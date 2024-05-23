Ocean City's best restaurants, bars and Boardwalk spots, as picked by OceanCity.com

There are countless top-notch restaurants, bayside bars and family-friendly activities to choose from in the popular resort town destination of Ocean City, Maryland. Yet, which of the lot does the public deem the very best?

Here's an official guide to the "2024 Best of Ocean City" winners — restaurants, bars, activities and beloved, historic Boardwalk businesses in Ocean City — as voted on by visitors to OceanCity.com and the site's employees.

NEW OCEANFRONT COCKTAIL BAR: Ocean City's Coconut Club a new craft cocktail bar and coastal escape, all in one

Best restaurants in Ocean City

Are you craving a pan of pizza? How about some authentic Asian cuisine? Or, maybe you're in the mood for some mouthwatering wings? Make your next reservation at one of Ocean City's best restaurants of the year:

LOCAL ICE CREAM SHOPS: 10 great Eastern Shore ice cream shops for beating the heat with a sweet treat

Best bars in Ocean City

Bryan Brushmiller, founder of Burley Oak Brewing Company, pours a Shepherd, a New Zealand Pilsner, April 19, 2024, in Berlin, Maryland.

From happy hour drinks to craft beer selections to spectacular sunset views, Ocean City's got it all. Here's a look at this year's best oceanfront and bayside bars:

WHAT'S GOING THERE: Ocean City gets new bar and ice cream shop, Salisbury loses beloved jewelry store

Best of the Boardwalk in Ocean City

Thrasher's fries Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland.

Don't forget to eat, shop and amble along Ocean City's historic Boardwalk. Here's a look at some of the most cherished, small Boardwalk businesses of the year:

BUSINESS HAPPENINGS: Ocean City to lose PetCo, but gains oceanfront cocktail bar | What's Going There

Best activities in Ocean City

Whether you're itching to go parasailing or for a ride on a jet ski, there's plenty of activities to choose from during your next vacation to Ocean City. Here's a look at this year's best:

OCEAN CITY NAMED 'TOP BEACH': Ocean City hailed as top US beach town by multiple top-tier travel publications.

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Best bars, restaurants, more in Ocean City, per OceanCity.com voters