Ocean City's best restaurants, bars and Boardwalk spots, as picked by OceanCity.com

There are countless top-notch restaurants, bayside bars and family-friendly activities to choose from in the popular resort town destination of Ocean City, Maryland. Yet, which of the lot does the public deem the very best?

Here's an official guide to the "2024 Best of Ocean City" winners  restaurants, bars, activities and beloved, historic Boardwalk businesses in Ocean City as voted on by visitors to OceanCity.com and the site's employees.

Best restaurants in Ocean City

Are you craving a pan of pizza? How about some authentic Asian cuisine? Or, maybe you're in the mood for some mouthwatering wings? Make your next reservation at one of Ocean City's best restaurants of the year:

Category

Poll Winner

Editorial Pick

Asian

Blue Fish Restaurant and Sushi

OC Wasabi

BBQ

Bull on the Beach

28th Street Pit & Pub

Best New Restaurant

Vista Rooftop

Embers

Breakfast

Barn on 34th

Crawl Street Tavern

Brunch

Bad Monkey

Bayside Skillet

Carry-Out

Rosenfeld's Jewish Deli

Belly Busters

Crabcakes

Crabcake Factory USA

Captain's Galley

Crabs

Crab Bag

PGN Crabhouse

Ice Cream

Dumser's Dairyland

Justine's Ice Cream Parlor

Italian

Trattoria Lombardi's

Sello's

Mexican

Mother's Cantina

Papi's Taco

Pizza

Mione's in West OC

Ripieno's

Raw Bar

Harrison's Harbor Watch

Blu

Restaurant that Caters to Dietary Restrictions

Longboard Cafe

Spain Wine Bar

Seafood

Harpoon Hanna's

Shark on the Harbor

Subs

Anthony's Liquors

Billy's Sub Shop

Waterfront Dining

Fager's Island

The Hobbit

Wings

Shotti's Point

American Legion

Best bars in Ocean City

Bryan Brushmiller, founder of Burley Oak Brewing Company, pours a Shepherd, a New Zealand Pilsner, April 19, 2024, in Berlin, Maryland.
From happy hour drinks to craft beer selections to spectacular sunset views, Ocean City's got it all. Here's a look at this year's best oceanfront and bayside bars:

Category

Winner

Editorial Option

Drinks

Harborside Bar & Grill

Longboard Cafe

Bar Overall

Seacrets

The Wedge

Happy Hour

Coconuts

The Angler

Sunset View

Fager's Island

Spain

Live Music

Seacrets

Beach Barrels

Sports Bar

The Original Greene Turtle

Pickle's Pub

Craft Beer Selection

Ocean City Tap House Bar & Grille

Pizza Tugos in West OC

Brewery

Burley Oak Brewing Co.

The Other One

Best of the Boardwalk in Ocean City

Thrasher's fries Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Ocean City, Maryland.
Don't forget to eat, shop and amble along Ocean City's historic Boardwalk. Here's a look at some of the most cherished, small Boardwalk businesses of the year:

Category

Winner

Editorial Winner

Caramel Corn

Fisher's Popcorn

Dolle's

Boardwalk Shop

The Kite Loft

Quiet Storm

Boardwalk Stands

Golden Plate

Cheese Wheel Pasta

Sit-down Restaurant

Harrison's Harbor Watch

Captain's Table

Boardwalk Bar

Cork Bar

Shenanigan's Irish Pub

Boardwalk Pizza

Tony's Pizza

Franco's in the Hyatt

Boardwalk Candy

Candy Kitchen

Dolle's

Fries

The Original Thrasher's French Fries

Best activities in Ocean City

Whether you're itching to go parasailing or for a ride on a jet ski, there's plenty of activities to choose from during your next vacation to Ocean City. Here's a look at this year's best:

Category

Winner

Editorial Winner

Boat Rental

Bayside Boat Rentals

Odyssea Watersports

Boat Tour

Sea Rocket

Angler Boat

Fishing Charter

Angler Boat

Judith M

Golf Course

Links at Lighthouse Sound

Eagles Landing

Mini Golf

Old Pro Golf

Nicks Mini golf

Jet Skiing

Odyssea Watersports

Bayside Boat Rentals

Parasailing

OC Parasail

Sea Rocket

Rainy Day

Old Pro Indoor Golf

Ripley's Believe It Or Not

SUP/Kayak Rental

48th Street Watersports

Assateague Outfitters

Surf Shop

Malibu's Surf Shop

Chauncy's surf-o-rama on 54th

Arcades

Marty's Playland

Funcade

