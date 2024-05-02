WFISD honors teachers of the year
Hardworking and outstanding educators in Wichita Falls ISD have been honored as teachers of the year.
Top recognition went to Jennifer Briscoe and Angela Christian during the recent WFISD Teacher of the Year Banquet.
Briscoe, an algebra teacher at McNiel Middle School, was named the 2024 Secondary Teacher of the year, and Christian, a fourth grade math and science teacher at Crockett Elementary School was honored as the 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year on April 23, according to WFISD.
Briscoe and Christian have a combined 42 years of teaching experience and are held in high esteem by their peers, according to a media release.
Teachers of year named for each campus include:
Barwise Middle School: Judith Rodriguez
Booker T. Washington Elementary School: Sarah Pellikan
Brook Village Early Childhood Center: Lyndi Persinger
Burgess Elementary: Alissa Donaldson
Career Education Center: Nanette Philip
Cunningham Elementary: Meredith Hernandez
Fain Elementary: Laura Wetzel
Fowler Elementary: Renee Vasquez
Franklin Elementary: Michelle Church
Haynes Head Start: Crystal Sanchez
Hirschi High School: Donnell Thomas
Jefferson Elementary: Nia Gonzales
Kirby Middle School: Amaris Wise
Milam Elementary: Drake Calloway
Rider High School: Stacie Martin
Scotland Park Elementary: Krista Ferguson
Sheppard Elementary: Megan Barrera
Southern Hills Elementary: Amanda Palmer
Support Campus: Monica Bobo
West Elementary: Cleofoster Payne
Wichita Falls High School: George Samus
Zundy Elementary: Whitney Stewart
