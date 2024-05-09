Operation Fresh Start volunteers to spring clean in neighborhoods Saturday

You know it's spring when the birds are singing, flowers are blooming and Operation Fresh Start is launching a neighborhood cleanup.

Volunteers will show up to spruce up designated neighborhoods from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Rev. Angus Thompson, pastor of New Jerusalem Church, said. They'll break for lunch at noon at New Jerusalem.

Among them will be members of the Air Force, Army and Navy, members of New Jerusalem and Shiloh Baptist Church and students, including from Hirschi.

Operation Fresh Start volunteers Tonette Williams, right, and Jamal Buckery take part in neighborhood revitalization efforts May 6, 2023.

Thompson said Operation Fresh Start organizers are happy that young people will have an opportunity to help senior citizens in the designated neighborhoods.

“We think it’s therapeutic for both the young and the old," he said. "We pray the young people will come away from this experience the better. They’ll find out there are a lot of senior citizens who would love to have their assistance.”

If you're interested in lending a hand with a rake, a paintbrush or another appropriate implement in it, call New Jerusalem Church at 940-767-2067 and ask for Johnnie Williams.

If they have lawnmowers or trailers to use for the revitalization efforts, someone will be at the church at 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning to direct them. In any case, bring gloves and a rake if you have it.

The designated neighborhoods for Saturday's spring cleanup are the Kemp Addition, East and West Lynwood, and areas around Hirschi High School and Booker T. Washington Elementary School, he said.

As for the schoolchildren volunteering, Operation Fresh Start organizers want residents to be aware the kids are not allowed to go inside of a home although servicemembers might, Thompson said.

The students volunteers should wear closed-in shoes and long pants and avoid playing with any animals they see in the area, he said.

Operation Fresh Start volunteer Kerry Woodard lends a helping hand in a neighborhood cleanup May 6, 2023.

Dumpsters for the Operation Fresh Start cleanup will be at New Jerusalem; Hirschi's east parking lot, East Lynwood Park, the Kemp Addition and parking lot of Washington Elementary.

Big items such as refrigerators, motor oil, batteries and construction materials are among the items that cannot be put in the dumpsters. If bringing items to a dumpster, go ahead and put them into it. This saves work for volunteers.

Thompson said residents who don't live in the designated neighborhoods should call the church first before cutting tree limbs and putting them out for pickup because volunteers are focusing on the areas chosen for cleanup on Saturday.

In addition, Operation Fresh Start organizers have requested the city to help with areas near the railroad tracks in the Kemp Addition by towing away structures such as inoperative mobile homes, for instance.

“We’ve made a lot of progress," Thompson said. "We want to maintain the progress that we have made. We don’t want people to become lax and revert back.”

Donations from Home Depot are expected that will help with the cleanup.

“We’re happy for their support,” Thompson said.

Volunteers from the Air Force, Army and Navy will be painting three houses, he said.

“We’re going to give a trophy for the best job done," Thompson said.

More: Spay and neuter campaign, 'It's Hip to Snip,' launching Saturday in Wichita Falls

More: WFISD honors teachers of the year

Trish Choate is serving as the interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Operation Fresh Start will have a spring cleanup Saturday