Alo Yoga, Alo x 01 Classic

Buy Now $185

With no exaggeration, the Alo x 01 Classic has become my all-time favorite casual sneaker. It’s wildly comfortable and designed to be a great recovery shoe. It’s also cruelty-free since it’s made of vegan leather and sustainable since it’s composed of recycled materials. I’ve also noticed immense support for my ankles, which comes from the extra padded collar. These add a streetwear flair to any outfit and are also super comfortable to walk in as well as to travel in.

One thing to note about this sneaker, though, is that it’s not as lightweight as you might think. After a few hours, you definitely feel these weighing you down a bit. Also, it comes in three colorways and is in stock in most sizes, but not all.

Pros:

Vegan

Sustainable

Extremely comfortable

Great recovery shoe

Large array of sizes

Cons:

Not the most lightweight

Sizes: 5-16.5, half sizes

Colorways: 3

Heel-to-toe drop: N/A

Weight: N/A

Sole height: 1.75 inches

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST SANDAL

Vionic Modesto Flatform Lug Sandal

Buy Now $130

Dr. Canuso loves a Vionic sandal. We picked the Modesto Fatform Lug Sandal as the best in this category because it provides stellar arch support while looking ever so stylish. The heel height is about two inches and the platform is 1.25 inches, so there’s definitely tons of support there, too. The footbed is also quite cushioned and the soles are slightly elevated, meaning that the midsole comes up a little from the ground for added arch support.

All of that said, folks have noted a downside to this sandal from an aesthetic perspective. Namely, the leather on these sandals tend to scuff easily.

Pros:

APMA accepted

Ultra comfortable

Lightweight

Cons:

Easily scuff

Sizes: 5-11, half sizes

Colorways: 2

Heel height: 2 inches

Platform height: 1.25 inches

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST SLIP-ONS

Hoka Ora Recovery Shoe 2

Buy Now $90

At 5.4 oz., these are the lightest shoes on this list and they’re also 100 percent vegan. Even more impressive is that they feature memory foam in the heel, offering superior comfort to the bottom of your feet. They’re also highly breathable because the shoe’s upper is made of mesh. This shoe provides neutral stability and plush cushioning for a smooth and comfy stride. That’s precisely why we picked these as the best slip-on orthopedic shoes for women.

The only thing we can really knock these shoes for is that they aren’t the most stylish sneakers. However they’re only available (in every size) in this Oat Milk/White colorway, which honestly is pretty cute.

Pros:

Vegan

Breathable

Memory foam heel

Cons:

Not classically stylish

Sizes: 5-11

Colorways: 5

Heel-to-toe drop: 5mm

Weight: 5.4 oz.

12 Best Orthopedic Shoes for Women, Podiatrist-Approved 2024

BEST SLIPPERS

The Cloudies Original

$30 $70 57% off

Buy Now

The Cloudies Original slipper is out of this world. It’s ultra soft, shock-resistant, ultra comfortable and ergonomically designed to help relieve pain from your feet, knees, hips, ankles and back. They’re made of flexible, breathable EVA and feature an anti-slip sole, so you can wear them by the pool or while gardening, for instance, and enjoy ample traction. These slippers are also quite wide, so if your feet often swell, these would be perfect for you.

Bonus points for the fact that they’re on sale for more than 50 percent off. Cloudies Originals have a specific chunky look that’s not for everyone, but for those of you who dig it, it’s the perfect slide to take you into spring and summer.

Pros:

Provide support for your whole foot

Trendy chunky silhouette

Lots of fun color options

Cons:

Some don’t prefer the chunky look

Sizes: 4-11

Colorways: 7

Platform: 4.5cm

Outsole: EVA

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.