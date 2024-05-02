WFISD honors teachers of the year

Hardworking and outstanding educators in Wichita Falls ISD have been honored as teachers of the year.

Top recognition went to Jennifer Briscoe and Angela Christian during the recent WFISD Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Briscoe, an algebra teacher at McNiel Middle School, was named the 2024 Secondary Teacher of the year, and Christian, a fourth grade math and science teacher at Crockett Elementary School was honored as the 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year on April 23, according to WFISD.

Jennifer Briscoe, left, Dr. Donny Lee, who is the Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, and Angela Christian celebrate at the April 23 WFISD Teacher of the Year Banquet. Briscoe of McNiel Middle School was named 2024 Secondary Teacher of the Year and Christian of Crockett Elementary School was named 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Briscoe and Christian have a combined 42 years of teaching experience and are held in high esteem by their peers, according to a media release.

Teachers of year named for each campus include:

Barwise Middle School: Judith Rodriguez

Booker T. Washington Elementary School: Sarah Pellikan

Brook Village Early Childhood Center: Lyndi Persinger

Burgess Elementary: Alissa Donaldson

Career Education Center: Nanette Philip

Cunningham Elementary: Meredith Hernandez

Fain Elementary: Laura Wetzel

Fowler Elementary: Renee Vasquez

Franklin Elementary: Michelle Church

Haynes Head Start: Crystal Sanchez

Hirschi High School: Donnell Thomas

Jefferson Elementary: Nia Gonzales

Kirby Middle School: Amaris Wise

Milam Elementary: Drake Calloway

Rider High School: Stacie Martin

Scotland Park Elementary: Krista Ferguson

Sheppard Elementary: Megan Barrera

Southern Hills Elementary: Amanda Palmer

Support Campus: Monica Bobo

West Elementary: Cleofoster Payne

Wichita Falls High School: George Samus

Zundy Elementary: Whitney Stewart

Trish Choate is serving as the interim editor for the Wichita Falls Times Record News, San Angelo Standard-Times and Abilene Reporter-News. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her X handle is @Trishapedia

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: WFISD honors 2024 teachers of the year