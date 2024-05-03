Spay and neuter campaign, 'It's Hip to Snip,' launching Saturday in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District on Saturday is launching, "It's Hip to Snip," a new campaign to encourage owners to spay and neuter their pets.

Shelters and rescues are severely overpopulated during high litter season at this time of year. It strains resources for homeless pets in the city and Wichita County. The campaign's goal is to relieve the stress on resources and educate residents.

An adoption event Saturday in Wichita Falls will launch, "It's Hip to Snip," a spay and neuter campaign.

"It's Hip to Snip" will roll out 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with a Cinco de Mayo Adoption Event at the city of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center at 1207 Hatton Road. The center will offer $5 adoptions for dogs and cats from Saturday through May 11.

Most other rescue partners will also be at the event Saturday, along with a food truck and pet merchandise vendors. For more information, call 940-761-8894. The campaign will provide resources and ways to find aid to spay and neuter pets.

In 2023, 589 cats and 966 dogs were euthanized in Wichita Falls due to health, behavior, being feral and lack of space.

The city's Animal Services Center is partnering with Emily’s Legacy Rescue, the Humane Society of Wichita County, Miss Fannie’s Friends, P.E.T.S. Underdog Express and the Texas Pit Crew to reduce the pet population and the number of animals brought to shelters and euthanized in the community.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Spay and neuter campaign launching Saturday in Wichita Falls