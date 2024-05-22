If Palm Beach seems crowded this Memorial Day weekend, you can thank this magazine

As the sticky days of South Florida's summer approach, Palm Beach traditionally becomes a bit empty as its seasonal residents and visitors decamp for cooler locations.

Locals could see more visitors this weekend, if readers take the advice of Vogue, which last month included Palm Beach on its list of "8 of the Best Destinations to Travel to This Memorial Day Weekend."

The town joined fellow destinations that included The Hamptons, the French Riviera, Capri, St. Barts, Antigua, Napa Valley and Nantucket.

In its pitch for Palm Beach, Vogue cited "the spirit of Slim Aarons and the original jetset" and encouraged visitors to lunch like the socialites who packed the island in colorful garb in the 1960s and 1970s — perhaps like those from the recent Apple TV+ series "Palm Royale," which drew international attention to the ladies of the island's society world in 1969.

Le Bilboquet owner Philippe Delgrange told Vogue that the modern-day Pucci-clad socialites are the "gluten-free bread and butter" of the Worth Avenue dining establishment.

Women dress for lunch, take their time over salads and small plates, sip wine as they shop in Palm Beach's high-end stores and then partake in some physical activity — Vogue suggests golf, swimming or tennis — before dressing for drinks and dinner, the magazine said.

In addition to Le Bilboquet, the magazine refers potential ladies-who-lunch to Café Boulud, La Goulue, Florie’s, Pizza al Fresco and Swifty’s.

Style and beauty icon and Palm Beacher Aerin Lauder told Vogue that Palm Beach is a special destination with plenty to see and do.

"Palm Beach is the perfect mix of old and new," she told Vogue. "I am inspired by the new generation that is moving to Palm Beach, but there is still a clear sense of heritage and tradition that has never changed."

Lauder is the granddaughter of the late Estée Lauder, the founder of the Estée Lauder Cos. and herself a longtime Palm Beacher. Aerin Lauder's passion for the heritage and tradition of Palm Beach is reflected in her home, the restoration of which earned her and husband Eric Zinterhofer the 2023 Ballinger Award from the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach.

Vogue encourages visitors to see Whitehall — the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum — and The Breakers Palm Beach, both examples of Gilded Age architecture. The publication also included a nod to Worth Avenue's vias, which feature Mediterranean-revival architecture introduced to Palm Beach by the famed Addison Mizner.

For a modern touch, Vogue included the Royal Poinciana Plaza.

Those who come to Palm Beach for Memorial Day weekend should stay at The Colony Hotel, Vogue said, pointing to its recent renovation, amenities including Tracy Anderson fitness classes, and the new Goop villa designed with Gwyneth Paltrow and Ronen Lev.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at kwebb@pbdailynews.com. Subscribe today to support our journalism.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: If Palm Beach seems crowded this Memorial Day, thank Vogue