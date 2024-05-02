WFISD honors teachers of the year

Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Hardworking and outstanding educators in Wichita Falls ISD have been honored as teachers of the year.

Top recognition went to Jennifer Briscoe and Angela Christian during the recent WFISD Teacher of the Year Banquet.

Briscoe, an algebra teacher at McNiel Middle School, was named the 2024 Secondary Teacher of the year, and Christian, a fourth grade math and science teacher at Crockett Elementary School was honored as the 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year on April 23, according to WFISD.

Jennifer Briscoe, left, Dr. Donny Lee, who is the Wichita Falls ISD superintendent, and Angela Christian celebrate at the April 23 WFISD Teacher of the Year Banquet. Briscoe of McNiel Middle School was named 2024 Secondary Teacher of the Year and Christian of Crockett Elementary School was named 2024 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Briscoe and Christian have a combined 42 years of teaching experience and are held in high esteem by their peers, according to a media release.

Teachers of year named for each campus include:

  • Barwise Middle School: Judith Rodriguez

  • Booker T. Washington Elementary School: Sarah Pellikan

  • Brook Village Early Childhood Center: Lyndi Persinger

  • Burgess Elementary: Alissa Donaldson

  • Career Education Center: Nanette Philip

  • Cunningham Elementary: Meredith Hernandez

  • Fain Elementary: Laura Wetzel

  • Fowler Elementary: Renee Vasquez

  • Franklin Elementary: Michelle Church

  • Haynes Head Start: Crystal Sanchez

  • Hirschi High School: Donnell Thomas

  • Jefferson Elementary: Nia Gonzales

  • Kirby Middle School: Amaris Wise

  • Milam Elementary: Drake Calloway

  • Rider High School: Stacie Martin

  • Scotland Park Elementary: Krista Ferguson

  • Sheppard Elementary: Megan Barrera

  • Southern Hills Elementary: Amanda Palmer

  • Support Campus: Monica Bobo

  • West Elementary: Cleofoster Payne

  • Wichita Falls High School: George Samus

  • Zundy Elementary: Whitney Stewart

