'Tastes like it came off my outdoor grill': Grab the indoor Ninja Sizzle for just $79 — plus other hot deals of the day
Wake up and smell the savings! It's a new day with new ways to save — if you know where to look. We've done the legwork and found the best deals worth shopping now. Today you can score a Ninja Sizzle indoor grill for a low $79 and a handheld vacuum for whopping 80% off — just $31! Plus we have Mother's Day picks aplenty, including a blissful Barefoot Dreams throw for $48 and aromatherapy shower steamers for just over $1 a pop! Keep scrolling and get your spring shopping on.
Ninja Sizzle Smokeless Indoor Grill$79$99Save $20
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Stripe Throw Blanket$48$145Save $97
Morento Air Purifier$77$160Save $83 with coupon
Drecell Handheld Vacuum$31$170Save $139 with coupon
Hexclad 12-Inch Hybrid BBQ Grill Pan$110$159Save $49
Pura D'or Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner$32$40Save $8
Black & Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven$40$60Save $20
Renpho Eye Massager$52$130Save $78
Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy, 15-Pack$20$30Save $10
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$240$330Save $90
Grill up burgers rain or shine with this $79 indoor Ninja (down from $99). The family-size 14-inch grill top is large enough to feed the whole crew, but small enough to tuck away. This thing reaches temps of up to 500*F and gives your meats and veggies the grill marks you crave. The nonstick grill plate is removable for easy cleanup and the mesh lid is dishwasher safe.
"Amazing indoor grill, I use it every day," raved one five-star fan. "This is honestly my greatest kitchen gadget purchase I've ever made, it requires no oil when cooking and tastes just like it came off of my outdoor grill."
Another shared: "Cooks very well! Definitely a big step up from a Foreman. Does a great job of keeping smoke down when cooking meats."
A Barefoot Dreams throw blanket is like a big hug that's always ready — such a thoughtful gift idea for Mom. Right now the pretty striped styles are a wild 66% off. Grab one in her preferred color for just $48 and your Mother’s Day shopping is wrap!
“What's not to love?” wrote one fan. “Bought this blanket on sale and would buy 10 more. My family fights over it regularly becuase it's so light, but warm, so soft and buttery... It's the best thing I've purchased in a while.”
Suck the gunk out of the air before you breathe it with this majorly marked-down, large-capacity purifier — currently at the lowest price on record. The 1,076-square-foot capacity machine features double inlets (front and rear) to catch pollen, dust, dander, odors and more. There are four speeds and three timer settings.
One "very happy" five-star fan wrote: "My family and I live in Louisville, Kentucky, a city ranked as one of the worst to live in for allergy sufferers. We have ours set to automatically monitor the air and change fan speed when needed. ... Most of the time we can't hear it running, but if we burn something on the stove, open windows or do anything that puts contaminants in the air, the fan will speed up and clean the air quickly. ... Over the years we've tried several purifiers ... but this has made the biggest improvement."
Wave this wand around your car, home or office and watch the dirt, crumbs and pet hair disappear. At just over a pound, the vac feels like virtually nothing, but sucks it all up with ease. The crevice nozzle helps it fit into tight spots and the built-in LED illuminates up the dark ones. Two HEPA filters are included.
"Perfect little vacuum to keep in the car!" said one five-star shopper. "It’s powerful enough to get all the crumbs and dust and small enough to keep in the back seat pocket for easy access. Love the little attachment to help reach between the seats."
If you're thinking of getting her a cooking-related gift this Mother's Day, make sure it's not a flash in the pan. We've found a keeper from Gordan Ramsay-approved Hexclad: The perforated grill pan, down to just $110 (was $159), lets you gently sear veggies and seafood over an open flame. And it's thankfully dishwasher safe!
"Great for BBQ," said one five-star fan. "We previously purchased the skillet set, the pan set and the griddle and liked them all, so when I saw this, I wanted it. It has not disappointed! I have barbecued strips of teriyaki-marinated beef at high heat as well as vegetables. It is like a wok with holes in it. It cleans up easily, unlike another grill pan I used to use."
Thinning hair? Get to the root of the problem with this No. 1 bestselling biotin shampoo and conditioner set. The aloe-vera-based formula is rich with organic ingredients and works to reduce breakage, thus reducing thinning. No parabens, sulfates, artificial preservatives or harsh chemicals to see here, just pure plant-based goodness, made in the USA.
"Will never use another shampoo/conditioner," vowed one superfan. "I’m a 52-year-old with 52-year-old hair that is dry and brittle. I wear it long as I have for decades but this last year my hair has been thinning and breaking like crazy and I’ve gotten scared. I was losing clumps everyday when I comb my hair. ... I love this stuff. I’ve been using it for over a month now and I’m even more impressed. I no longer have to use extra conditioning treatments for my hair. I literally wash and condition in the shower. Squeeze dry and leave it. No need to even comb after my shower. I’m losing 2-3 hairs total a day. ... My hair is no longer frizzy and damaged-looking. At 52 I have the best hair of my life."
Scale back the number of appliances cramming your kitchen with one clever upgrade. The Black & Decker Crisp 'N Bake — currently on sale for $20 off — can air fry (without all the fat), toast, bake, broil and warm. The countertop hero is roomy enough to fit a 9-inch pizza! The controls are simple and clear.
One impressed shopper wrote, "I was really just looking for a good toaster oven, for toast and heating up small portions. I am so pleasantly surprised at how great this little oven is. It does great toast, but so much more! The air fry function is amazing. I am making delicious home made French fries, baked meatballs, chicken nuggets, etc. I have baked brownies, apple crisps, muffins, cookies. It comes with a great recipe book. Another great feature is the outside of the oven does not get super hot while food is cooking. It is very compact but surprisingly cooks pretty big portions. Also, it's very easy to clean."
If it's TLC she needs this Mother's Day, spoil her with the heated eye massager that reviewers swear by for better sleep and migraine relief. The fan fave with 15,700+ five-star reviews is an incredible 60% off at Amazon right now. There's even an option to play soothing sounds or music via Bluetooth as the warm compress and temple massage work their magic.
"Sweet relief!" raved one shopper. "I received this product on a day when I was having a massive migraine. Not only did it provide relief, but it relaxed me to the point I could fall asleep. If I'd complain about anything, it would be a lack of control on the pressure intensity. In spite of that, still a five-star product."
Another blissful gift idea for Mom (and you): These lavender aromatherapy bombs turn any shower into a spa treatment — and they're down to just over $1 a pop. Simply place the puck onto the floor just outside the stream of water and let the scent relax you.
"Smells so good!" exclaimed one of the 9,300 five-star fans. "I LOVE these shower scents. They make me feel like I have a little peace for myself and make me feel a little pampered as a full-time working mom of three. I have them on auto-ship and use them almost every shower."
A stand mixer is every baker's bestie, whether you're Great British Bakeoff worthy or more at the Nailed It level. We've found a sweet one for $90 off. The 10-speed KitchenAid can whisk batters, whip creams and knead doughs better than human hands. As for the capacity, this 4.5-quart bowl can mix up to eight dozen cookies! Wire whip, paddle and dough-hook attachments are included.
This beauty has earned an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. One devotee wrote, "My first KitchenAid mixer lasted 28 years. Yes. That is the truth. That is why I purchased another one just like my first one. Head tilt is the best. I'm a hobby baker and I bake two to three times a week. The KitchenAid is strong enough to mix bread dough and fast enough to whip up a creamy dessert.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.